Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

Johnson has dealt with a sprained left ankle the last few days and only ended up playing two minutes in Saturday's game against the Thunder. Even when healthy, the 29-year-old has always struggled to produce counting stats over his career, and he's averaging just 3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists with 13.5 minutes per game this season.