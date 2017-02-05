Clippers' Raymond Felton: Will come off the bench Sunday
Felton will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Felton has started each of the last two games, as the Clippers have opted to run a three-guard lineup. However, with Paul Pierce retiring after this season, coach Doc Rivers will start Pierce against his former team, as it will be his last game in Boston where he spent the first 15 years of his NBA career. Despite coming off the bench, Felton will still likely out-pace Pierce in minutes, so the demotion shouldn't mean a huge drop in his production. Look for Felton to rejoin the top unit ahead of Monday's tilt with the Raptors.
