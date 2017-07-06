Fantasy Basketball: Paul Millsap, Danilo Gallinari highlight free agency roundup

Free agency isn't done. Not even close. There are still, if not hundreds, many dozens of millions of dollars left to spend, even if the biggest names are gone: Gordon Hayward headed to Boston, Jimmy Butler traded to the Timberwolves, Paul George sent to OKC, and Chris Paul headed to Houston, but we've covered all of that already.

We're at the part in free agency when things tend to slow down. The big moves are done, and now everyone is trying to keep their powder dry in case there's one last blockbuster to pull off. We'll see a few more dominoes fall in the coming days and weeks, but there is still plenty Fantasy players need to know about that we haven't hit yet, so let's do that.

We'll catch up on everything that happens from this point on later, but here's a quick take on (rest of) the most Fantasy relevant moves to date.

Paul Millsap to Denver Nuggets

Millsap's all-around game slipped just a bit last season, but he was still a tremendous player, averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 combined blocks and steals per game. He should fit in beautifully in Denver, and might be as close to an ideal frontcourt mate as you can find for Nikola Jokic . The Nuggets should score a ton, and their high pace could help Millsap's defensive numbers rebound from a down season.

Paul Millsap F / Atlanta Stock: Up

He'll be another key cog on a team that emphasizes moving the ball. He'll be worth an early-round pick, so look his way toward the start of the third on Draft Day.

Danilo Galinari and Milos Teodosic to L.A. Los Angeles Clippers

There's no good way to recover from losing a player like Chris Paul , but the Clippers have managed to do about as well as you might hope. Between adding a playmaking wing with a knack for getting to the rim in Gallinari and Teodosic, one of the top players in Europe, there's a lot to like about how this offseason has gone for the (still) superior L.A. team. Add in Patrick Beverley , Sam Dekker , and Montrezl Harrell from the Paul trade, and they haven't had this much depth in years. Maybe ever.

Danilo Gallinari F / Denver Stock: Up

He'll be the team's No. 2 option, and is a fine target in the fourth or fifth round.

Stock for Teodosic: N/A – Your stock can't go up or down until you actually play in the NBA. He'll be worth a late-round flier, especially if he starts, either over or next to Patrick Beverley.

Jeff Teague to Minnesota Timberwolves

The Indiana Pacers were supposed to play faster this season, and Teague was supposed to be a key part of that. They finished just 18th in pace, however, and now he finds himself playing in Minnesota, who moved at an even more glacial pace in 2016-17. On a team with Jimmy Butler , Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns , Teague finds himself well down the totem pole, especially playing next to Butler, a secondary playmaker as good as nearly any in the league.

Jeff Teague G / Indiana Stock: Down

Slower pace? Lower usage? Yeah, it's hard to make a case for Teague improving on his 2016-17, so don't make him a priority. Let him fall to the seventh round before scooping him up.

George Hill and Zach Randolph to Sacramento Kings

Hill has had two separate breakouts over the last three seasons, but both have been derailed by injuries. In 2016-17, he averaged a career-best 16.9 points per game, while adding 4.2 assists and 1.9 3-pointers per game but just wasn't consistent enough, especially as he missed 33 games. If he can stay healthy in Sacramento, he's got a huge opportunity, but that's a big if at this point. Randolph doesn't have nearly as much potential to make an impact, but he'll provide a positive influence on young bigs Willie Cauley-Stein , Skal Labissiere and Georgios Papagiannis.

George Hill G / Utah Stock: Up

If he can stay healthy, Hill could have the best season of his career at 31. He's worth the risk around Round 5.

Zach Randolph F / Memphis Stock: Neutral

Randolph is nearer to his last Z-Bound than his first, but he should still be effective on a team that needs scoring. He's a fine last starter or bench piece.

Ricky Rubio traded to Utah Jazz

The Jazz had cap room burning a hole in their pocket, and Rubio fit, so that's who they got – for next to nothing in a trade. The Jazz aren't a great landing spot in terms of pace, but with Hill and Gordon Hayward both departing this summer, Rubio should do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to playmaking.

Ricky Rubio G / Minnesota Stock: Up

His flaws are still glaring, but Rubio's contributions in steals and assists are nearly unmatched. Don't be surprised if both numbers tick up. Target him around Round 5.

JJ Redick to 76ers

The 76ers needed shooting, and Redick wanted to get paid. That just about explains it all with this one. Redick won't be a focal point in Philadelphia either, but there's no reason he can't replicate his recent work: He averaged 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, while hitting 201 3-pointers.

JJ Redick G / L.A. Clippers Stock: Neutral

A 3-point specialist and not much more, in a league where seemingly everyone shoots. He'll fill that category up, but you don't need to reach for him until the 10th round or so.

Darren Collison to Pacers

We know who Collison is at this point. He's a bit overmatched as a starter, but he's a fine backup or stopgap for a rebuilding team. That's exactly what the Pacers are these days, so expect from Collison something like his last three-year average: 14.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Darren Collison G / Sacramento Stock: Neutral

Collison is fine, but fine is something you can wait on at point guard. If he's your 10th pick, that's just grand. Anything more probably isn't going to help too much.