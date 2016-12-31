Felton contributed 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during a 140-116 loss to the Rockets on Friday.

Felton led the Clippers in scoring with 26 in Chris Paul's (hamstring) absence, which was also a season high. It was easily Felton's best game of the season as he doubled up his previous season high in scoring with 13 points and also set season highs in assists and three-pointers made. J.J. Redick (hamstring) returned Friday and Chris Paul (hamstring) isn't expected to miss significant time, so Felton won't likely see an increased role for long.