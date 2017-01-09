Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 12 Top 150 rankings

The schedule is all over the place in Week 12, so Chris Towers is here to help Fantasy players navigate.

Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.

How's this for a schedule? In Week 12 (Jan. 9-16), we've got one team with a bunch of big names set to play five times, five teams with only two games on the schedule, and two with just one. This is going to be the most difficult week for most Fantasy players to set their lineups, because the schedule offers so many possibilities.

Maybe you're lucky and don't have any key Denver Nuggets or Indiana Pacers in important spots in your lineup, in which case, this should be a pretty easy week for you. However, if you have Paul George , Myles Turner , Jeff Teague , or Nikola Jokic , you're losing a must-start guy in Week 12, because you just can't start any of them this week. That's a tough break -- I should know, I have plenty of those players.

For the two-start players, there's a bit more nuance here, especially because only eight teams play more than 30 times. You'll consider sitting some of the more marginal guys, but you are probably still sticking with the likes of Kemba Walker , Stephen Curry , Kevin Durant , Chris Paul , Hassan Whiteside , or Eric Bledsoe on those five squads.

However, you will certainly have some tough decisions to make with those players, so I figure it makes sense to run through who ranks where. To provide some context, I'll compare them to some of the Chicago Bulls ' role players, to see where they compare to someone playing five times in Week 12.

The Jimmy Butler Tier: Nobody

At least for one week, Butler stands alone. He's as durable as they come, so you don't have to worry too much about him having his minutes limited, even with five games in seven days. Here's your No. 1 player in Fantasy, at least for one week, and at least in Roto.

The Nikola Mirotic Tier: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul

With the exception of one month as a rookie, this is the only time Mirotic is ever going to be mentioned among company like this. Mirotic has been tough to rely on this season, but he is doing enough shooting lately to be worth starting this week, especially with a recent boost in defensive production to go along with it. Durant, Curry, and Paul are must-start options in all situations, even this one, they just aren't the elite guys for one week only.

The Dwyane Wade Tier: Kemba Walker, Hassan Whiteside, DeAndre Jordan , Draymond Green

There's no question Wade is a better Fantasy option than Mirotic in a vacuum, but Week 12 isn't happening in a vacuum. Wade has proven more durable than expected over the last two seasons, and has missed just three of Chicago's first 37 games. However, with the Bulls playing two sets of back-to-backs this scoring period, there's definite risk of him sitting out. He's a flawed, but still useful option this week, just like his two-start compatriots featured alongside him.

The Taj Gibson Tier: Klay Thompson , Goran Dragic , Eric Bledsoe

This is where we start to get to the more questionable calls for this week. You can certainly use Taj Gibson with five games on the schedule, but even with all those opportunities, he could be a pretty marginal option. Over the last five games, after all, Gibson is averaging just 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.2 combined blocks and steals per game. It's not crazy to think Thompson, Bledsoe, or Dragic could outscore Gibson in just two games, and they've got the peripheral stats to keep themselves in starting consideration. However, as with Gibson, you might just have a better option somewhere else.

The Michael Carter-Williams Tier: J.J. Redick, Nicolas Batum , Tyler Johnson , James Johnson , Cody Zeller

These are the guys you can probably feel okay about sitting this week, even if they might be very useful in other weeks. That, of course, doesn't apply to Carter-Williams, who is a marginal option even when he has five games on the schedule. What could be his saving grace is if Wade does end up sitting out one or two of the back-to-back sets, because he could see a larger playmaking role in that event. Still, he is just a desperation play in his current role, and is only worth rostering for potential upside down the road. Maybe he'll start showing some this week.

Week 10 Schedule Breakdown

5 Games: CHI
4 Games: BKN, DET, HOU, LAL, MIN, NY, OKC
3 Games: ATL, BOS, CLE, DAL, MEM, MIL, NO, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, SA, TOR, UTA, WAS
2 Games: CHA, GS, LAC, MIA, PHO
1 Game: IND, DEN

Week 12 Sportsline Projections
Rank Name G 3PM RPG APG SPG TOPG BPG PPG FPTS
1James Harden, SG, HOU413.58.210.41.65.30.631.2229.0
2Russell Westbrook, PG, OKC46.79.49.71.54.80.228.6217.1
3Jimmy Butler, SG, CHI55.76.24.01.71.90.422.0182.1
4Dwyane Wade, SG, CHI53.44.34.11.12.40.618.9153.8
5Karl-Anthony Towns, C, MIN43.911.72.60.52.61.321.1149.1
6Carmelo Anthony, SF, NY47.27.13.21.01.80.422.3141.9
7DeMarcus Cousins, C, SAC34.110.63.81.53.21.527.8137.8
8LeBron James, SF, CLE35.07.87.21.53.70.724.7136.1
9John Wall, PG, WAS33.75.19.32.24.10.621.1131.0
10Kyle Lowry, PG, TOR39.75.57.81.52.70.323.4130.9
11Damian Lillard, PG, POR38.74.66.50.92.70.325.9125.7
12Kristaps Porzingis, PF, NY47.78.21.30.81.62.019.2125.0
13Anthony Davis, PF, NO31.311.31.81.32.02.324.8123.9
14DeMar DeRozan, SG, TOR31.35.54.41.12.20.227.1121.4
15Brook Lopez, C, BKN44.46.62.00.62.01.719.0119.9
16Andre Drummond, C, DET40.012.81.01.31.91.314.6119.7
17Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF, MIL31.78.55.31.52.71.420.6119.5
18Andrew Wiggins, SF, MIN44.54.32.20.82.20.421.4116.3
19Reggie Jackson, PG, DET45.02.95.90.82.50.116.1116.0
20Derrick Rose, PG, NY42.93.94.40.72.30.317.5115.8
21Ricky Rubio, PG, MIN43.54.47.81.72.30.18.8113.2
22Kyrie Irving, PG, CLE36.93.45.81.32.70.223.7112.3
23Kawhi Leonard, SF, SA35.46.33.32.21.80.722.9110.8
24Isaiah Thomas, PG, BOS37.22.66.10.92.30.123.3110.2
25Jeremy Lin, PG, BKN45.83.55.01.33.00.515.2109.6
26Victor Oladipo, SG, OKC46.84.93.01.02.10.416.6107.4
27Zach LaVine, SG, MIN410.43.13.30.72.10.218.3106.9
28D'Angelo Russell, PG, LAL48.53.84.61.12.80.314.9106.1
29Chris Paul, PG, LAC24.65.512.32.33.00.223.1105.4
30Paul Millsap, PF, ATL33.38.43.81.72.21.118.0104.0
31Julius Randle, PF, LAL40.49.03.10.72.30.511.9103.5
32Dennis Schroder, PG, ATL34.13.37.31.03.30.218.6103.4
33Marc Gasol, C, MEM33.06.73.91.11.91.718.8102.5
34Eric Gordon, SG, HOU414.33.03.00.91.90.617.1102.2
35Gordon Hayward, SF, UTA35.65.73.71.22.10.421.2100.9
36Tobias Harris, SF, DET45.45.61.80.81.40.516.099.9
37Taj Gibson, PF, CHI50.06.41.10.61.21.110.396.9
38Patrick Beverley, PG, HOU47.46.13.81.31.40.69.996.0
39LaMarcus Aldridge, PF, SA30.97.92.10.81.51.019.395.5
40Lou Williams, SG, LAL47.42.32.71.11.80.216.595.1
41Kevin Love, PF, CLE37.310.31.90.81.90.518.395.1
42Mike Conley, PG, MEM36.83.25.31.51.80.417.694.3
43Dwight Howard, C, ATL30.012.31.70.92.31.515.894.3
44Joakim Noah, C, NY40.010.13.30.71.41.06.594.2
45Trevor Ariza, SF, HOU49.85.92.12.01.20.312.394.0
46Joel Embiid, C, PHI33.67.92.21.04.42.220.093.3
47Robin Lopez, C, CHI50.07.00.90.21.31.79.393.0
48Ryan Anderson, PF, HOU410.96.10.90.51.10.515.493.0
49Jonas Valanciunas, C, TOR30.012.80.90.61.61.215.992.4
50Nikola Vucevic, C, ORL30.69.72.60.81.60.915.691.9
51Al Horford, C, BOS32.67.23.90.81.51.514.791.8
52Rajon Rondo, PG, CHI52.24.24.80.81.80.15.491.2
53Gorgui Dieng, PF, MIN40.47.91.91.01.71.310.490.8
54Steven Adams, C, OKC40.08.31.10.91.81.112.090.2
55CJ McCollum, SG, POR37.13.23.40.92.00.520.689.6
56Kevin Durant, SF, GS24.89.14.90.92.21.425.488.3
57Rudy Gay, SF, SAC33.86.02.71.41.90.717.888.2
58Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, DET47.83.22.31.31.30.213.987.8
59Jrue Holiday, PG, NO33.43.56.01.32.10.414.087.0
60Bradley Beal, SG, WAS37.23.53.21.11.80.319.687.0
61Jabari Parker, PF, MIL33.35.82.31.11.60.318.786.9
62Deron Williams, PG, DAL34.92.76.30.92.50.114.484.7
63Sean Kilpatrick, SG, BKN46.23.92.20.82.00.114.084.2
64Ish Smith, PG, DET41.72.85.00.81.60.28.883.9
65Stephen Curry, PG, GS28.05.06.31.62.50.224.783.0
66George Hill, PG, UTA36.24.13.91.11.40.315.782.9
67Jordan Clarkson, PG, LAL45.13.32.51.01.80.113.182.7
68Michael Carter-Williams, PG, CHI51.63.73.00.71.50.47.482.3
69Pau Gasol, C, SA31.17.82.90.51.41.213.080.6
70Marcus Morris, PF, DET45.94.11.90.81.20.212.580.1
71Luol Deng, SF, LAL44.95.81.71.01.00.310.379.8
72Nikola Mirotic, PF, CHI57.25.00.80.60.90.78.879.6
73Marcin Gortat, C, WAS30.011.41.50.61.51.211.879.3
74Tyreke Evans, PG, NO33.14.84.81.02.20.312.979.3
75Elfrid Payton, PG, ORL31.63.76.11.32.10.410.778.9
76Avery Bradley, SG, BOS36.05.12.21.31.60.216.076.2
77Rudy Gobert, C, UTA30.011.20.90.81.52.410.676.0
78Enes Kanter, C, OKC40.46.40.60.31.30.611.875.8
79Kemba Walker, PG, CHA24.84.05.71.82.30.322.575.2
80Harrison Barnes, SF, DAL33.44.91.40.81.30.217.374.3
81Evan Fournier, SF, ORL36.12.83.01.01.70.116.574.2
82Trevor Booker, PF, BKN41.27.41.71.01.50.47.873.4
83Mason Plumlee, C, POR30.07.63.10.81.50.910.272.7
84Serge Ibaka, PF, ORL34.36.61.10.61.11.714.472.6
85Tony Parker, PG, SA31.42.05.30.61.60.112.171.3
86Wesley Matthews, SG, DAL38.83.32.01.61.40.215.870.4
87Markieff Morris, PF, WAS31.96.31.91.21.80.513.269.8
88Darren Collison, PG, SAC33.22.24.41.01.50.112.669.8
89Draymond Green, PF, GS22.69.66.31.52.11.311.969.5
90Dirk Nowitzki, PF, DAL34.15.31.40.51.00.515.169.4
91Courtney Lee, SG, NY46.13.01.70.90.80.310.669.2
92Bojan Bogdanovic, SG, BKN47.33.21.20.41.20.112.569.1
93Zach Randolph, PF, MEM30.67.11.80.61.20.212.769.0
94Sergio Rodriguez, PG, PHI35.12.96.10.92.40.19.168.3
95Derrick Favors, PF, UTA30.07.01.10.91.31.412.567.8
96Jon Leuer, PF, DET42.65.11.30.50.70.39.167.6
97Eric Bledsoe, PG, PHO22.75.45.51.33.20.518.867.4
98Evan Turner, SF, POR31.64.83.90.81.90.410.166.0
99Nicolas Batum, SF, CHA23.56.85.91.62.50.514.565.3
100DeAndre Jordan, C, LAC20.015.51.10.91.72.213.565.1
101Otto Porter, SF, WAS34.65.91.21.30.80.512.365.0
102Greg Monroe, C, MIL30.06.92.01.01.50.410.865.0
103Ty Lawson, PG, SAC31.82.55.11.11.60.19.064.1
104Brandon Jennings, PG, NY43.32.03.80.61.30.17.063.9
105Brandon Ingram, SF, LAL42.04.72.20.31.30.57.363.3
106Jae Crowder, SF, BOS35.14.92.01.11.00.411.663.0
107Hassan Whiteside, C, MIA20.012.80.60.72.22.716.162.5
108Marcus Smart, PG, BOS33.53.83.91.31.60.38.961.5
109Doug McDermott, SF, CHI55.52.70.80.20.70.18.360.8
110Timofey Mozgov, C, LAL40.05.70.60.41.30.88.259.8
111Ersan Ilyasova, PF, PHI35.55.71.30.51.30.312.059.8
112Nick Young, SF, LAL48.92.00.80.60.60.311.259.8
113Klay Thompson, SG, GS26.64.02.30.81.50.621.559.6
114Rodney Hood, SG, UTA35.63.42.00.81.20.212.759.5
115JaMychal Green, PF, MEM32.17.01.30.91.10.79.759.0
116Nene PF, HOU, 40.04.81.00.81.40.67.758.3
117Chandler Parsons, SF, MEM33.94.01.91.01.10.311.358.1
118DeMarre Carroll, SF, TOR35.24.81.21.10.80.411.457.9
119J.J. Barea, PG, DAL33.82.13.90.51.50.010.457.9
120Kyle Korver, SG, CLE37.43.42.50.81.30.510.957.8
121Jahlil Okafor, C, PHI30.05.51.30.31.71.011.457.5
122Goran Dragic, PG, MIA22.53.65.60.83.00.215.656.5
123Tristan Thompson, C, CLE30.09.40.60.50.80.97.455.9
124Andrew Bogut, C, DAL30.08.32.00.71.61.45.855.5
125John Henson, C, MIL30.06.11.30.61.41.78.754.9
126Matthew Dellavedova, SG, MIL33.02.14.90.71.60.06.954.3
127Kent Bazemore, SF, ATL33.03.72.41.11.60.69.454.0
128Isaiah Whitehead, SG, BKN42.02.22.70.72.00.46.753.9
129Al-Farouq Aminu, SF, POR33.46.01.70.81.20.78.153.0
130Sam Dekker, SF, HOU42.54.50.90.60.70.46.552.6
131Seth Curry, SG, DAL34.82.02.81.11.00.19.852.5
132Aaron Gordon, PF, ORL32.74.61.40.70.90.59.752.4
133Tony Allen, SG, MEM30.64.71.12.01.20.59.452.3
134Montrezl Harrell, PF, HOU40.03.20.80.30.60.87.852.1
135Danny Green, SG, SA36.43.31.91.20.90.79.051.5
136Shabazz Muhammad, SF, MIN42.53.00.50.30.90.19.351.4
137Robert Covington, SF, PHI35.04.81.31.11.60.59.250.1
138Andre Roberson, SG, OKC42.64.30.90.90.70.85.650.0
139Amir Johnson, PF, BOS30.85.31.90.61.00.77.149.9
140Thabo Sefolosha, SG, ATL31.94.61.71.61.00.57.449.4
141D.J. Augustin, PG, ORL34.21.53.50.61.30.08.749.4
142Domantas Sabonis, PF, OKC43.83.91.10.51.00.66.349.4
143Devin Booker, SG, PHO23.13.13.00.82.40.216.849.0
144Maurice Harkless, SF, POR32.94.30.81.01.10.79.748.5
145Kris Dunn, PG, MIN41.22.42.40.91.30.44.848.2
146Kelly Olynyk, C, BOS33.24.11.70.91.20.58.448.1
147Andrew Harrison, PG, MEM31.82.23.40.91.40.56.947.6
148Bismack Biyombo, C, ORL30.07.80.80.31.11.45.947.6
149Jerami Grant, SF, OKC42.22.90.80.40.81.06.847.4
150Malcolm Brogdon, SG, MIL32.42.13.51.01.40.07.147.3
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

