Clippers' Raymond Felton: Scores 14 in start vs. Hawks
Felton recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during a 115-105 win over the Hawks on Monday.
Felton returning to the starting lineup after a one-game stint coming off the bench but played the same amount of minutes and scored the same amount of points. He is going to get plenty of minutes while Chris Paul (thumb) is sidelined and will likely continue to post solid numbers, but he has less explosive potential than Austin Rivers, who scored 27 on Monday. Over the last five games, Felton is averaging 13.6 points on 51.7 percent shooting, 4.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer per game.
More News
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Will return to starting lineup Monday vs. Hawks•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Registers 14 points in move back to bench•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Goes for 10 points in Thursday loss•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Generates 15 points with extended minutes Monday•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Plays 37 minutes in starting role Sunday•