Johnson sprained his left ankle during Friday's loss to the Rockets, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The severity of the injury is unclear, but Johnson was observed limping out of the locker room after the game, while X-rays returned negative. The veteran started alongside DeAndre Jordan and Luc Mbah a Moute in the frontcourt and played 24 minutes, finishing with 10 points and five rebounds. Consider Johnson questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Thunder.