Ersan Ilyasova: Has rights renounced by Hawks

Ilyasova had his free agent rights renounced by the Hawks on Friday, Keith Smith of Real GM reports.

Ilyasova spent last season on three different teams -- the Thunder, 76ers and Hawks. With the Hawks now in a significant rebuilding effort, they seemingly had little reason to retain the 30-year-old's rights. Last season, he averaged 13.1 points and 5.9 boards across 26.1 minutes per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from deep. His primary role in the NBA of late has been that of a reserve stretch four, playing largely sixth man minutes.