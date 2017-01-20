Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 14 Top 150 rankings
Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.
If the Lakers and Pistons had their way, they might ask to turn the calendar back to November. Before the calendar turned to December, both teams were sitting in the middle of the standings, with identical 10-10 records that had them dreaming of playoff runs.
But since then things just haven't gone right for either team. Despite the return of Reggie Jackson, the Pistons have gone just 10-14, ranking 23rd in net rating in the league. The Lakers' prospects have grown even dimmer, as the upstart young core has collapsed, leaving them just 5-21, with a net rating that just barely edges out the Nets at the bottom of the standings.
Things could get better for both teams in the long run, but they won't have many opportunities to turn things around in Fantasy Week 14 (Jan. 23-29) because these are the only two teams in the league with just two games on the schedule. With 20 teams set to play four times this scoring period, it's going to be hard to trust anyone on either roster. Maybe you can find space for Jackson or Andre Drummond, but other than that, there just isn't much here.
How might the rest of the season look for these two teams? Let's look at the state of the union for both:
|
Reggie Jackson Detroit Pistons PG
|Jackson just hasn't been what we expected since returning from knee and thumb injuries. That isn't to say he's been bad, or that he owns the lion's share of the blame for Detroit's disappointing season, but it has been true. Over the past month, Jackson ranks as just the 103rd player in Roto scoring, despite averaging 18.9 points and 5.7 assists per game. His struggles with turnovers -- 2.9 per game in that stretch -- and lack of secondary numbers continue to hurt him. You won't be sitting Jackson beyond Week 14, but he certainly has been a disappointment.
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Detroit Pistons SG
|Caldwell-Pope has been a bright spot for the Pistons of late, as he continues to enjoy a breakout season. The per-game numbers aren't much different from years' past, but he has taken a big step forward as a shooter and playmaker, which has helped him out on the margins. The fact that he is steady and dependable, playing 33-plus minutes per game, makes him a rare steadying influence on this roster.
|
Tobias Harris Detroit Pistons SF
|Harris has been reignited by a benching in late December, and has settled back in as a reliable, though relatively one-dimension scorer.
|
Marcus Morris Detroit Pistons PF
|Morris' toughness and ability to switch seamlessly between both forward spots served him well in his first season in Detroit, but he has struggled to consistently contribute this season. His overall season numbers look fine, but Morris' shot has been inconsistent. He is enjoying a nice resurgence of late, which has pulled him from the edge of Fantasy irrelevance. Still, he has brought little more than replacement-level value to the table, and is hard to view as much more than a low-end starter at this point.
|
Andre Drummond Detroit Pistons C
|It's pretty hard to be disappointed by Drummond in your H2H points leagues, where he still stands as one of the most productive big men in the league. However, his limitations remain as obvious as ever in category-based formats, where he still kills you at the free-throw line. In an ideal world, Drummond takes that big leap forward to overcome it, but it's getting harder and harder to expect that.
|
D'Angelo Russell Los Angeles Lakers PG
|Consistency remains an issue for Russell, which is disappointing in a season we expected to see him unleashed. He isn't quite the playmaker or scorer his skill set suggests he should be, but he is also young enough that the switch could get flipped any time. Even at the most trying times, you can't pass on a talent like this, even if he is unlikely to return value on his draft price.
|
Nick Young Los Angeles Lakers SG
|Nick Young is gonna chuck. Nick Young is gonna hit some 3-pointers. If either of those stop being true, he won't have much value. We're starting to see evidence of that lately.
|
Brandon Ingram NBA Draft Draftees SF
|It's been a rough transition for Ingram, but the way the Lakers are using him might actually work out in the long run. They have thrown him into a pretty big role right away, asking him to make plays for himself and others. That has led to some tough stretches shooting, but he might be pulling out of it, with nine 3-pointers and a 45.0 percent mark from the field over the last six. It's a tiny sample size that may not be very meaningful, but if Ingram continues to develop as a scorer, he could have a huge second half.
|
Julius Randle Los Angeles Lakers PF
|Randle and his backup Larry Nance provide interesting skills for Fantasy players to take advantage of, and if you could merge them, they might be a star. As it is, Randle is lacking in the defensive categories, making him much more valuable in your points leagues. He is a solid option in any format, of course, thanks to his playmaking, especially if he can keep up his 5.1 assists per game pace in January.
|
Timofey Mozgov Los Angeles Lakers C
|There was some hope before the season that Mozgov might do well in Los Angeles, and though his numbers are better than they were a year ago, he still doesn't do enough for Fantasy players to take note. That isn't likely to change anytime soon.
4 Games: CLE, WAS, SA, HOU, IND, SAC, UTA, BOS, NY, MIA, CHA, MIL, CHI, GS, PHI, ATL, NO, TOR, OKC, BKN
3 Games: MIN, PHO, LAC, POR, ORL, DEN, DAL, MEM
2 Games: DET, LAL
|
|Rank
|Name
|G
|3PM
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|TOPG
|BPG
|PPG
|FPTS
|1
|James Harden, SG, HOU
|4
|12.6
|7.6
|10.7
|1.7
|5.5
|0.5
|30.2
|223.1
|2
|Russell Westbrook, PG, OKC
|4
|7.6
|10.1
|9.4
|1.5
|4.8
|0.3
|28.4
|216.9
|3
|LeBron James, SF, CLE
|4
|6.2
|8.3
|8.0
|1.5
|3.6
|0.7
|27.2
|200.1
|4
|DeMarcus Cousins, C, SAC
|4
|5.5
|11.8
|4.3
|1.5
|3.4
|1.5
|27.6
|189.9
|5
|Kevin Durant, SF, GS
|4
|9.3
|8.6
|4.7
|0.9
|2.2
|1.6
|25.3
|174.1
|6
|John Wall, PG, WAS
|4
|4.4
|4.9
|9.5
|1.8
|3.8
|0.6
|20.7
|172.5
|7
|Anthony Davis, PF, NO
|4
|1.7
|11.7
|1.9
|1.2
|2.1
|2.3
|25.2
|168.8
|8
|Stephen Curry, PG, GS
|4
|15.2
|4.8
|6.3
|1.7
|2.7
|0.2
|24.5
|164.2
|9
|Kyrie Irving, PG, CLE
|4
|8.7
|3.6
|6.1
|1.4
|2.6
|0.2
|25.8
|162.2
|10
|Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF, MIL
|4
|2.5
|7.9
|5.1
|1.5
|2.7
|1.6
|22.1
|162.0
|11
|Kyle Lowry, PG, TOR
|4
|12.9
|5.1
|6.9
|1.5
|2.8
|0.4
|22.0
|159.8
|12
|Isaiah Thomas, PG, BOS
|4
|11.2
|2.8
|6.3
|0.8
|2.7
|0.1
|25.3
|156.1
|13
|Kawhi Leonard, SF, SA
|4
|7.1
|6.9
|3.3
|1.7
|1.7
|0.9
|23.9
|153.0
|14
|Kemba Walker, PG, CHA
|4
|10.1
|4.2
|5.5
|1.4
|2.2
|0.3
|22.6
|149.2
|15
|DeMar DeRozan, SG, TOR
|4
|1.7
|5.2
|3.9
|1.1
|2.3
|0.2
|24.8
|147.0
|16
|Jimmy Butler, SG, CHI
|4
|4.5
|6.3
|4.2
|1.8
|1.8
|0.4
|21.5
|146.0
|17
|Gordon Hayward, SF, UTA
|4
|8.3
|5.7
|3.8
|1.3
|2.2
|0.3
|23.1
|142.9
|18
|Goran Dragic, PG, MIA
|4
|6.0
|4.1
|6.9
|0.9
|2.8
|0.2
|18.5
|138.5
|19
|Paul Millsap, PF, ATL
|4
|4.3
|8.7
|3.8
|1.6
|2.1
|1.2
|17.7
|138.2
|20
|Draymond Green, PF, GS
|4
|4.4
|9.3
|6.5
|1.5
|2.1
|1.4
|11.5
|137.9
|21
|Paul George, SF, IND
|4
|9.2
|6.4
|3.7
|1.8
|2.8
|0.3
|21.1
|136.9
|22
|Joel Embiid, C, PHI
|4
|5.0
|8.3
|2.4
|0.9
|4.5
|2.0
|22.6
|136.0
|23
|Hassan Whiteside, C, MIA
|4
|0.0
|14.3
|0.7
|0.8
|2.1
|2.4
|16.9
|135.4
|24
|Carmelo Anthony, SF, NY
|4
|7.1
|6.9
|3.1
|0.9
|1.9
|0.4
|21.5
|135.4
|25
|LaMarcus Aldridge, PF, SA
|4
|1.1
|8.6
|2.2
|0.5
|1.3
|1.2
|19.7
|132.6
|26
|Kevin Love, PF, CLE
|4
|9.2
|10.9
|2.1
|0.7
|1.7
|0.5
|18.6
|132.3
|27
|Dennis Schroder, PG, ATL
|4
|5.2
|3.4
|6.8
|0.9
|2.9
|0.1
|18.0
|132.1
|28
|Jeff Teague, PG, IND
|4
|3.9
|3.8
|7.3
|1.4
|2.7
|0.4
|15.2
|130.6
|29
|Nicolas Batum, SF, CHA
|4
|6.2
|6.6
|5.8
|1.1
|2.3
|0.5
|14.5
|127.6
|30
|Al Horford, C, BOS
|4
|4.2
|7.7
|4.2
|0.8
|1.5
|1.4
|15.2
|127.4
|31
|Damian Lillard, PG, POR
|3
|9.0
|4.9
|6.5
|0.9
|2.8
|0.3
|26.2
|127.3
|32
|Jabari Parker, PF, MIL
|4
|5.2
|5.7
|2.8
|1.1
|1.6
|0.4
|19.5
|122.0
|33
|George Hill, PG, UTA
|4
|8.6
|4.3
|4.2
|1.1
|1.6
|0.3
|17.4
|119.5
|34
|Dwyane Wade, SG, CHI
|4
|2.6
|4.3
|4.0
|1.2
|2.4
|0.6
|18.2
|119.3
|35
|Dwight Howard, C, ATL
|4
|0.0
|12.6
|1.4
|0.8
|1.9
|1.5
|14.1
|119.3
|36
|Karl-Anthony Towns, C, MIN
|3
|3.0
|11.6
|2.9
|0.7
|2.7
|1.3
|22.5
|117.6
|37
|Jrue Holiday, PG, NO
|4
|5.7
|3.2
|6.1
|1.4
|2.4
|0.4
|14.1
|115.5
|38
|Kristaps Porzingis, PF, NY
|4
|7.1
|7.6
|1.4
|0.7
|1.9
|1.9
|17.6
|114.4
|39
|Klay Thompson, SG, GS
|4
|12.2
|3.9
|2.1
|0.8
|1.6
|0.6
|20.5
|113.8
|40
|Eric Bledsoe, PG, PHO
|3
|4.2
|5.3
|6.6
|1.5
|3.2
|0.5
|20.3
|112.6
|41
|Bradley Beal, SG, WAS
|4
|9.2
|3.2
|3.1
|1.0
|1.9
|0.3
|19.3
|112.5
|42
|Brook Lopez, C, BKN
|4
|4.3
|5.7
|1.9
|0.6
|2.1
|1.5
|18.6
|112.2
|43
|Rudy Gobert, C, UTA
|4
|0.0
|12.3
|1.1
|0.9
|1.6
|2.5
|11.7
|111.8
|44
|Derrick Rose, PG, NY
|4
|2.4
|3.8
|4.3
|0.7
|2.7
|0.3
|16.9
|110.3
|45
|Victor Oladipo, SG, OKC
|4
|7.3
|4.8
|2.9
|1.1
|1.8
|0.5
|16.5
|107.0
|46
|Myles Turner, PF, IND
|4
|2.4
|8.3
|0.9
|0.6
|1.3
|2.3
|14.8
|106.3
|47
|Avery Bradley, SG, BOS
|4
|8.5
|5.1
|2.3
|1.3
|1.7
|0.2
|16.4
|103.1
|48
|Tyler Johnson, SG, MIA
|4
|5.5
|4.1
|3.4
|1.2
|1.0
|0.6
|13.9
|102.6
|49
|Marcin Gortat, C, WAS
|4
|0.0
|11.0
|1.4
|0.5
|1.5
|1.1
|11.8
|102.3
|50
|Marc Gasol, C, MEM
|3
|2.7
|6.8
|3.8
|1.0
|1.9
|1.6
|18.5
|100.9
|51
|Jeremy Lin, PG, BKN
|4
|5.2
|3.0
|4.8
|1.2
|2.9
|0.4
|13.9
|100.6
|52
|DeAndre Jordan, C, LAC
|3
|0.0
|15.5
|1.4
|1.0
|1.8
|2.0
|13.7
|99.5
|53
|Jonas Valanciunas, C, TOR
|4
|0.0
|10.8
|0.7
|0.4
|1.4
|1.0
|12.8
|99.4
|54
|Darren Collison, PG, SAC
|4
|4.5
|2.4
|4.4
|1.0
|1.5
|0.1
|13.8
|98.7
|55
|Tony Parker, PG, SA
|4
|1.9
|2.3
|5.3
|0.5
|1.5
|0.1
|12.6
|98.2
|56
|Derrick Favors, PF, UTA
|4
|0.1
|7.3
|1.3
|0.9
|1.4
|1.2
|13.6
|97.2
|57
|Eric Gordon, SG, HOU
|4
|13.2
|2.7
|2.9
|0.8
|1.9
|0.4
|16.4
|97.1
|58
|CJ McCollum, SG, POR
|3
|7.8
|3.3
|3.5
|1.1
|2.1
|0.6
|22.1
|96.3
|59
|Markieff Morris, PF, WAS
|4
|2.9
|6.7
|1.9
|1.0
|1.7
|0.5
|13.6
|95.7
|60
|Mike Conley, PG, MEM
|3
|6.4
|3.6
|5.5
|1.2
|2.0
|0.3
|17.7
|95.6
|61
|Thaddeus Young, SF, IND
|4
|3.1
|6.9
|1.9
|1.7
|1.6
|0.5
|12.4
|94.8
|62
|Nikola Vucevic, C, ORL
|3
|0.6
|9.4
|2.8
|0.9
|1.6
|1.0
|16.1
|94.1
|63
|Patrick Beverley, PG, HOU
|4
|6.7
|5.5
|3.9
|1.6
|1.4
|0.4
|9.5
|92.8
|64
|Joakim Noah, C, NY
|4
|0.0
|10.5
|3.0
|0.7
|1.6
|1.0
|6.5
|92.6
|65
|Steven Adams, C, OKC
|4
|0.0
|8.6
|1.2
|0.8
|1.7
|1.3
|11.8
|92.3
|66
|Michael Carter-Williams, PG, CHI
|4
|1.5
|5.3
|3.9
|1.1
|2.1
|0.5
|10.4
|91.9
|67
|Ricky Rubio, PG, MIN
|3
|2.3
|4.2
|8.6
|2.1
|2.5
|0.1
|9.3
|91.2
|68
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela, C, HOU
|4
|0.0
|8.3
|0.9
|0.6
|1.2
|1.4
|10.3
|91.1
|69
|Ty Lawson, PG, SAC
|4
|2.2
|2.9
|5.2
|0.9
|1.7
|0.1
|10.0
|90.3
|70
|Trevor Ariza, SF, HOU
|4
|9.2
|5.3
|2.3
|2.0
|1.2
|0.2
|11.6
|89.9
|71
|Jared Sullinger, C, TOR
|4
|2.8
|7.4
|1.7
|0.7
|1.1
|0.7
|11.3
|89.7
|72
|Otto Porter, SF, WAS
|4
|6.9
|5.7
|1.4
|1.1
|0.8
|0.6
|12.9
|89.2
|73
|Andrew Wiggins, SF, MIN
|3
|3.2
|4.2
|2.3
|0.9
|2.3
|0.4
|21.7
|88.5
|74
|Malcolm Brogdon, SG, MIL
|4
|4.3
|3.1
|4.6
|1.2
|1.6
|0.1
|10.3
|88.5
|75
|Marcus Smart, PG, BOS
|4
|4.9
|3.8
|4.2
|1.5
|1.8
|0.5
|9.5
|86.9
|76
|Ryan Anderson, PF, HOU
|4
|10.3
|5.3
|1.0
|0.7
|1.1
|0.3
|14.4
|86.5
|77
|Jae Crowder, SF, BOS
|4
|7.3
|5.0
|1.9
|1.1
|1.0
|0.4
|12.2
|86.2
|78
|Nikola Jokic, PF, DEN
|3
|1.5
|7.1
|3.7
|0.9
|1.6
|0.7
|14.0
|85.3
|79
|Deron Williams, PG, DAL
|3
|5.0
|3.3
|6.2
|0.8
|2.5
|0.1
|13.9
|84.0
|80
|Greg Monroe, C, MIL
|4
|0.0
|6.2
|1.9
|1.0
|1.5
|0.4
|11.0
|83.8
|81
|Devin Booker, SG, PHO
|3
|5.1
|3.0
|3.2
|0.8
|2.5
|0.2
|19.8
|83.1
|82
|Elfrid Payton, PG, ORL
|3
|1.6
|3.8
|6.3
|1.3
|2.0
|0.4
|11.6
|82.8
|83
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF, CHA
|4
|0.0
|7.1
|1.5
|0.8
|0.8
|0.8
|9.6
|81.9
|84
|Ersan Ilyasova, PF, PHI
|4
|7.8
|5.4
|1.4
|0.5
|1.3
|0.4
|12.6
|81.3
|85
|Zach LaVine, SG, MIN
|3
|7.9
|3.4
|3.2
|0.9
|2.1
|0.2
|18.2
|81.0
|86
|Tristan Thompson, C, CLE
|4
|0.0
|9.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.9
|1.1
|8.4
|80.6
|87
|James Johnson, SF, MIA
|4
|3.7
|4.5
|3.0
|0.7
|1.8
|0.8
|9.9
|78.6
|88
|Tyreke Evans, PG, NO
|4
|3.4
|3.3
|3.6
|0.8
|1.6
|0.2
|9.9
|78.6
|89
|Cody Zeller, C, CHA
|4
|0.0
|6.1
|1.4
|0.7
|1.1
|0.9
|10.1
|78.5
|90
|Dion Waiters, SG, MIA
|4
|4.4
|2.7
|3.1
|0.9
|1.6
|0.3
|11.3
|78.2
|91
|Kyle Korver, SG, CLE
|4
|10.6
|3.8
|2.1
|0.6
|1.1
|0.4
|11.4
|77.7
|92
|Marvin Williams, PF, CHA
|4
|6.8
|5.3
|1.3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.6
|10.8
|77.3
|93
|Danilo Gallinari, SF, DEN
|3
|5.8
|4.6
|2.3
|0.9
|1.2
|0.3
|16.6
|77.2
|94
|Taj Gibson, PF, CHI
|4
|0.0
|6.8
|1.1
|0.6
|1.2
|1.0
|10.0
|77.1
|95
|Wilson Chandler, PF, DEN
|3
|4.8
|6.0
|2.2
|0.9
|1.4
|0.4
|15.1
|76.0
|96
|Harrison Barnes, SF, DAL
|3
|3.5
|5.4
|1.4
|0.7
|1.1
|0.3
|17.2
|75.7
|97
|Sean Kilpatrick, SG, BKN
|4
|5.5
|3.6
|2.0
|0.7
|1.9
|0.1
|12.4
|75.4
|98
|Mason Plumlee, C, POR
|3
|0.0
|7.6
|3.4
|0.9
|1.6
|1.1
|10.2
|75.1
|99
|Evan Fournier, SF, ORL
|3
|6.0
|2.9
|3.0
|1.0
|1.7
|0.1
|16.5
|74.5
|100
|T.J. McConnell, PG, PHI
|4
|0.8
|3.0
|5.4
|1.3
|1.7
|0.1
|5.1
|74.4
|101
|DeMarre Carroll, SF, TOR
|4
|7.9
|4.3
|1.0
|1.1
|0.8
|0.3
|11.4
|73.6
|102
|Serge Ibaka, PF, ORL
|3
|4.2
|6.6
|1.0
|0.5
|1.1
|1.6
|14.6
|73.1
|103
|Austin Rivers, SG, LAC
|3
|4.4
|2.8
|4.0
|1.3
|2.0
|0.2
|13.9
|72.8
|104
|Kent Bazemore, SF, ATL
|4
|4.6
|3.7
|2.2
|1.1
|1.4
|0.6
|9.7
|72.7
|105
|Trevor Booker, PF, BKN
|4
|1.4
|6.7
|1.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.4
|8.1
|72.7
|106
|Zaza Pachulia, C, GS
|4
|0.0
|7.3
|2.1
|0.8
|1.3
|0.4
|6.6
|72.4
|107
|Robin Lopez, C, CHI
|4
|0.0
|6.6
|0.9
|0.2
|1.2
|1.6
|8.9
|71.9
|108
|Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, DEN
|3
|3.6
|3.1
|4.9
|1.1
|2.4
|0.3
|12.0
|71.7
|109
|Kelly Olynyk, C, BOS
|4
|4.6
|4.5
|2.1
|0.7
|1.3
|0.5
|9.2
|71.5
|110
|Matthew Dellavedova, SG, MIL
|4
|3.9
|2.0
|4.8
|0.7
|1.6
|0.0
|6.9
|70.8
|111
|Dirk Nowitzki, PF, DAL
|3
|4.4
|5.8
|1.4
|0.5
|1.0
|0.6
|14.7
|70.1
|112
|John Henson, C, MIL
|4
|0.0
|5.6
|1.4
|0.6
|1.3
|1.7
|8.2
|70.0
|113
|Zach Randolph, PF, MEM
|3
|0.6
|7.9
|1.7
|0.6
|1.3
|0.2
|12.4
|69.6
|114
|Amir Johnson, PF, BOS
|4
|1.1
|5.6
|2.0
|0.6
|1.1
|0.9
|7.4
|69.3
|115
|Gorgui Dieng, PF, MIN
|3
|0.3
|7.5
|2.0
|1.0
|1.6
|1.1
|11.0
|69.2
|116
|Andre Iguodala, SF, GS
|4
|3.1
|3.9
|3.2
|0.9
|0.7
|0.3
|6.5
|68.9
|117
|Nikola Mirotic, PF, CHI
|4
|6.0
|5.4
|0.9
|0.8
|1.0
|0.8
|9.3
|68.6
|118
|Danny Green, SG, SA
|4
|7.4
|3.8
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.9
|8.2
|68.5
|119
|Brandon Knight, SG, PHO
|3
|4.3
|3.1
|3.3
|0.8
|2.1
|0.1
|14.3
|68.4
|120
|Wesley Matthews, SG, DAL
|3
|8.4
|3.5
|2.0
|1.2
|1.2
|0.4
|15.0
|68.3
|121
|Enes Kanter, C, OKC
|4
|0.4
|5.9
|0.6
|0.3
|1.2
|0.4
|10.4
|68.0
|122
|Robert Covington, SF, PHI
|4
|6.6
|5.0
|1.3
|1.2
|1.5
|0.6
|9.1
|67.6
|123
|Will Barton, SG, DEN
|3
|3.7
|4.3
|2.8
|1.0
|1.3
|0.4
|12.7
|67.5
|124
|Tim Hardaway, Jr., |
|4
|7.0
|2.2
|1.7
|0.5
|0.9
|0.2
|11.5
|67.4
|125
|Frank Kaminsky, PF, CHA
|4
|4.1
|4.2
|1.6
|0.6
|0.8
|0.4
|9.4
|67.2
|126
|Sergio Rodriguez, PG, PHI
|4
|4.5
|2.3
|4.5
|0.7
|1.9
|0.1
|6.7
|67.2
|127
|Tyson Chandler, C, PHO
|3
|0.0
|12.0
|0.8
|0.5
|1.4
|0.7
|9.0
|67.0
|128
|Evan Turner, SF, POR
|3
|1.6
|4.7
|4.1
|0.8
|2.0
|0.4
|10.2
|66.7
|129
|JJ Redick, SG, LAC
|3
|7.6
|2.4
|2.0
|0.8
|1.4
|0.1
|16.3
|66.5
|130
|Bojan Bogdanovic, SG, BKN
|4
|7.2
|2.9
|1.3
|0.4
|1.3
|0.1
|11.8
|66.3
|131
|Matt Barnes, SF, SAC
|4
|4.9
|4.9
|2.1
|0.7
|1.4
|0.4
|7.7
|65.8
|132
|Jamal Crawford, SG, LAC
|3
|3.6
|2.0
|3.7
|0.9
|2.1
|0.2
|13.3
|65.6
|133
|Joe Johnson, SF, UTA
|4
|5.2
|3.1
|2.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.2
|9.5
|65.1
|134
|Monta Ellis, SG, IND
|4
|2.3
|2.1
|2.9
|1.0
|1.5
|0.3
|8.6
|65.0
|135
|Raymond Felton, PG, LAC
|3
|2.0
|3.3
|4.5
|1.3
|1.7
|0.4
|9.4
|64.0
|136
|Wayne Ellington, SG, MIA
|4
|7.6
|2.4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|10.2
|63.9
|137
|Courtney Lee, SG, NY
|4
|5.0
|3.0
|1.7
|0.8
|0.9
|0.3
|9.3
|63.3
|138
|Andre Drummond, C, DET
|2
|0.0
|13.8
|1.0
|1.3
|1.8
|1.5
|14.8
|63.0
|139
|Jahlil Okafor, C, PHI
|4
|0.0
|4.3
|0.9
|0.3
|1.3
|0.8
|9.7
|62.0
|140
|Arron Afflalo, SG, SAC
|4
|4.3
|2.9
|1.4
|0.4
|1.0
|0.1
|10.4
|61.9
|141
|Thabo Sefolosha, SG, ATL
|4
|2.3
|4.5
|1.6
|1.4
|0.9
|0.6
|6.7
|61.9
|142
|Reggie Jackson, PG, DET
|2
|2.7
|3.1
|6.2
|0.7
|2.5
|0.1
|17.1
|61.5
|143
|Gerald Henderson, SG, PHI
|4
|3.3
|2.8
|1.8
|0.5
|1.1
|0.3
|9.3
|61.5
|144
|Buddy Hield, SG, NO
|4
|7.5
|3.1
|1.3
|0.4
|0.9
|0.1
|9.7
|59.9
|145
|Nerlens Noel, C, PHI
|4
|0.0
|5.2
|1.0
|1.0
|1.3
|1.0
|7.1
|59.7
|146
|Iman Shumpert, SG, CLE
|4
|4.4
|3.4
|1.8
|1.0
|1.0
|0.3
|7.4
|59.3
|147
|Al-Farouq Aminu, SF, POR
|3
|3.6
|6.6
|1.9
|0.9
|1.3
|0.7
|8.9
|59.1
|148
|Garrett Temple, SG, SAC
|4
|4.3
|3.1
|1.8
|1.0
|0.8
|0.4
|7.3
|58.1
|149
|Patty Mills, PG, SA
|4
|5.9
|1.9
|3.1
|0.7
|1.1
|0.0
|8.5
|58.1
|150
|Aaron Gordon, PF, ORL
|3
|3.0
|4.8
|1.7
|0.7
|0.9
|0.5
|10.6
|57.2
