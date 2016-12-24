Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 10 Top 150 rankings

Editor's Note: Every week, we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.



There is only one team with two games on the schedule for Fantasy Week 10 (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), and it's the Warriors, so there isn't really any team to avoid. Even with just two games on the schedule, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson do enough to be worthy of a spot in most Fantasy lineups. There aren't any easy calls this week thanks to a more balanced than usual schedule.

However, that doesn't mean Fantasy players can or should ignore the schedule entirely, because there is still something to be gained from it. For instance, the Bulls and Raptors feature the best schedules in the league on the way, with four games each that figure to see a boost in scoring, pushing the likes of Taj Gibson, DeMarre Carroll and Lucas Nogueira into starting territory on the fringes.

The team I want to focus on this week, however, is on the opposite side of the spectrum: The Lakers. The Lakers have a nice assortment of talent at the disposal of Fantasy players each week, but that might be precisely why you can't use many of them in Week 10. This is a surprisingly deep team, with no player averaging more than 29 minutes per game and fully nine who average at least 20.

This is a team that can go two-deep at nearly every position on the floor, which can put many players into Fantasy relevance in a good week. However, their ceilings are collectively capped in those good weeks, and their depth gives the players a slim margin for error that pushes them out of Fantasy relevance in the bad weeks. Week 10 is just one such week, as the Lakers get set to take on teams ranked first, sixth and 14th in scoring, in the worst schedule in the league.

Let's go position by position to see why may be worth starting for the Lakers this week:

Center Center Center Center Center Timofey Mozgov Los Angeles Lakers C There's really no reason to spend much reason on this. Mozgov isn't worth starting in good weeks, and he's barely worth owning outside of deeper leagues as long as he plays 20 minutes per game.

Week 10 Schedule Breakdown

4 Games: ATL, CHA, CHI, DAL, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, PHO, POR, TOR

3 Games: BKN, BOS, CLE, DEN, LAL, NO, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, SAC, SA, UTA, WAS

2 Games: GS