DeAndre Liggins: Option not picked up by Mavs
Liggins' option will not be picked up by the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
This decision is unsurprising, as Liggins played in just the final two games of the season with the club. He was signed due to a plethora of injured and rested players. The Kentucky product played 79 games with the Cavaliers before ultimately being waived. He finished the season with an average of 2.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.7 steals across 12.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Liggins: Will make team debut Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Liggins: Claimed off waivers by Dallas•
-
DeAndre Liggins: Waived by Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins: Sees 18 minutes with Big Three out•
-
Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins: Plays one minute Monday•
-
Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins: Will come off bench Tuesday vs. Wolves•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...