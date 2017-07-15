Demetrius Jackson: To be waived by Celtics

Jackson will be waived by the Celtics, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

Jackson played in four summer league games for the Celtics, averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 25.5 minutes per contest. He only appeared in five regular season games with the team last season, totaling 10 points, four rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes.