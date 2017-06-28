Clippers' Tim Quarterman: Moved to Clippers
Quarterman, after being traded from the Trail Blazers to the Rockets hours prior, was dealt by the Rockets to the Clippers as part of the Chris Paul trade, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.
Quarterman was essentially brought in by Houston to be used as part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to the Rockets. It remains to be seen whether or not the Clippers intend to keep Quarterman considering his extremely limited NBA experience and subpar D-League numbers.
