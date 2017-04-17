Robinson announced on his personal Twitter account Friday that he would sign with an agent and enter the 2017 NBA Draft.

Robinson will bypass his final season of eligibility at Florida to join the pro ranks after averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a junior with the Gators. The 6-foot-8 forward, who also showed a dependable stroke from beyond the arc last season, is projected to be selected in the second round or go undrafted.