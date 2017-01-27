Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 15 Top 150 rankings
The Bulls are a mess. Chris Towers tries to figure out what that means for their Fantasy prospects.
Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.
That this Bulls' season is falling apart really shouldn't come as much of a surprise, and I imagine it isn't to anyone outside of Chicago's front office. They combined three players with, let's say, interesting personalities in Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo, and then told them to share one ball.
That the Bulls are turning on each other in the press -- and on Instagram, because it wouldn't be 2017 if not -- isn't much of a surprise. Wade and Butler expressed their dissatisfaction with their teammates after a recent loss, and it seems like a move is necessary and inevitable at some point.
The biggest issue still seems to be that point guard situation. Butler is a superstar on the wing, and Wade is still a dynamic force from time to time, but both are at their best with the ball in their hands. They haven't had much trouble coexisting between the two of them, but it's that third guard spot that has been an issue. Rondo just isn't the player he once was, and backup Michael Carter-Williams brings all of the same flaws, with about 75 percent of what Rondo brings to the table, good and bad.
A recent experiment featuring second-year guard Jerian Grant in the starting lineup hasn't really helped things out, and at this point, the Bulls are looking like one of the biggest messes in the league for Fantasy purposes, too. Beyond the big two, is there anyone worth relying on here?
Definitely not in Fantasy Week 15 (Jan. 30-Feb. 5), with the Bulls set to play just two games this week. Even with what should be decent matchups against the Thunder and Rockets, you just can't rely on anyone beyond Butler and Wade this week -- and even they will be low-end options. Beyond that, however, who can Fantasy owners look at as viable options?
Let's start with the point guards, because it should be fairly quick. At this point, it's hard to see a situation where Carter-Williams is a reliable Fantasy option. Even in 2 gamrs as a starters for the Bulls, Carter-Williams was barely Fantasy relevant, averaging just 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Rondo has barely been better, averaging just 3.9 points and 4.7 assists per game since coming back from his benching.
Things aren't better around the roster. Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez can be solid options, but they don't have much upside. If you're looking for upside, Nikola Mirotic used to be the place to go on this roster, but he is averaging just 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game over the last five, and is too inconsistent to rely on at this point.
The Bulls seem like the most obvious trade candidate in the league at this point, only it's not clear they have anything anyone would want. They can't continue the way things are going, but there's no obvious path forward either. At this point, Butler and Wade are the only absolutely must-own players on this roster, and things may not get better any time soon.
4 Games: TOR, DET, MEM, SAC, ORL, BOS, PHO, BKN, MIN, DEN, OKC, PHI
3 Games: MIA, NY, WAS, IND, DAL, LAL, HOU, GS, SA, ATL, LAC, POR, MIL, CLE, NO, CHA
2 Games: UTA, CHI
0.9
|
|Rank
|Name
|G
|3PM
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|TOPG
|BPG
|PPG
|FPTS
|1
|Russell Westbrook, PG, OKC
|4
|7.3
|11.0
|9.6
|1.7
|5.2
|0.3
|31.9
|235.4
|2
|DeMarcus Cousins, C, SAC
|4
|5.6
|11.3
|4.4
|1.8
|3.7
|1.5
|28.2
|191.7
|3
|James Harden, SG, HOU
|3
|10.0
|7.9
|10.7
|1.7
|5.3
|0.6
|30.7
|170.9
|4
|Isaiah Thomas, PG, BOS
|4
|12.4
|3.2
|6.6
|0.8
|2.6
|0.1
|26.7
|165.8
|5
|Kyle Lowry, PG, TOR
|4
|10.5
|5.3
|6.8
|1.7
|2.9
|0.4
|21.1
|156.6
|6
|Karl-Anthony Towns, C, MIN
|4
|3.9
|11.7
|2.8
|0.6
|2.6
|1.3
|21.9
|154.1
|7
|DeMar DeRozan, SG, TOR
|4
|1.7
|5.6
|3.8
|1.1
|2.5
|0.2
|25.9
|151.9
|8
|Eric Bledsoe, PG, PHO
|4
|5.8
|5.4
|6.5
|1.3
|3.4
|0.5
|20.4
|148.8
|9
|John Wall, PG, WAS
|3
|3.6
|5.2
|10.0
|2.1
|3.5
|0.6
|22.5
|140.5
|10
|Marc Gasol, C, MEM
|4
|4.4
|6.3
|4.2
|1.1
|2.0
|1.5
|19.6
|139.1
|11
|LeBron James, SF, CLE
|3
|4.3
|7.9
|7.5
|1.5
|3.9
|0.7
|25.0
|138.5
|12
|Mike Conley, PG, MEM
|4
|9.7
|3.4
|6.2
|1.4
|2.0
|0.3
|18.5
|135.4
|13
|Kevin Durant, SF, GS
|3
|7.0
|8.2
|4.8
|1.0
|2.5
|1.5
|26.0
|131.8
|14
|Joel Embiid, C, PHI
|4
|4.4
|8.2
|2.4
|0.8
|4.3
|2.0
|21.0
|129.9
|15
|Al Horford, C, BOS
|4
|4.6
|7.9
|4.3
|0.7
|1.4
|1.5
|15.1
|129.7
|16
|Reggie Jackson, PG, DET
|4
|5.2
|3.2
|6.5
|0.7
|2.6
|0.1
|17.0
|125.5
|17
|Stephen Curry, PG, GS
|3
|11.9
|4.7
|6.5
|1.7
|3.0
|0.2
|25.1
|125.0
|18
|Andre Drummond, C, DET
|4
|0.0
|13.4
|1.1
|1.3
|2.0
|1.5
|14.8
|124.2
|19
|Nikola Vucevic, C, ORL
|4
|0.9
|9.0
|2.8
|1.0
|1.9
|0.9
|16.2
|123.3
|20
|Damian Lillard, PG, POR
|3
|8.7
|4.8
|6.0
|0.8
|2.8
|0.3
|25.5
|121.6
|21
|Blake Griffin, PF, LAC
|3
|0.7
|8.6
|6.0
|1.1
|3.0
|0.6
|21.2
|121.5
|22
|Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF, MIL
|3
|2.0
|8.1
|5.1
|1.5
|2.7
|1.5
|21.4
|120.2
|23
|Brook Lopez, C, BKN
|4
|4.9
|5.8
|2.3
|0.6
|2.4
|1.6
|19.9
|120.2
|24
|Kawhi Leonard, SF, SA
|3
|6.0
|6.4
|3.4
|2.2
|1.7
|0.9
|24.8
|117.9
|25
|Nikola Jokic, PF, DEN
|4
|2.0
|8.0
|3.7
|0.8
|1.8
|0.7
|14.3
|117.6
|26
|Anthony Davis, PF, NO
|3
|1.3
|10.9
|1.9
|1.1
|2.2
|2.1
|23.3
|116.6
|27
|Ricky Rubio, PG, MIN
|4
|2.7
|4.1
|8.3
|1.7
|2.4
|0.1
|9.0
|116.1
|28
|Andrew Wiggins, SF, MIN
|4
|4.3
|4.3
|2.3
|0.8
|2.3
|0.4
|21.2
|115.7
|29
|Victor Oladipo, SG, OKC
|4
|6.7
|5.2
|2.9
|1.2
|2.0
|0.5
|17.8
|114.4
|30
|Kyrie Irving, PG, CLE
|3
|6.8
|3.3
|5.4
|1.3
|2.6
|0.3
|24.5
|112.8
|31
|Elfrid Payton, PG, ORL
|4
|2.2
|3.7
|6.4
|1.4
|2.4
|0.4
|11.7
|109.9
|32
|Devin Booker, SG, PHO
|4
|7.4
|2.9
|3.1
|0.8
|2.9
|0.2
|19.7
|107.5
|33
|Jonas Valanciunas, C, TOR
|4
|0.0
|11.8
|0.7
|0.5
|1.7
|1.3
|13.5
|107.0
|34
|Carmelo Anthony, SF, NY
|3
|5.9
|6.8
|3.3
|1.0
|2.1
|0.4
|22.9
|106.9
|35
|Goran Dragic, PG, MIA
|3
|4.6
|4.1
|6.9
|1.2
|2.8
|0.2
|19.1
|106.5
|36
|Kemba Walker, PG, CHA
|3
|7.7
|3.7
|5.2
|1.4
|2.3
|0.3
|21.7
|105.5
|37
|Tobias Harris, SF, DET
|4
|5.4
|5.9
|2.0
|0.7
|1.4
|0.6
|16.6
|104.8
|38
|Paul George, SF, IND
|3
|7.0
|6.7
|3.6
|1.6
|2.5
|0.3
|21.5
|104.4
|39
|Avery Bradley, SG, BOS
|4
|9.1
|5.4
|2.2
|1.2
|1.5
|0.2
|16.5
|104.4
|40
|Draymond Green, PF, GS
|3
|3.4
|8.9
|6.6
|1.6
|2.3
|1.4
|11.7
|103.2
|41
|Zach Randolph, PF, MEM
|4
|1.3
|8.0
|2.0
|0.7
|1.5
|0.2
|14.4
|102.4
|42
|Zach LaVine, SG, MIN
|4
|9.4
|3.3
|3.1
|0.7
|1.9
|0.2
|16.9
|101.5
|43
|Paul Millsap, PF, ATL
|3
|3.4
|8.5
|3.7
|1.4
|2.3
|1.1
|17.7
|101.5
|44
|Darren Collison, PG, SAC
|4
|5.1
|2.4
|4.5
|1.2
|1.7
|0.1
|14.4
|101.4
|45
|Dennis Schroder, PG, ATL
|3
|4.1
|3.3
|7.0
|0.9
|3.2
|0.2
|18.4
|101.0
|46
|Hassan Whiteside, C, MIA
|3
|0.0
|13.8
|0.7
|0.9
|2.0
|2.3
|17.0
|100.7
|47
|Danilo Gallinari, SF, DEN
|4
|7.4
|4.8
|2.2
|0.7
|1.2
|0.3
|16.1
|100.4
|48
|Jeff Teague, PG, IND
|3
|2.9
|4.0
|7.3
|1.4
|2.6
|0.4
|15.1
|98.8
|49
|LaMarcus Aldridge, PF, SA
|3
|0.9
|8.3
|2.3
|0.7
|1.3
|1.2
|19.2
|98.4
|50
|Wilson Chandler, PF, DEN
|4
|6.3
|6.4
|2.0
|0.7
|1.5
|0.4
|14.6
|98.3
|51
|Evan Fournier, SF, ORL
|4
|8.1
|2.8
|3.0
|1.2
|1.9
|0.0
|16.4
|98.0
|52
|Serge Ibaka, PF, ORL
|4
|5.9
|6.3
|1.0
|0.7
|1.3
|1.6
|14.6
|95.3
|53
|Kevin Love, PF, CLE
|3
|6.7
|10.5
|2.1
|0.7
|1.7
|0.4
|17.4
|94.4
|54
|Ty Lawson, PG, SAC
|4
|2.3
|2.7
|5.4
|1.2
|1.9
|0.1
|10.5
|93.3
|55
|Bradley Beal, SG, WAS
|3
|7.8
|3.4
|3.4
|1.1
|1.7
|0.3
|21.1
|93.0
|56
|CJ McCollum, SG, POR
|3
|7.7
|3.2
|3.4
|1.0
|2.0
|0.6
|21.3
|92.7
|57
|Jabari Parker, PF, MIL
|3
|3.8
|5.7
|2.9
|1.1
|1.7
|0.4
|19.4
|92.1
|58
|Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, DEN
|4
|4.6
|3.2
|4.8
|0.9
|2.7
|0.3
|11.6
|91.2
|59
|Steven Adams, C, OKC
|4
|0.0
|8.7
|1.0
|0.8
|1.6
|1.3
|11.6
|90.9
|60
|Tyson Chandler, C, PHO
|4
|0.0
|12.3
|0.8
|0.6
|1.5
|0.7
|9.0
|90.7
|61
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, DET
|4
|7.5
|3.4
|2.6
|1.3
|1.3
|0.2
|13.9
|90.5
|62
|Jae Crowder, SF, BOS
|4
|7.8
|5.4
|1.9
|1.0
|0.9
|0.4
|12.6
|89.7
|63
|Marcus Morris, PF, DET
|4
|5.8
|4.7
|2.4
|0.7
|1.2
|0.3
|13.2
|89.3
|64
|Marcus Smart, PG, BOS
|4
|5.2
|4.2
|4.1
|1.5
|1.7
|0.5
|9.6
|89.3
|65
|Deron Williams, PG, DAL
|3
|5.3
|3.1
|7.1
|0.8
|2.7
|0.1
|14.2
|89.1
|66
|Gorgui Dieng, PF, MIN
|4
|0.4
|7.4
|1.9
|0.9
|1.5
|1.2
|10.6
|89.0
|67
|Nicolas Batum, SF, CHA
|3
|4.7
|6.0
|5.4
|1.1
|2.5
|0.4
|13.6
|88.7
|68
|Derrick Rose, PG, NY
|3
|1.9
|3.7
|4.6
|0.7
|2.6
|0.3
|17.9
|87.7
|69
|DeAndre Jordan, C, LAC
|3
|0.0
|14.1
|1.2
|0.9
|1.5
|2.0
|11.3
|87.6
|70
|Brandon Knight, SG, PHO
|4
|5.4
|3.0
|3.2
|0.7
|2.2
|0.1
|13.9
|87.5
|71
|Kristaps Porzingis, PF, NY
|3
|5.4
|7.2
|1.5
|0.8
|1.9
|1.9
|18.1
|87.3
|72
|Dwight Howard, C, ATL
|3
|0.0
|12.1
|1.4
|0.8
|2.0
|1.3
|13.9
|86.7
|73
|Klay Thompson, SG, GS
|3
|9.4
|3.8
|2.1
|0.8
|1.7
|0.6
|20.8
|85.9
|74
|Will Barton, SG, DEN
|4
|4.6
|4.3
|2.7
|0.8
|1.5
|0.4
|11.9
|85.0
|75
|Jrue Holiday, PG, NO
|3
|4.4
|3.1
|6.1
|1.2
|2.6
|0.4
|13.7
|84.0
|76
|Myles Turner, PF, IND
|3
|1.7
|8.6
|1.0
|0.7
|1.4
|2.4
|15.1
|82.0
|77
|Marcin Gortat, C, WAS
|3
|0.0
|11.4
|1.4
|0.6
|1.4
|1.1
|12.6
|81.7
|78
|Sean Kilpatrick, SG, BKN
|4
|5.8
|3.9
|2.3
|0.7
|2.2
|0.1
|13.0
|80.8
|79
|Ersan Ilyasova, PF, PHI
|4
|7.8
|5.3
|1.4
|0.5
|1.3
|0.3
|12.4
|80.1
|80
|Markieff Morris, PF, WAS
|3
|2.7
|7.2
|2.1
|1.1
|1.7
|0.6
|15.1
|79.9
|81
|Julius Randle, PF, LAL
|3
|0.3
|9.0
|3.3
|0.7
|2.4
|0.5
|12.2
|79.6
|82
|D'Angelo Russell, PG, LAL
|3
|5.5
|4.3
|4.4
|1.3
|2.8
|0.3
|14.6
|79.2
|83
|Harrison Barnes, SF, DAL
|3
|3.7
|5.3
|1.6
|0.8
|1.2
|0.2
|18.0
|78.7
|84
|Aaron Gordon, PF, ORL
|4
|4.0
|4.8
|1.9
|0.8
|1.0
|0.5
|10.8
|78.0
|85
|Tyler Johnson, SG, MIA
|3
|4.2
|4.1
|3.3
|1.4
|1.0
|0.6
|14.1
|77.6
|86
|Trevor Booker, PF, BKN
|4
|1.2
|6.9
|1.9
|1.0
|1.5
|0.4
|8.5
|76.3
|87
|JaMychal Green, PF, MEM
|4
|3.4
|6.5
|1.3
|0.8
|1.2
|0.6
|9.6
|75.8
|88
|Chandler Parsons, SF, MEM
|4
|5.5
|3.4
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.3
|11.2
|75.4
|89
|Eric Gordon, SG, HOU
|3
|10.3
|3.0
|2.9
|0.8
|1.7
|0.4
|16.8
|75.3
|90
|T.J. McConnell, PG, PHI
|4
|0.8
|3.0
|5.6
|1.2
|1.8
|0.1
|5.1
|74.7
|91
|Tony Parker, PG, SA
|3
|1.5
|2.2
|5.4
|0.6
|1.5
|0.1
|12.6
|74.5
|92
|Mason Plumlee, C, POR
|3
|0.0
|7.7
|3.3
|0.8
|1.5
|1.1
|9.8
|73.6
|93
|Kenneth Faried, PF, DEN
|4
|0.0
|6.8
|1.0
|0.6
|1.1
|0.6
|9.4
|73.0
|94
|Otto Porter, SF, WAS
|3
|5.7
|6.1
|1.5
|1.3
|0.7
|0.6
|13.8
|72.5
|95
|DeMarre Carroll, SF, TOR
|4
|6.4
|4.7
|1.0
|1.2
|0.8
|0.4
|10.6
|72.4
|96
|David Lee, PF, SA
|3
|0.0
|8.0
|2.6
|0.7
|1.3
|0.7
|10.9
|72.4
|97
|Dirk Nowitzki, PF, DAL
|3
|4.4
|5.8
|1.5
|0.6
|1.0
|0.6
|15.1
|72.2
|98
|Jimmy Butler, SG, CHI
|2
|2.6
|6.0
|4.1
|1.8
|2.1
|0.4
|21.8
|71.9
|99
|Bojan Bogdanovic, SG, BKN
|4
|7.6
|3.2
|1.5
|0.5
|1.5
|0.1
|12.7
|71.6
|100
|Thaddeus Young, SF, IND
|3
|2.2
|7.1
|1.9
|1.7
|1.4
|0.5
|12.0
|71.6
|101
|Wesley Matthews, SG, DAL
|3
|8.9
|3.4
|2.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.3
|15.5
|71.4
|102
|Lou Williams, SG, LAL
|3
|5.8
|2.3
|2.7
|1.0
|1.8
|0.2
|16.6
|70.9
|103
|Kelly Olynyk, C, BOS
|4
|4.5
|4.9
|1.9
|0.6
|1.2
|0.5
|9.0
|70.5
|104
|Patrick Beverley, PG, HOU
|3
|5.5
|5.4
|3.9
|1.5
|1.2
|0.4
|9.7
|70.4
|105
|Jeff Green, PF, ORL
|4
|4.5
|3.4
|1.4
|0.6
|1.3
|0.3
|11.7
|70.4
|106
|Joakim Noah, C, NY
|3
|0.0
|10.3
|3.2
|0.7
|1.6
|1.0
|6.4
|69.9
|107
|Tony Allen, SG, MEM
|4
|0.9
|4.8
|1.4
|2.0
|1.5
|0.4
|8.9
|69.2
|108
|P.J. Tucker, SF, PHO
|4
|3.3
|6.3
|1.4
|1.3
|1.1
|0.2
|7.6
|69.0
|109
|T.J. Warren, SF, PHO
|4
|1.7
|3.5
|0.9
|0.9
|0.9
|0.3
|11.5
|68.6
|110
|Trevor Ariza, SF, HOU
|3
|7.4
|5.5
|2.2
|1.9
|1.0
|0.2
|11.9
|68.6
|111
|Jon Leuer, PF, DET
|4
|2.9
|5.2
|1.5
|0.4
|0.8
|0.4
|9.0
|68.3
|112
|Gordon Hayward, SF, UTA
|2
|4.5
|5.5
|3.7
|1.2
|2.2
|0.3
|22.0
|68.2
|113
|Dion Waiters, SG, MIA
|3
|4.2
|2.9
|3.3
|1.1
|1.6
|0.3
|13.3
|67.6
|114
|Malcolm Brogdon, SG, MIL
|3
|3.5
|3.0
|4.8
|1.2
|1.6
|0.1
|10.2
|67.5
|115
|Austin Rivers, SG, LAC
|3
|5.1
|2.6
|3.4
|1.1
|1.7
|0.2
|13.3
|67.2
|116
|Gary Harris, SG, DEN
|4
|4.6
|2.5
|2.0
|0.9
|1.1
|0.2
|10.3
|67.2
|117
|Matt Barnes, SF, SAC
|4
|5.2
|4.6
|2.1
|0.8
|1.5
|0.4
|8.0
|66.7
|118
|Clint N'Dumba-Capela, C, HOU
|3
|0.0
|8.6
|1.0
|0.6
|1.0
|1.4
|10.6
|66.6
|119
|D.J. Augustin, PG, ORL
|4
|5.5
|1.5
|3.5
|0.6
|1.3
|0.0
|8.8
|66.5
|120
|Amir Johnson, PF, BOS
|4
|1.1
|5.9
|1.8
|0.5
|1.1
|1.0
|6.8
|66.5
|121
|Robert Covington, SF, PHI
|4
|6.7
|4.9
|1.2
|1.2
|1.6
|0.6
|9.2
|66.4
|122
|Ryan Anderson, PF, HOU
|3
|8.0
|5.3
|1.0
|0.7
|1.0
|0.3
|14.6
|65.7
|123
|Jared Sullinger, C, TOR
|4
|1.7
|6.2
|1.1
|0.7
|0.8
|0.6
|7.5
|65.5
|124
|Evan Turner, SF, POR
|3
|1.5
|4.7
|3.9
|0.7
|1.9
|0.4
|9.8
|64.5
|125
|Arron Afflalo, SG, SAC
|4
|5.2
|2.7
|1.5
|0.6
|1.1
|0.1
|10.8
|64.4
|126
|Jordan Clarkson, PG, LAL
|3
|3.8
|3.2
|2.4
|1.2
|1.8
|0.1
|13.8
|63.8
|127
|Alex Len, C, PHO
|4
|0.0
|7.0
|0.6
|0.3
|1.4
|1.1
|7.4
|63.8
|128
|Patrick Patterson, PF, TOR
|4
|5.2
|5.4
|1.5
|0.7
|0.7
|0.5
|7.0
|63.0
|129
|Greg Monroe, C, MIL
|3
|0.0
|6.2
|1.9
|1.0
|1.4
|0.4
|10.9
|62.1
|130
|Garrett Temple, SG, SAC
|4
|4.7
|2.9
|2.0
|1.3
|0.9
|0.4
|8.0
|62.1
|131
|JJ Redick, SG, LAC
|3
|8.0
|2.1
|1.7
|0.8
|1.3
|0.1
|15.2
|60.9
|132
|Gerald Henderson, SG, PHI
|4
|3.2
|2.7
|1.7
|0.5
|1.1
|0.3
|9.0
|59.4
|133
|Bismack Biyombo, C, ORL
|4
|0.0
|7.0
|0.7
|0.4
|1.2
|1.3
|5.9
|59.3
|134
|Dwyane Wade, SG, CHI
|2
|1.4
|4.1
|3.8
|1.3
|2.7
|0.6
|18.4
|58.7
|135
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF, CHA
|3
|0.0
|6.9
|1.3
|0.8
|0.9
|0.8
|9.2
|58.3
|136
|Jamal Crawford, SG, LAC
|3
|4.0
|1.8
|3.1
|0.9
|1.7
|0.2
|12.0
|58.1
|137
|Luol Deng, SF, LAL
|3
|3.5
|5.8
|1.6
|0.9
|1.0
|0.4
|10.1
|58.1
|138
|Al-Farouq Aminu, SF, POR
|3
|3.5
|6.6
|1.8
|0.8
|1.3
|0.7
|8.6
|57.1
|139
|Raymond Felton, PG, LAC
|3
|2.5
|2.9
|3.6
|1.2
|1.4
|0.4
|8.6
|56.9
|140
|George Hill, PG, UTA
|2
|4.2
|4.1
|4.1
|1.1
|1.5
|0.3
|16.3
|56.6
|141
|Tristan Thompson, C, CLE
|3
|0.0
|9.2
|0.7
|0.5
|0.8
|1.1
|7.5
|56.5
|142
|Marvin Williams, PF, CHA
|3
|5.1
|5.1
|1.3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.5
|10.4
|55.8
|143
|Spencer Dinwiddie, PG, BKN
|4
|1.6
|2.4
|3.1
|0.5
|1.4
|0.4
|5.7
|55.3
|144
|Cody Zeller, C, CHA
|3
|0.0
|5.8
|1.3
|0.7
|1.1
|0.8
|9.5
|55.1
|145
|Zaza Pachulia, C, GS
|3
|0.0
|7.2
|2.1
|0.9
|1.3
|0.4
|6.9
|54.9
|146
|Rudy Gobert, C, UTA
|2
|0.0
|11.8
|1.2
|0.8
|1.9
|2.5
|11.9
|54.8
|147
|Kent Bazemore, SF, ATL
|3
|3.5
|3.6
|2.3
|1.0
|1.5
|0.5
|10.0
|54.7
|148
|Terrence Jones, PF, NO
|3
|1.3
|5.4
|1.0
|0.5
|0.9
|1.0
|10.2
|54.6
|149
|Seth Curry, SG, DAL
|3
|5.6
|2.3
|2.3
|1.2
|1.3
|0.1
|11.2
|54.0
|150
|Cory Joseph, PG, TOR
|4
|1.3
|2.3
|2.2
|0.6
|0.9
|0.1
|6.9
|53.8
|0.5
|10.6
|57.2
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Week 14 trade values
Whether you're trying to solidify your playoff chances or looking to make a push down the stretch,...
-
Week 14 waiver wire
With Pau Gasol sidelined for at least a month, Fantasy players need to go grab David Lee.
-
Week 14 Top 150 rankings
The Pistons and Lakers are in the midst of disappointing seasons as they hit the midway point....
-
Stock Watch: Embiid, Jokic
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have been two of the league's best players over the past month....
-
How to replace Chris Paul
It's going to be tough to replace Chris Paul, but Fantasy owners have to find a way. Chris...
-
Week 13 waiver wire
An injury could open up an opportunity for Alec Burks. After years of his own injury issues,...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre