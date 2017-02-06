Williams was released by the Heat on Monday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The former No. 2 overall pick had fallen out of the rotation over the last several weeks, having appeared in only two games since mid-January. While Williams' averages -- 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 39.4% FG -- don't inspire much optimism, he figures to draw interest as a free agent, particularly for teams like Philadelphia, which could look to bring him in as a means of getting closer to the league's minimum salary floor.