Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 15 Top 150 rankings

That this Bulls' season is falling apart really shouldn't come as much of a surprise, and I imagine it isn't to anyone outside of Chicago's front office. They combined three players with, let's say, interesting personalities in Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo, and then told them to share one ball.

That the Bulls are turning on each other in the press -- and on Instagram, because it wouldn't be 2017 if not -- isn't much of a surprise. Wade and Butler expressed their dissatisfaction with their teammates after a recent loss, and it seems like a move is necessary and inevitable at some point.

The biggest issue still seems to be that point guard situation. Butler is a superstar on the wing, and Wade is still a dynamic force from time to time, but both are at their best with the ball in their hands. They haven't had much trouble coexisting between the two of them, but it's that third guard spot that has been an issue. Rondo just isn't the player he once was, and backup Michael Carter-Williams brings all of the same flaws, with about 75 percent of what Rondo brings to the table, good and bad.

A recent experiment featuring second-year guard Jerian Grant in the starting lineup hasn't really helped things out, and at this point, the Bulls are looking like one of the biggest messes in the league for Fantasy purposes, too. Beyond the big two, is there anyone worth relying on here?

Definitely not in Fantasy Week 15 (Jan. 30-Feb. 5), with the Bulls set to play just two games this week. Even with what should be decent matchups against the Thunder and Rockets, you just can't rely on anyone beyond Butler and Wade this week -- and even they will be low-end options. Beyond that, however, who can Fantasy owners look at as viable options?

Let's start with the point guards, because it should be fairly quick. At this point, it's hard to see a situation where Carter-Williams is a reliable Fantasy option. Even in 2 gamrs as a starters for the Bulls, Carter-Williams was barely Fantasy relevant, averaging just 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Rondo has barely been better, averaging just 3.9 points and 4.7 assists per game since coming back from his benching.

Things aren't better around the roster. Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez can be solid options, but they don't have much upside. If you're looking for upside, Nikola Mirotic used to be the place to go on this roster, but he is averaging just 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game over the last five, and is too inconsistent to rely on at this point.

The Bulls seem like the most obvious trade candidate in the league at this point, only it's not clear they have anything anyone would want. They can't continue the way things are going, but there's no obvious path forward either. At this point, Butler and Wade are the only absolutely must-own players on this roster, and things may not get better any time soon.

4 Games: TOR, DET, MEM, SAC, ORL, BOS, PHO, BKN, MIN, DEN, OKC, PHI

3 Games: MIA, NY, WAS, IND, DAL, LAL, HOU, GS, SA, ATL, LAC, POR, MIL, CLE, NO, CHA

2 Games: UTA, CHI

