Felton will start Monday against Phoenix.

The Clippers will be going with Felton, J.J. Redick, and Austin Rivers all in the starting lineup as Paul Pierce moves to the bench and Chris Paul (hamstring) continues to sit out. Felton has averaged just over 31 minutes per game in the last six contests, and that number will certainly be attainable Monday as well.

