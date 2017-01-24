Felton recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during a 115-105 win over the Hawks on Monday.

Felton returning to the starting lineup after a one-game stint coming off the bench but played the same amount of minutes and scored the same amount of points. He is going to get plenty of minutes while Chris Paul (thumb) is sidelined and will likely continue to post solid numbers, but he has less explosive potential than Austin Rivers, who scored 27 on Monday. Over the last five games, Felton is averaging 13.6 points on 51.7 percent shooting, 4.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer per game.