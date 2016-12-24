Felton will start at point guard Friday against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

With Chris Paul sidelined due to a strained hamstring, Felton will move into the starting lineup Friday instead of Austin Rivers. Friday marks Felton's second start of the 2016-17 campaign. In his lone other start, Felton posted 12 points to go with two rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes. Head coach Doc Rivers figures to give both Felton and Rivers plenty of run at point guard against the Mavericks.