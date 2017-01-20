Johnson returned from his personal leave to play 11 scoreless minutes in Thursday night's loss to the Timberwolves.

Johnson was absent from Monday's game against the Thunder to attend to the birth of his child. In rejoining his teammates Thursday, Johnson missed his lone shot attempt, gathered two steals and had one rebound. With the injury-hit Clippers short on bodies, Johnson could see his playing time elevated beyond the usual 13.5 minutes per night, but it's hard to take too much stock in someone averaging 3.1 points and 3.3 rebounds right now.