Donatas Motiejunas: Likely heading to Pelicans
Motiejunas is in the process of working out a deal to sign with the Pelicans, ESPN's Marc Stein reports.
Motiejunas is reportedly signing a one-year deal with New Orleans for the veteran minimum, adding depth at forward for the Pelicans. The former Rocket averaged 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 37 games last season.
