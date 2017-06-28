Clippers' Sam Dekker: Traded to Clippers

Dekker was traded to the Clippers on Wednesday as part of a package that brings Chris Paul to Houston, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

Dekker will be joined in Los Angeles by Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, and the Rockets will also send a 2018 first-rounder to the Clippers as part of the deal. The 23-year-old Dekker appeared in 77 games last season after missing most of his rookie year following back surgery, and he posted averages of 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in just over 18 minutes per game. It's difficult to project where, exactly, Dekker will fit with the Clippers, but if Blake Griffin opts to sign elsewhere this summer, Dekker could step into a more significant role with the team likely embracing some semblance of a rebuild.