Darrun Hilliard: Waived by Clippers
Hilliard was waived by the Clippers on Thursday, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hilliard was dealt to the Clippers as part of the Chris Paul deal, but was merely an extra contract to make the financials work and will now head to the open free agent market. He'll be able to negotiate with teams starting on July 1, but Hilliard likely won't be much more that a depth option in the backcourt for potential suitors. In his second season with Detroit, Hilliard averaged just 9.8 minutes as a reserve.
