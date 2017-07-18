Clippers' Willie Reed: Agrees to deal with Clippers
Reed has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Clippers, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
In his second NBA season, Reed played a crucial role off the bench for the Heat last year, as he served as Hassan Whiteside's primary backup at center. Despite playing just over 14 minutes per game last year, Reed still managed to average 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while hitting 57 percent of his field goals. In Los Angeles, he'll add some needed depth to the center position behind DeAndre Jordan.
