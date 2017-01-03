Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Available Monday
Johnson (ankle) is available to play Monday against the Suns, Lucas Hann of SB Nation reports.
Johnson entered Monday listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain but will ultimately be available off the bench against Phoenix. However, the 29-year-old averaged just 13.7 minutes of playing time during 16 appearances in December.
