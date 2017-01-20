Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 14 Top 150 rankings

The Pistons and Lakers are in the midst of disappointing seasons as they hit the midway point. Chris Towers looks closer at both teams.

Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.

If the Lakers and Pistons had their way, they might ask to turn the calendar back to November. Before the calendar turned to December, both teams were sitting in the middle of the standings, with identical 10-10 records that had them dreaming of playoff runs.

But since then things just haven't gone right for either team. Despite the return of Reggie Jackson, the Pistons have gone just 10-14, ranking 23rd in net rating in the league. The Lakers' prospects have grown even dimmer, as the upstart young core has collapsed, leaving them just 5-21, with a net rating that just barely edges out the Nets at the bottom of the standings.

Things could get better for both teams in the long run, but they won't have many opportunities to turn things around in Fantasy Week 14 (Jan. 23-29) because these are the only two teams in the league with just two games on the schedule. With 20 teams set to play four times this scoring period, it's going to be hard to trust anyone on either roster. Maybe you can find space for Jackson or Andre Drummond, but other than that, there just isn't much here.

How might the rest of the season look for these two teams? Let's look at the state of the union for both:

Pistons
Reggie Jackson Detroit Pistons PG
Jackson just hasn't been what we expected since returning from knee and thumb injuries. That isn't to say he's been bad, or that he owns the lion's share of the blame for Detroit's disappointing season, but it has been true. Over the past month, Jackson ranks as just the 103rd player in Roto scoring, despite averaging 18.9 points and 5.7 assists per game. His struggles with turnovers -- 2.9 per game in that stretch -- and lack of secondary numbers continue to hurt him. You won't be sitting Jackson beyond Week 14, but he certainly has been a disappointment.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Detroit Pistons SG
Caldwell-Pope has been a bright spot for the Pistons of late, as he continues to enjoy a breakout season. The per-game numbers aren't much different from years' past, but he has taken a big step forward as a shooter and playmaker, which has helped him out on the margins. The fact that he is steady and dependable, playing 33-plus minutes per game, makes him a rare steadying influence on this roster.
Tobias Harris Detroit Pistons SF
Harris has been reignited by a benching in late December, and has settled back in as a reliable, though relatively one-dimension scorer.
Marcus Morris Detroit Pistons PF
Morris' toughness and ability to switch seamlessly between both forward spots served him well in his first season in Detroit, but he has struggled to consistently contribute this season. His overall season numbers look fine, but Morris' shot has been inconsistent. He is enjoying a nice resurgence of late, which has pulled him from the edge of Fantasy irrelevance. Still, he has brought little more than replacement-level value to the table, and is hard to view as much more than a low-end starter at this point.
Andre Drummond Detroit Pistons C
It's pretty hard to be disappointed by Drummond in your H2H points leagues, where he still stands as one of the most productive big men in the league. However, his limitations remain as obvious as ever in category-based formats, where he still kills you at the free-throw line. In an ideal world, Drummond takes that big leap forward to overcome it, but it's getting harder and harder to expect that.
Lakers
D'Angelo Russell Los Angeles Lakers PG
Consistency remains an issue for Russell, which is disappointing in a season we expected to see him unleashed. He isn't quite the playmaker or scorer his skill set suggests he should be, but he is also young enough that the switch could get flipped any time. Even at the most trying times, you can't pass on a talent like this, even if he is unlikely to return value on his draft price.
Nick Young Los Angeles Lakers SG
Nick Young is gonna chuck. Nick Young is gonna hit some 3-pointers. If either of those stop being true, he won't have much value. We're starting to see evidence of that lately.
Brandon Ingram NBA Draft Draftees SF
It's been a rough transition for Ingram, but the way the Lakers are using him might actually work out in the long run. They have thrown him into a pretty big role right away, asking him to make plays for himself and others. That has led to some tough stretches shooting, but he might be pulling out of it, with nine 3-pointers and a 45.0 percent mark from the field over the last six. It's a tiny sample size that may not be very meaningful, but if Ingram continues to develop as a scorer, he could have a huge second half.
Julius Randle Los Angeles Lakers PF
Randle and his backup Larry Nance provide interesting skills for Fantasy players to take advantage of, and if you could merge them, they might be a star. As it is, Randle is lacking in the defensive categories, making him much more valuable in your points leagues. He is a solid option in any format, of course, thanks to his playmaking, especially if he can keep up his 5.1 assists per game pace in January.
Timofey Mozgov Los Angeles Lakers C
There was some hope before the season that Mozgov might do well in Los Angeles, and though his numbers are better than they were a year ago, he still doesn't do enough for Fantasy players to take note. That isn't likely to change anytime soon.

4 Games: CLE, WAS, SA, HOU, IND, SAC, UTA, BOS, NY, MIA, CHA, MIL, CHI, GS, PHI, ATL, NO, TOR, OKC, BKN
3 Games: MIN, PHO, LAC, POR, ORL, DEN, DAL, MEM
2 Games: DET, LAL

Week 14 Sportsline Projections
Rank Name G 3PM RPG APG SPG TOPG BPG PPG FPTS
1James Harden, SG, HOU412.67.610.71.75.50.530.2223.1
2Russell Westbrook, PG, OKC47.610.19.41.54.80.328.4216.9
3LeBron James, SF, CLE46.28.38.01.53.60.727.2200.1
4DeMarcus Cousins, C, SAC45.511.84.31.53.41.527.6189.9
5Kevin Durant, SF, GS49.38.64.70.92.21.625.3174.1
6John Wall, PG, WAS44.44.99.51.83.80.620.7172.5
7Anthony Davis, PF, NO41.711.71.91.22.12.325.2168.8
8Stephen Curry, PG, GS415.24.86.31.72.70.224.5164.2
9Kyrie Irving, PG, CLE48.73.66.11.42.60.225.8162.2
10Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF, MIL42.57.95.11.52.71.622.1162.0
11Kyle Lowry, PG, TOR412.95.16.91.52.80.422.0159.8
12Isaiah Thomas, PG, BOS411.22.86.30.82.70.125.3156.1
13Kawhi Leonard, SF, SA47.16.93.31.71.70.923.9153.0
14Kemba Walker, PG, CHA410.14.25.51.42.20.322.6149.2
15DeMar DeRozan, SG, TOR41.75.23.91.12.30.224.8147.0
16Jimmy Butler, SG, CHI44.56.34.21.81.80.421.5146.0
17Gordon Hayward, SF, UTA48.35.73.81.32.20.323.1142.9
18Goran Dragic, PG, MIA46.04.16.90.92.80.218.5138.5
19Paul Millsap, PF, ATL44.38.73.81.62.11.217.7138.2
20Draymond Green, PF, GS44.49.36.51.52.11.411.5137.9
21Paul George, SF, IND49.26.43.71.82.80.321.1136.9
22Joel Embiid, C, PHI45.08.32.40.94.52.022.6136.0
23Hassan Whiteside, C, MIA40.014.30.70.82.12.416.9135.4
24Carmelo Anthony, SF, NY47.16.93.10.91.90.421.5135.4
25LaMarcus Aldridge, PF, SA41.18.62.20.51.31.219.7132.6
26Kevin Love, PF, CLE49.210.92.10.71.70.518.6132.3
27Dennis Schroder, PG, ATL45.23.46.80.92.90.118.0132.1
28Jeff Teague, PG, IND43.93.87.31.42.70.415.2130.6
29Nicolas Batum, SF, CHA46.26.65.81.12.30.514.5127.6
30Al Horford, C, BOS44.27.74.20.81.51.415.2127.4
31Damian Lillard, PG, POR39.04.96.50.92.80.326.2127.3
32Jabari Parker, PF, MIL45.25.72.81.11.60.419.5122.0
33George Hill, PG, UTA48.64.34.21.11.60.317.4119.5
34Dwyane Wade, SG, CHI42.64.34.01.22.40.618.2119.3
35Dwight Howard, C, ATL40.012.61.40.81.91.514.1119.3
36Karl-Anthony Towns, C, MIN33.011.62.90.72.71.322.5117.6
37Jrue Holiday, PG, NO45.73.26.11.42.40.414.1115.5
38Kristaps Porzingis, PF, NY47.17.61.40.71.91.917.6114.4
39Klay Thompson, SG, GS412.23.92.10.81.60.620.5113.8
40Eric Bledsoe, PG, PHO34.25.36.61.53.20.520.3112.6
41Bradley Beal, SG, WAS49.23.23.11.01.90.319.3112.5
42Brook Lopez, C, BKN44.35.71.90.62.11.518.6112.2
43Rudy Gobert, C, UTA40.012.31.10.91.62.511.7111.8
44Derrick Rose, PG, NY42.43.84.30.72.70.316.9110.3
45Victor Oladipo, SG, OKC47.34.82.91.11.80.516.5107.0
46Myles Turner, PF, IND42.48.30.90.61.32.314.8106.3
47Avery Bradley, SG, BOS48.55.12.31.31.70.216.4103.1
48Tyler Johnson, SG, MIA45.54.13.41.21.00.613.9102.6
49Marcin Gortat, C, WAS40.011.01.40.51.51.111.8102.3
50Marc Gasol, C, MEM32.76.83.81.01.91.618.5100.9
51Jeremy Lin, PG, BKN45.23.04.81.22.90.413.9100.6
52DeAndre Jordan, C, LAC30.015.51.41.01.82.013.799.5
53Jonas Valanciunas, C, TOR40.010.80.70.41.41.012.899.4
54Darren Collison, PG, SAC44.52.44.41.01.50.113.898.7
55Tony Parker, PG, SA41.92.35.30.51.50.112.698.2
56Derrick Favors, PF, UTA40.17.31.30.91.41.213.697.2
57Eric Gordon, SG, HOU413.22.72.90.81.90.416.497.1
58CJ McCollum, SG, POR37.83.33.51.12.10.622.196.3
59Markieff Morris, PF, WAS42.96.71.91.01.70.513.695.7
60Mike Conley, PG, MEM36.43.65.51.22.00.317.795.6
61Thaddeus Young, SF, IND43.16.91.91.71.60.512.494.8
62Nikola Vucevic, C, ORL30.69.42.80.91.61.016.194.1
63Patrick Beverley, PG, HOU46.75.53.91.61.40.49.592.8
64Joakim Noah, C, NY40.010.53.00.71.61.06.592.6
65Steven Adams, C, OKC40.08.61.20.81.71.311.892.3
66Michael Carter-Williams, PG, CHI41.55.33.91.12.10.510.491.9
67Ricky Rubio, PG, MIN32.34.28.62.12.50.19.391.2
68Clint N'Dumba-Capela, C, HOU40.08.30.90.61.21.410.391.1
69Ty Lawson, PG, SAC42.22.95.20.91.70.110.090.3
70Trevor Ariza, SF, HOU49.25.32.32.01.20.211.689.9
71Jared Sullinger, C, TOR42.87.41.70.71.10.711.389.7
72Otto Porter, SF, WAS46.95.71.41.10.80.612.989.2
73Andrew Wiggins, SF, MIN33.24.22.30.92.30.421.788.5
74Malcolm Brogdon, SG, MIL44.33.14.61.21.60.110.388.5
75Marcus Smart, PG, BOS44.93.84.21.51.80.59.586.9
76Ryan Anderson, PF, HOU410.35.31.00.71.10.314.486.5
77Jae Crowder, SF, BOS47.35.01.91.11.00.412.286.2
78Nikola Jokic, PF, DEN31.57.13.70.91.60.714.085.3
79Deron Williams, PG, DAL35.03.36.20.82.50.113.984.0
80Greg Monroe, C, MIL40.06.21.91.01.50.411.083.8
81Devin Booker, SG, PHO35.13.03.20.82.50.219.883.1
82Elfrid Payton, PG, ORL31.63.86.31.32.00.411.682.8
83Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF, CHA40.07.11.50.80.80.89.681.9
84Ersan Ilyasova, PF, PHI47.85.41.40.51.30.412.681.3
85Zach LaVine, SG, MIN37.93.43.20.92.10.218.281.0
86Tristan Thompson, C, CLE40.09.60.70.50.91.18.480.6
87James Johnson, SF, MIA43.74.53.00.71.80.89.978.6
88Tyreke Evans, PG, NO43.43.33.60.81.60.29.978.6
89Cody Zeller, C, CHA40.06.11.40.71.10.910.178.5
90Dion Waiters, SG, MIA44.42.73.10.91.60.311.378.2
91Kyle Korver, SG, CLE410.63.82.10.61.10.411.477.7
92Marvin Williams, PF, CHA46.85.31.30.80.70.610.877.3
93Danilo Gallinari, SF, DEN35.84.62.30.91.20.316.677.2
94Taj Gibson, PF, CHI40.06.81.10.61.21.010.077.1
95Wilson Chandler, PF, DEN34.86.02.20.91.40.415.176.0
96Harrison Barnes, SF, DAL33.55.41.40.71.10.317.275.7
97Sean Kilpatrick, SG, BKN45.53.62.00.71.90.112.475.4
98Mason Plumlee, C, POR30.07.63.40.91.61.110.275.1
99Evan Fournier, SF, ORL36.02.93.01.01.70.116.574.5
100T.J. McConnell, PG, PHI40.83.05.41.31.70.15.174.4
101DeMarre Carroll, SF, TOR47.94.31.01.10.80.311.473.6
102Serge Ibaka, PF, ORL34.26.61.00.51.11.614.673.1
103Austin Rivers, SG, LAC34.42.84.01.32.00.213.972.8
104Kent Bazemore, SF, ATL44.63.72.21.11.40.69.772.7
105Trevor Booker, PF, BKN41.46.71.71.01.30.48.172.7
106Zaza Pachulia, C, GS40.07.32.10.81.30.46.672.4
107Robin Lopez, C, CHI40.06.60.90.21.21.68.971.9
108Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, DEN33.63.14.91.12.40.312.071.7
109Kelly Olynyk, C, BOS44.64.52.10.71.30.59.271.5
110Matthew Dellavedova, SG, MIL43.92.04.80.71.60.06.970.8
111Dirk Nowitzki, PF, DAL34.45.81.40.51.00.614.770.1
112John Henson, C, MIL40.05.61.40.61.31.78.270.0
113Zach Randolph, PF, MEM30.67.91.70.61.30.212.469.6
114Amir Johnson, PF, BOS41.15.62.00.61.10.97.469.3
115Gorgui Dieng, PF, MIN30.37.52.01.01.61.111.069.2
116Andre Iguodala, SF, GS43.13.93.20.90.70.36.568.9
117Nikola Mirotic, PF, CHI46.05.40.90.81.00.89.368.6
118Danny Green, SG, SA47.43.82.01.01.00.98.268.5
119Brandon Knight, SG, PHO34.33.13.30.82.10.114.368.4
120Wesley Matthews, SG, DAL38.43.52.01.21.20.415.068.3
121Enes Kanter, C, OKC40.45.90.60.31.20.410.468.0
122Robert Covington, SF, PHI46.65.01.31.21.50.69.167.6
123Will Barton, SG, DEN33.74.32.81.01.30.412.767.5
124Tim Hardaway, Jr., |47.02.21.70.50.90.211.567.4
125Frank Kaminsky, PF, CHA44.14.21.60.60.80.49.467.2
126Sergio Rodriguez, PG, PHI44.52.34.50.71.90.16.767.2
127Tyson Chandler, C, PHO30.012.00.80.51.40.79.067.0
128Evan Turner, SF, POR31.64.74.10.82.00.410.266.7
129JJ Redick, SG, LAC37.62.42.00.81.40.116.366.5
130Bojan Bogdanovic, SG, BKN47.22.91.30.41.30.111.866.3
131Matt Barnes, SF, SAC44.94.92.10.71.40.47.765.8
132Jamal Crawford, SG, LAC33.62.03.70.92.10.213.365.6
133Joe Johnson, SF, UTA45.23.12.00.51.00.29.565.1
134Monta Ellis, SG, IND42.32.12.91.01.50.38.665.0
135Raymond Felton, PG, LAC32.03.34.51.31.70.49.464.0
136Wayne Ellington, SG, MIA47.62.41.50.50.50.110.263.9
137Courtney Lee, SG, NY45.03.01.70.80.90.39.363.3
138Andre Drummond, C, DET20.013.81.01.31.81.514.863.0
139Jahlil Okafor, C, PHI40.04.30.90.31.30.89.762.0
140Arron Afflalo, SG, SAC44.32.91.40.41.00.110.461.9
141Thabo Sefolosha, SG, ATL42.34.51.61.40.90.66.761.9
142Reggie Jackson, PG, DET22.73.16.20.72.50.117.161.5
143Gerald Henderson, SG, PHI43.32.81.80.51.10.39.361.5
144Buddy Hield, SG, NO47.53.11.30.40.90.19.759.9
145Nerlens Noel, C, PHI40.05.21.01.01.31.07.159.7
146Iman Shumpert, SG, CLE44.43.41.81.01.00.37.459.3
147Al-Farouq Aminu, SF, POR33.66.61.90.91.30.78.959.1
148Garrett Temple, SG, SAC44.33.11.81.00.80.47.358.1
149Patty Mills, PG, SA45.91.93.10.71.10.08.558.1
150Aaron Gordon, PF, ORL33.04.81.70.70.90.510.657.2
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories