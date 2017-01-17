Johnson is away from the team following the birth of his child and won't play in Monday's game against the Thunder, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

It seems unlikely that Johnson will miss multiple games, so there's a good chance he's back with the Clippers prior to Thursday's matchup against the Timberwolves. That said, Johnson has held just a minor role off the bench for the Clippers, so his absence shouldn't drastically change the team's regular allotment of minutes.