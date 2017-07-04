Danilo Gallinari: Likely joining Clippers

Gallinari is expected to be part of a sign-and-trade that will ultimately send him to the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Although the details of the trade haven't been finalized, the arrangement sending Gallinari further west is part of a larger agreement that would include the sign-and-trade of Paul Millsap from the Hawks to the Nuggets, with Jamal Crawford and Diamond Stone heading to Atlanta. In this scenario, Gallinari will almost assuredly be the new starting small forward for the Clippers.