Clippers' Raymond Felton: Will return to starting lineup Monday vs. Hawks
Felton will be back in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against the Hawks, Dan Woike of the Orange County Register reports.
Felton came off the bench for Saturday's game against the Nuggets in favor of Mareese Speights, but coach Doc Rivers has apparently changed his mind about that decision after losing 123-98. The 6-1 guard is averaging 13.0 points on 50 percent shooting and 5.7 assists per game over the past three contests.
More News
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Registers 14 points in move back to bench•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Goes for 10 points in Thursday loss•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Generates 15 points with extended minutes Monday•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Returns to bench Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Plays 37 minutes in starting role Sunday•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Enters starting five Sunday•