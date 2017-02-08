Christmas will miss the rest of the season with a right Achilles tendon rupture, Derek Bodner of DraftExpress.com reports.

Christmas has spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Delaware 87ers of the D-League, partaking in 31 games, while averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 three-pointers across 31.6 minutes. However, his recent rupture of his Achilles tendon will rule him out for the rest of the season, which means there's little to no chance he's given a look by an NBA team. He'll start the long road to recovery and will likely open the 2017-18 season in the D-League in order to audition for a spot in the big league.