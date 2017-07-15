Demetrius Jackson: To be waived by Celtics
Jackson will be waived by the Celtics, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.
Jackson played in four summer league games for the Celtics, averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 25.5 minutes per contest. He only appeared in five regular season games with the team last season, totaling 10 points, four rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Won't play for second straight game Thursday•
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Recalled from D-League•
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Assigned to D-League•
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Returns from D-League•
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Back to D-League•
-
Celtics' Demetrius Jackson: Recalled from D-League•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...