Melo passed away Saturday in his home country of Brazil, Adam Zagoria of the New York Times reports.

Perhaps best-known for his days as a standout at Syracuse, the 26-year-old was a first-round selection of the Celtics in 2012 but went on to appear in only six NBA games. Melo spent time in the D-League as recently as 2014 before returning to Brazil, where he had been playing professionally for the past two seasons. Details surrounding the circumstances of Melo's death are unknown at this time.