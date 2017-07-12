David Nwaba: Waived by Lakers
Nwaba was waived by the Lakers on Wednesday.
In a relatively surprising move considering the Lakers exercised Nwaba's team option for the upcoming season in late June, the team has now opted to waive Nwaba. The move comes just a day after the signing of shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a one-year, $18 million deal. Nwaba joined Los Angeles last season after impressing in the D-League, especially on defense. In the NBA, he posted 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds on 58.0 percent shooting across 19.9 minutes per game.
