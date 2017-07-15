Play

Demetrius Jackson: To be waived by Celtics

Jackson will be waived by the Celtics, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

Jackson played in four summer league games for the Celtics, averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 25.5 minutes per contest. He only appeared in five regular season games with the team last season, totaling 10 points, four rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories