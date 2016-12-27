Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Starting Monday
Johnson will start Monday against the Nuggets.
Johnson fills in for Blake Griffin (knee) as the Clippers decide to go with a smaller lineup Monday night. Paul Pierce and Marreese Speights figure to see key minutes off the bench as well.
