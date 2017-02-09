Felton will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

The Knicks have some size in the frontcourt, so the Clippers will insert Luc Mbah a Moute into the starting lineup at small forward in order to matchup better with the bigger bodies. That said, Felton could see a slight decrease in minutes while working with the second unit after logging over 30 minutes in three of the Clippers' last four outings.

