Fantasy Basketball: Clippers to live without Chris Paul yet again

The Clippers probably believe they can challenge the Warriors and Spurs for supremacy at the top of the Western Conference, but every time it looks like they've put together a squad that can do it, fate intervenes.

Last year, the Clippers saw a suddenly vulnerable Warriors team looming in the second round of the playoffs, but injuries to both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin ended their title hopes before they could even get started. This season, the Clippers were 14-2 to open the season, and pushed their record to 19-7 by mid-December, before knee surgery felled Griffin, who has not played since.

The Clippers have managed to keep their heads above water without Griffin, going 10-7, but their task just got even harder, with Paul now diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left thumb that will require surgery. Griffin could be back in the next couple of weeks, but Paul will be out six to eight weeks while recovering, which leaves a gaping hole in the Clippers' rotation -- and Fantasy rosters.

Let's see how both might go about filling it.

In-house options

The Clippers have quite a bit of experience living without Griffin in recent years, but this will be their first extended stretch without Paul since 2013-14, when he missed 20 games. Upon his return, Griffin should help pick up a ton of the slack, and anyone stashing him should expect an uptick in scoring and playmaking -- once he gets back to full health -- from his already impressive 21.4 points and 4.7 assists before the injury.

However, even with Griffin back, the Clippers are going to need someone in the backcourt to step up. Jamal Crawford might see an uptick in usage, but the two names you will want to focus on here are likely to be Raymond Felton and Austin Rivers, who provide a better combination of shooting and playmaking to help replace Paul's production.

Raymond Felton PG / Los Angeles Clippers OWNED: 36%

Felton will step into the starting lineup for Paul, as he has done six times already this season. In those six starts, Felton is averaging 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.7 minutes per game, and should be a fine fill in.

The Clippers will obviously miss everything Paul brings to the table, but Felton should get enough opportunities to contribute for Fantasy, though it is worth noting that he is shooting just 39.2 percent from the field when given 30-plus minutes, and could crumble under the weight of a larger role because we're not talking about a player with the strongest track record ever.

Austin Rivers PG / Los Angeles Clippers OWNED: 57%

Rivers doesn't have much of a track record to speak of either, but he's been playing at a high level for much of this season, and seems to have come into his own. Never much of a shooter -- despite his tendencies -- Rivers started showing signs of life from 3 late last season, and has carried it over so far, hitting 38.9 percent of his shots from long range.

Rivers hasn't just been a shooter, however, as he has added a dose of much-needed playmaking in the starting lineup in Griffin's absence. In 13 starts, Rivers is averaging 16.5 points and more than two 3-pointers per game, but is also contributing 3.5 assists per game as well, with a better than 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Rivers will never be mistaken for a point guard, but he is starting to deliver on some of the promise that made him such a highly regarded prospect in college. If you can only add one player to replace Paul will, make it Rivers.

Outside options

If Rivers or Felton isn't available, there are other options you can look for around the league. The main names to target would be T.J. McConnell (53 percent owned), Tony Parker (59 percent), Ty Lawson (40 percent) or Alec Burks (12 percent).

None of those players is going to replace Paul for you, obviously, and there are concerns about long-term roles for at least three of them -- it's hard to see Parker being benched -- but all four could help you in the short run.

If you aren't pressed for a replacement right now because you have depth, I would continue to suggest Caris LeVert as a potential long-term contributor. He is still working his way back into shape after foot surgery, but is showing real flashes of late.

LeVert has the potential to be a strong playmaker from the wing, and Tuesday's 14-point, four-assist showing in just 23 minutes was a good example of why. It may take a while, but LeVert has the chance to be a difference maker down the stretch.