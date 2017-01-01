Johnson (ankle) will come off the bench Saturday against the Thunder.

Johnson came into Saturday with a sprained left ankle, so it's possible that the Clippers want to play it safe by having him come off the bench instead of starting. However, coach Doc Rivers has continually tinkered with his lineup in the absence of Blake Griffin (knee), so there's no telling whether Paul Pierce or Johnson will be given the nod Monday against Phoenix, when Johnson is presumably healthier.