Ersan Ilyasova: Has rights renounced by Hawks
Ilyasova had his free agent rights renounced by the Hawks on Friday, Keith Smith of Real GM reports.
Ilyasova spent last season on three different teams -- the Thunder, 76ers and Hawks. With the Hawks now in a significant rebuilding effort, they seemingly had little reason to retain the 30-year-old's rights. Last season, he averaged 13.1 points and 5.9 boards across 26.1 minutes per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from deep. His primary role in the NBA of late has been that of a reserve stretch four, playing largely sixth man minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Cleared to play in Game 4•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Probable for Game 4•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Starts, posts 15 in loss•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will start at power forward Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will move to bench role Sunday•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will play, start Sunday vs. Nets•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...