Clippers' Raymond Felton: Will come off the bench Wednesday
Felton will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
The Knicks have some size in the frontcourt, so the Clippers will insert Luc Mbah a Moute into the starting lineup at small forward in order to matchup better with the bigger bodies. That said, Felton could see a slight decrease in minutes while working with the second unit after logging over 30 minutes in three of the Clippers' last four outings.
