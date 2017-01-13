Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 13 Top 150 rankings

Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.

Things don't always go as planned, and Week 12 of the Fantasy basketball season was the perfect example of the best laid plans going awry.

The Chicago Bulls had five games on the schedule, and though you might have thought they might rest stars once during their set of two back-to-back games, it seemed like a pretty good opportunity for Fantasy players to take advantage of the schedule, especially with superstar Jimmy Butler .

Whoops.

Butler played in the first game of the week, scoring just one point on 0 for 6 from the field in 29 minutes. Entering play Friday, that's all we've seen from Butler, who has been dealing with an illness all week. He should be good enough to play over the weekend, and will likely do enough in the final few games, but it certainly feels like an opportunity wasted from a player you might have thought could help single-handedly win your week.

The weirdness surrounding the Bulls last week might make you a bit wary of trusting another five-game team, but that would be a bad idea. Because Week 13 (Jan. 16-22) offers another opportunity for greatness, this time in the form of the Denver Nuggets .

Denver was a tough team to pin down early in the season, when Mike Malone spent the first month or so of the season experimenting with lineups. Most of them didn't work, frankly, but he finally figured out an answer by building his offense around the singular brilliance of Nikola Jokic , who is averaging 17.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in just 26.4 minutes per game since returning to the starting lineup in mid-December.

When looking at the Nuggets, it all starts with Jokic, a must-start option most weeks and one of the best plays in the game with five games on the schedule. However, though he has rapidly become the team's focal point, Jokic isn't the only player worth getting into your lineup this week, obviously.

Since the lineup change that got Jokic back in with the starters, the Nuggets have been focused around a pretty consistent hierarchy. Danilo Gallinari is the team's primary scoring option, while Wilson Chandler and Gary Harris provide shooting and secondary playmaking.

All four players mentioned so far are obvious must-start options at in Week 13, and we can throw in two other players averaging 25-plus minutes in this span, Emmanuel Mudiay and Will Barton . Mudiay has improved his turnover problems, and is even shooting 41.1 percent from the field over the last 13, making him a less risky option this week, even in his weaker format, Roto.

There isn't much beyond those six here, but there's a chance the Nuggets will look to sit Jokic, Gallinari, Harris or Chandler this week, the latter three of whom have dealt with injuries of their own in recent seasons. That could open up enough minutes for the likes of Kenneth Faried , Jusuf Nurkic and even Jameer Nelson to produce enough to be in play this week.

It's easy to be gun-shy about investing too heavily in a five-team schedule, but the Bulls are actually a good example of why it is a good idea. You were always going to start Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade , and they should return value even with the games missed. And the time Wade and Butler missed opened up enough playing time to make the likes of Denzel Valentine , Jerian Grant , Michael Carter-Williams and Cristian Felicio relevant.

That's the beauty of having so many opportunities. It minimizes risk, and puts so many more options in play for Fantasy. Don't miss the opportunity.

5 Games: DEN

4 Games: TOR, CHA, POR, ORL, NY, IND, GS, MIL, PHI, ATL, WAS, DAL, HOU, PHO

3 Games: NO, BOS, MEM, SA, LAL, BKN, LAC, CHI, UTA, MIA, SAC, MIN, CLE

2 Games: DET, OKC