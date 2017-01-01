Johnson (ankle) will play Saturday against the Thunder, Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com reports.

Johnson will ultimately play through a sprained left ankle after being designated as questionable leading up to Saturday's tipoff. However, even when healthy, Johnson has averaged just 14.5 minutes on the court in December.

