Felton will be back in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against the Hawks, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.

Felton came off the bench for Saturday's game against the Nuggets in favor of Mareese Speights, but coach Doc Rivers has apparently changed his mind about that decision after losing 123-98. The 6-1 guard is averaging 13.0 points on 50 percent shooting and 5.7 assists per game over the past three contests.