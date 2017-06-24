DeAndre Liggins: Option not picked up by Mavs

Liggins' option will not be picked up by the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

This decision is unsurprising, as Liggins played in just the final two games of the season with the club. He was signed due to a plethora of injured and rested players. The Kentucky product played 79 games with the Cavaliers before ultimately being waived. He finished the season with an average of 2.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.7 steals across 12.3 minutes per game.