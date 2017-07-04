Danilo Gallinari: Likely joining Clippers
Gallinari is expected to be part of a sign-and-trade that will ultimately send him to the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Although the details of the trade haven't been finalized, the arrangement sending Gallinari further west is part of a larger agreement that would include the sign-and-trade of Paul Millsap from the Hawks to the Nuggets, with Jamal Crawford and Diamond Stone heading to Atlanta. In this scenario, Gallinari will almost assuredly be the new starting small forward for the Clippers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will decline $16.1 million player option•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Out for remainder of season•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Scores season-high 34 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Leads team in loss with 23•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Scores 28 and sinks five threes•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Leads all scorers in win over Heat•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...