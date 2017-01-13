Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 13 Top 150 rankings

With five games on their schedule, the Nuggets are the team Fantasy players should look to take advantage of in Week 13.

Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.

Things don't always go as planned, and Week 12 of the Fantasy basketball season was the perfect example of the best laid plans going awry.

The Chicago Bulls had five games on the schedule, and though you might have thought they might rest stars once during their set of two back-to-back games, it seemed like a pretty good opportunity for Fantasy players to take advantage of the schedule, especially with superstar Jimmy Butler .

Whoops.

Butler played in the first game of the week, scoring just one point on 0 for 6 from the field in 29 minutes. Entering play Friday, that's all we've seen from Butler, who has been dealing with an illness all week. He should be good enough to play over the weekend, and will likely do enough in the final few games, but it certainly feels like an opportunity wasted from a player you might have thought could help single-handedly win your week.

The weirdness surrounding the Bulls last week might make you a bit wary of trusting another five-game team, but that would be a bad idea. Because Week 13 (Jan. 16-22) offers another opportunity for greatness, this time in the form of the Denver Nuggets .

Denver was a tough team to pin down early in the season, when Mike Malone spent the first month or so of the season experimenting with lineups. Most of them didn't work, frankly, but he finally figured out an answer by building his offense around the singular brilliance of Nikola Jokic , who is averaging 17.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in just 26.4 minutes per game since returning to the starting lineup in mid-December.

When looking at the Nuggets, it all starts with Jokic, a must-start option most weeks and one of the best plays in the game with five games on the schedule. However, though he has rapidly become the team's focal point, Jokic isn't the only player worth getting into your lineup this week, obviously.

Since the lineup change that got Jokic back in with the starters, the Nuggets have been focused around a pretty consistent hierarchy. Danilo Gallinari is the team's primary scoring option, while Wilson Chandler and Gary Harris provide shooting and secondary playmaking.

All four players mentioned so far are obvious must-start options at in Week 13, and we can throw in two other players averaging 25-plus minutes in this span, Emmanuel Mudiay and Will Barton . Mudiay has improved his turnover problems, and is even shooting 41.1 percent from the field over the last 13, making him a less risky option this week, even in his weaker format, Roto.

There isn't much beyond those six here, but there's a chance the Nuggets will look to sit Jokic, Gallinari, Harris or Chandler this week, the latter three of whom have dealt with injuries of their own in recent seasons. That could open up enough minutes for the likes of Kenneth Faried , Jusuf Nurkic and even Jameer Nelson to produce enough to be in play this week.

It's easy to be gun-shy about investing too heavily in a five-team schedule, but the Bulls are actually a good example of why it is a good idea. You were always going to start Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade , and they should return value even with the games missed. And the time Wade and Butler missed opened up enough playing time to make the likes of Denzel Valentine , Jerian Grant , Michael Carter-Williams and Cristian Felicio relevant.

That's the beauty of having so many opportunities. It minimizes risk, and puts so many more options in play for Fantasy. Don't miss the opportunity.

5 Games: DEN
4 Games: TOR, CHA, POR, ORL, NY, IND, GS, MIL, PHI, ATL, WAS, DAL, HOU, PHO
3 Games: NO, BOS, MEM, SA, LAL, BKN, LAC, CHI, UTA, MIA, SAC, MIN, CLE
2 Games: DET, OKC

Week 13 Sportsline Projections
Rank Name G 3PM RPG APG SPG TOPG BPG PPG FPTS
1James Harden, SG, HOU413.18.29.91.55.20.730.6222.3
2John Wall, PG, WAS44.95.09.52.03.80.621.2175.5
3Kevin Durant, SF, GS49.28.44.81.02.41.425.2172.5
4Kyle Lowry, PG, TOR412.75.37.61.72.80.322.6169.0
5Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF, MIL42.68.75.61.62.71.421.8167.9
6Stephen Curry, PG, GS415.54.66.31.82.70.224.5163.8
7Damian Lillard, PG, POR410.84.66.10.92.90.325.1160.8
8DeMar DeRozan, SG, TOR41.85.34.31.42.40.225.9155.7
9Kemba Walker, PG, CHA49.44.15.51.42.10.322.1147.3
10Chris Paul, PG, LAC36.24.911.02.22.60.221.3144.3
11LeBron James, SF, CLE35.07.67.51.53.60.726.2142.3
12Carmelo Anthony, SF, NY47.07.33.31.02.10.422.5142.1
13Draymond Green, PF, GS45.18.86.21.82.21.311.9135.7
14Dennis Schroder, PG, ATL45.43.17.11.12.90.217.9134.4
15Paul Millsap, PF, ATL44.28.03.61.82.01.117.6134.4
16Paul George, SF, IND48.97.03.41.62.80.320.7134.1
17DeMarcus Cousins, C, SAC34.010.93.71.43.61.526.2131.8
18Nikola Jokic, PF, DEN51.97.33.50.71.50.711.9130.1
19Nicolas Batum, SF, CHA46.87.25.71.22.30.514.3129.1
20Nikola Vucevic, C, ORL40.69.72.80.91.50.916.6128.2
21Kristaps Porzingis, PF, NY47.78.51.40.82.02.019.5126.6
22Anthony Davis, PF, NO31.411.62.01.42.32.226.7124.7
23Danilo Gallinari, SF, DEN58.94.82.10.81.30.316.1124.6
24Eric Bledsoe, PG, PHO44.74.95.71.33.10.519.2124.5
25Jabari Parker, PF, MIL44.66.02.51.21.60.319.6121.8
26Jeff Teague, PG, IND43.43.66.41.42.40.414.6121.5
27Dwight Howard, C, ATL40.011.51.60.92.11.415.3120.4
28Kyrie Irving, PG, CLE36.73.26.01.32.60.324.6116.6
29Jonas Valanciunas, C, TOR40.012.10.90.71.71.215.2116.5
30Klay Thompson, SG, GS412.63.72.20.91.60.621.2116.3
31CJ McCollum, SG, POR49.13.23.20.92.10.519.9115.2
32Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, DEN56.03.64.30.82.60.312.2114.6
33Wilson Chandler, PF, DEN57.36.52.10.71.50.214.6114.1
34Isaiah Thomas, PG, BOS37.62.86.20.92.00.123.7113.6
35Bradley Beal, SG, WAS49.23.33.21.01.70.219.6111.3
36Joel Embiid, C, PHI44.37.92.31.14.82.220.5111.3
37Elfrid Payton, PG, ORL42.03.86.51.32.00.511.3111.0
38Jimmy Butler, SG, CHI33.56.63.91.71.90.422.1110.2
39Will Barton, SG, DEN55.54.62.40.91.50.512.5108.6
40Kawhi Leonard, SF, SA35.36.03.22.01.80.722.6107.6
41Karl-Anthony Towns, C, MIN32.711.02.50.62.51.320.2106.6
42Derrick Rose, PG, NY42.74.04.50.72.70.317.8105.9
43Marcin Gortat, C, WAS40.010.91.50.61.41.111.9104.5
44Russell Westbrook, PG, OKC23.39.69.21.45.00.227.6104.1
45Myles Turner, PF, IND42.18.01.00.61.32.314.5103.7
46Evan Fournier, SF, ORL48.22.93.21.11.70.117.3103.7
47Deron Williams, PG, DAL46.03.06.20.82.10.114.3103.6
48Gordon Hayward, SF, UTA35.35.83.81.32.20.421.2102.2
49Hassan Whiteside, C, MIA30.013.60.60.72.02.917.4101.5
50Serge Ibaka, PF, ORL45.56.61.20.61.11.814.9100.4
51Devin Booker, SG, PHO45.82.93.10.82.20.217.199.8
52Harrison Barnes, SF, DAL44.45.51.40.71.10.216.999.6
53Kevin Love, PF, CLE37.210.02.00.91.80.519.097.4
54Mike Conley, PG, MEM36.53.55.51.42.10.417.796.0
55Eric Gordon, SG, HOU413.62.92.80.81.90.616.795.5
56Al Horford, C, BOS32.87.84.00.81.21.514.995.2
57Wesley Matthews, SG, DAL411.63.52.01.41.20.215.794.4
58Mason Plumlee, C, POR40.07.72.90.81.60.99.994.3
59Marc Gasol, C, MEM32.57.24.11.02.21.819.494.0
60Patrick Beverley, PG, HOU47.26.03.61.21.40.69.693.3
61LaMarcus Aldridge, PF, SA30.87.72.10.71.40.918.992.8
62Dirk Nowitzki, PF, DAL45.45.61.40.51.00.514.892.5
63Markieff Morris, PF, WAS42.46.21.91.11.70.513.292.5
64Goran Dragic, PG, MIA34.03.85.90.82.70.216.792.1
65Dwyane Wade, SG, CHI31.94.54.11.12.50.618.992.1
66Kenneth Faried, PF, DEN50.07.00.90.61.10.89.391.3
67Greg Monroe, C, MIL40.07.22.11.11.50.411.491.3
68Trevor Ariza, SF, HOU49.55.82.01.91.10.311.991.0
69Thaddeus Young, SF, IND43.17.21.61.41.70.512.190.8
70Sergio Rodriguez, PG, PHI46.72.96.11.02.50.19.290.7
71Brook Lopez, C, BKN33.26.62.00.52.01.719.089.7
72DeAndre Jordan, C, LAC30.013.71.00.81.52.112.689.6
73Monta Ellis, SG, IND42.93.23.71.32.00.411.888.6
74Joakim Noah, C, NY40.010.43.40.71.71.06.786.8
75Otto Porter, SF, WAS46.15.81.21.20.80.512.485.8
76Jrue Holiday, PG, NO33.33.76.41.42.40.415.085.1
77Tyreke Evans, PG, NO33.25.05.21.12.40.313.784.3
78Rudy Gay, SF, SAC33.76.22.61.32.10.716.884.3
79Evan Turner, SF, POR41.94.83.70.82.00.49.784.2
80George Hill, PG, UTA35.84.24.11.21.40.315.684.1
81Andrew Wiggins, SF, MIN33.24.02.10.92.10.420.583.8
82Ryan Anderson, PF, HOU49.76.20.90.51.00.515.083.5
83Gary Harris, SG, DEN55.52.61.90.91.10.210.283.3
84Ricky Rubio, PG, MIN32.54.17.51.82.20.18.482.0
85Brandon Knight, SG, PHO44.83.03.20.72.10.114.081.1
86D'Angelo Russell, PG, LAL36.43.94.71.12.90.315.181.0
87Jeremy Lin, PG, BKN34.13.54.91.03.10.515.080.4
88Julius Randle, PF, LAL30.39.33.10.82.40.612.280.1
89Ersan Ilyasova, PF, PHI47.35.71.40.51.30.312.180.0
90Cody Zeller, C, CHA40.06.31.40.71.11.010.179.1
91Avery Bradley, SG, BOS36.25.52.21.31.40.316.279.0
92Pau Gasol, C, SA31.17.62.80.51.31.112.878.6
93Rudy Gobert, C, UTA30.011.51.00.81.52.411.078.4
94J.J. Barea, PG, DAL45.02.43.90.51.30.010.378.2
95Jahlil Okafor, C, PHI40.05.41.30.41.71.011.877.6
96Marvin Williams, PF, CHA46.85.61.40.70.70.510.577.5
97Zach LaVine, SG, MIN37.42.93.10.82.00.217.777.3
98Matthew Dellavedova, SG, MIL44.12.25.20.81.60.17.376.7
99John Henson, C, MIL40.06.31.40.61.41.89.176.5
100Kyle Korver, SG, CLE49.53.32.40.81.20.510.574.8
101DeMarre Carroll, SF, TOR46.84.51.21.30.80.311.074.6
102Aaron Gordon, PF, ORL43.64.61.50.80.90.610.172.9
103Zach Randolph, PF, MEM30.67.81.90.61.40.213.272.6
104Tyson Chandler, C, PHO40.010.60.70.51.50.78.272.5
105Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF, CHA40.07.01.20.70.80.89.772.3
106Lou Williams, SG, LAL35.42.42.81.21.90.216.772.3
107Frank Kaminsky, PF, CHA43.94.61.80.50.90.59.571.1
108Kent Bazemore, SF, ATL43.83.62.31.21.40.69.170.6
109Derrick Favors, PF, UTA30.07.41.10.91.41.413.070.5
110Andrew Bogut, C, DAL40.09.12.00.61.41.45.670.1
111Courtney Lee, SG, NY46.13.11.80.91.00.310.669.8
112Seth Curry, SG, DAL46.42.22.71.01.00.19.769.8
113Tony Parker, PG, SA31.31.95.10.61.60.111.769.0
114D.J. Augustin, PG, ORL45.51.53.70.61.30.08.969.0
115Al-Farouq Aminu, SF, POR44.55.91.60.81.20.67.968.5
116Brandon Jennings, PG, NY43.62.24.10.61.60.17.568.0
117Malcolm Brogdon, SG, MIL43.52.23.71.01.40.17.667.7
118Jamal Murray, SG, DEN56.02.71.80.51.10.37.567.6
119Tyler Johnson, SG, MIA33.73.83.01.01.00.712.067.4
120Robert Covington, SF, PHI46.64.81.31.11.70.59.366.4
121Darren Collison, PG, SAC33.12.34.30.91.70.111.966.2
122T.J. Warren, SF, PHO42.23.20.80.90.80.311.365.9
123Alex Len, C, PHO40.06.80.70.41.31.37.865.6
124Jae Crowder, SF, BOS35.45.22.11.10.90.411.965.5
125Bismack Biyombo, C, ORL40.07.70.90.31.11.46.365.4
126Gorgui Dieng, PF, MIN30.37.41.81.01.71.210.165.0
127Marcus Smart, PG, BOS33.74.24.01.31.40.49.164.5
128Thabo Sefolosha, SG, ATL42.54.41.61.60.90.67.163.9
129Jordan Clarkson, PG, LAL33.83.32.51.11.90.113.463.5
130Andre Iguodala, SF, GS43.03.52.90.90.80.46.163.4
131Maurice Harkless, SF, POR43.84.30.81.01.10.69.463.1
132Sean Kilpatrick, SG, BKN34.43.92.20.62.00.113.762.6
133Andre Drummond, C, DET20.013.91.01.32.11.414.662.1
134JaMychal Green, PF, MEM31.97.71.30.81.30.89.861.3
135Luol Deng, SF, LAL33.76.01.81.01.00.310.661.3
136Ty Lawson, PG, SAC31.62.65.01.01.80.18.561.0
137Gerald Henderson, SG, PHI43.12.81.90.61.20.29.060.2
138JJ Redick, SG, LAC37.81.91.30.71.20.115.960.1
139Zaza Pachulia, C, GS40.06.01.90.71.20.45.359.9
140Chandler Parsons, SF, MEM33.74.42.11.01.30.311.459.6
141Rodney Hood, SG, UTA35.23.32.00.81.20.212.559.3
142Taj Gibson, PF, CHI30.06.81.10.51.21.110.459.2
143Reggie Jackson, PG, DET22.63.25.90.82.70.116.358.8
144Allen Crabbe, SG, POR45.83.01.10.60.80.29.457.8
145Robin Lopez, C, CHI30.07.50.90.21.31.79.457.6
146Tristan Thompson, C, CLE30.09.10.70.50.80.98.057.0
147Cory Joseph, PG, TOR41.32.32.40.60.80.17.056.0
148Tony Snell, SF, MIL46.03.41.40.50.70.27.955.9
149Ed Davis, PF, POR40.06.40.80.40.80.85.655.7
150Tony Allen, SG, MEM30.65.31.21.91.40.59.855.3
