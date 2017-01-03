Felton scored 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), to go along with five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal over 36 minutes in a 109-98 win versus Phoenix on Monday.

Felton looked spry at 32 years old, perhaps rejuvenated by the rare start. He jetted past and outlasted the younger Devin Booker, registering 2.72 miles run over the contest compared to Booker's 2.38. Although Felton won't play 36 minutes every game, he's earned himself solid playing time over the course of the season, and has looked much more consistent than fellow backup Austin Rivers on both sides of the ball.