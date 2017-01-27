Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 15 Top 150 rankings

The Bulls are a mess. Chris Towers tries to figure out what that means for their Fantasy prospects.

Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.

That this Bulls' season is falling apart really shouldn't come as much of a surprise, and I imagine it isn't to anyone outside of Chicago's front office. They combined three players with, let's say, interesting personalities in Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo, and then told them to share one ball.

That the Bulls are turning on each other in the press -- and on Instagram, because it wouldn't be 2017 if not -- isn't much of a surprise. Wade and Butler expressed their dissatisfaction with their teammates after a recent loss, and it seems like a move is necessary and inevitable at some point.

The biggest issue still seems to be that point guard situation. Butler is a superstar on the wing, and Wade is still a dynamic force from time to time, but both are at their best with the ball in their hands. They haven't had much trouble coexisting between the two of them, but it's that third guard spot that has been an issue. Rondo just isn't the player he once was, and backup Michael Carter-Williams brings all of the same flaws, with about 75 percent of what Rondo brings to the table, good and bad.

A recent experiment featuring second-year guard Jerian Grant in the starting lineup hasn't really helped things out, and at this point, the Bulls are looking like one of the biggest messes in the league for Fantasy purposes, too. Beyond the big two, is there anyone worth relying on here?

Definitely not in Fantasy Week 15 (Jan. 30-Feb. 5), with the Bulls set to play just two games this week. Even with what should be decent matchups against the Thunder and Rockets, you just can't rely on anyone beyond Butler and Wade this week -- and even they will be low-end options. Beyond that, however, who can Fantasy owners look at as viable options?

Let's start with the point guards, because it should be fairly quick. At this point, it's hard to see a situation where Carter-Williams is a reliable Fantasy option. Even in 2 gamrs as a starters for the Bulls, Carter-Williams was barely Fantasy relevant, averaging just 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Rondo has barely been better, averaging just 3.9 points and 4.7 assists per game since coming back from his benching.

Things aren't better around the roster. Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez can be solid options, but they don't have much upside. If you're looking for upside, Nikola Mirotic used to be the place to go on this roster, but he is averaging just 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game over the last five, and is too inconsistent to rely on at this point.

The Bulls seem like the most obvious trade candidate in the league at this point, only it's not clear they have anything anyone would want. They can't continue the way things are going, but there's no obvious path forward either. At this point, Butler and Wade are the only absolutely must-own players on this roster, and things may not get better any time soon.

4 Games: TOR, DET, MEM, SAC, ORL, BOS, PHO, BKN, MIN, DEN, OKC, PHI
3 Games: MIA, NY, WAS, IND, DAL, LAL, HOU, GS, SA, ATL, LAC, POR, MIL, CLE, NO, CHA
2 Games: UTA, CHI

0.9

Week 15 Sportsline Projections
Rank Name G 3PM RPG APG SPG TOPG BPG PPG FPTS
1Russell Westbrook, PG, OKC47.311.09.61.75.20.331.9235.4
2DeMarcus Cousins, C, SAC45.611.34.41.83.71.528.2191.7
3James Harden, SG, HOU310.07.910.71.75.30.630.7170.9
4Isaiah Thomas, PG, BOS412.43.26.60.82.60.126.7165.8
5Kyle Lowry, PG, TOR410.55.36.81.72.90.421.1156.6
6Karl-Anthony Towns, C, MIN43.911.72.80.62.61.321.9154.1
7DeMar DeRozan, SG, TOR41.75.63.81.12.50.225.9151.9
8Eric Bledsoe, PG, PHO45.85.46.51.33.40.520.4148.8
9John Wall, PG, WAS33.65.210.02.13.50.622.5140.5
10Marc Gasol, C, MEM44.46.34.21.12.01.519.6139.1
11LeBron James, SF, CLE34.37.97.51.53.90.725.0138.5
12Mike Conley, PG, MEM49.73.46.21.42.00.318.5135.4
13Kevin Durant, SF, GS37.08.24.81.02.51.526.0131.8
14Joel Embiid, C, PHI44.48.22.40.84.32.021.0129.9
15Al Horford, C, BOS44.67.94.30.71.41.515.1129.7
16Reggie Jackson, PG, DET45.23.26.50.72.60.117.0125.5
17Stephen Curry, PG, GS311.94.76.51.73.00.225.1125.0
18Andre Drummond, C, DET40.013.41.11.32.01.514.8124.2
19Nikola Vucevic, C, ORL40.99.02.81.01.90.916.2123.3
20Damian Lillard, PG, POR38.74.86.00.82.80.325.5121.6
21Blake Griffin, PF, LAC30.78.66.01.13.00.621.2121.5
22Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF, MIL32.08.15.11.52.71.521.4120.2
23Brook Lopez, C, BKN44.95.82.30.62.41.619.9120.2
24Kawhi Leonard, SF, SA36.06.43.42.21.70.924.8117.9
25Nikola Jokic, PF, DEN42.08.03.70.81.80.714.3117.6
26Anthony Davis, PF, NO31.310.91.91.12.22.123.3116.6
27Ricky Rubio, PG, MIN42.74.18.31.72.40.19.0116.1
28Andrew Wiggins, SF, MIN44.34.32.30.82.30.421.2115.7
29Victor Oladipo, SG, OKC46.75.22.91.22.00.517.8114.4
30Kyrie Irving, PG, CLE36.83.35.41.32.60.324.5112.8
31Elfrid Payton, PG, ORL42.23.76.41.42.40.411.7109.9
32Devin Booker, SG, PHO47.42.93.10.82.90.219.7107.5
33Jonas Valanciunas, C, TOR40.011.80.70.51.71.313.5107.0
34Carmelo Anthony, SF, NY35.96.83.31.02.10.422.9106.9
35Goran Dragic, PG, MIA34.64.16.91.22.80.219.1106.5
36Kemba Walker, PG, CHA37.73.75.21.42.30.321.7105.5
37Tobias Harris, SF, DET45.45.92.00.71.40.616.6104.8
38Paul George, SF, IND37.06.73.61.62.50.321.5104.4
39Avery Bradley, SG, BOS49.15.42.21.21.50.216.5104.4
40Draymond Green, PF, GS33.48.96.61.62.31.411.7103.2
41Zach Randolph, PF, MEM41.38.02.00.71.50.214.4102.4
42Zach LaVine, SG, MIN49.43.33.10.71.90.216.9101.5
43Paul Millsap, PF, ATL33.48.53.71.42.31.117.7101.5
44Darren Collison, PG, SAC45.12.44.51.21.70.114.4101.4
45Dennis Schroder, PG, ATL34.13.37.00.93.20.218.4101.0
46Hassan Whiteside, C, MIA30.013.80.70.92.02.317.0100.7
47Danilo Gallinari, SF, DEN47.44.82.20.71.20.316.1100.4
48Jeff Teague, PG, IND32.94.07.31.42.60.415.198.8
49LaMarcus Aldridge, PF, SA30.98.32.30.71.31.219.298.4
50Wilson Chandler, PF, DEN46.36.42.00.71.50.414.698.3
51Evan Fournier, SF, ORL48.12.83.01.21.90.016.498.0
52Serge Ibaka, PF, ORL45.96.31.00.71.31.614.695.3
53Kevin Love, PF, CLE36.710.52.10.71.70.417.494.4
54Ty Lawson, PG, SAC42.32.75.41.21.90.110.593.3
55Bradley Beal, SG, WAS37.83.43.41.11.70.321.193.0
56CJ McCollum, SG, POR37.73.23.41.02.00.621.392.7
57Jabari Parker, PF, MIL33.85.72.91.11.70.419.492.1
58Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, DEN44.63.24.80.92.70.311.691.2
59Steven Adams, C, OKC40.08.71.00.81.61.311.690.9
60Tyson Chandler, C, PHO40.012.30.80.61.50.79.090.7
61Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, DET47.53.42.61.31.30.213.990.5
62Jae Crowder, SF, BOS47.85.41.91.00.90.412.689.7
63Marcus Morris, PF, DET45.84.72.40.71.20.313.289.3
64Marcus Smart, PG, BOS45.24.24.11.51.70.59.689.3
65Deron Williams, PG, DAL35.33.17.10.82.70.114.289.1
66Gorgui Dieng, PF, MIN40.47.41.90.91.51.210.689.0
67Nicolas Batum, SF, CHA34.76.05.41.12.50.413.688.7
68Derrick Rose, PG, NY31.93.74.60.72.60.317.987.7
69DeAndre Jordan, C, LAC30.014.11.20.91.52.011.387.6
70Brandon Knight, SG, PHO45.43.03.20.72.20.113.987.5
71Kristaps Porzingis, PF, NY35.47.21.50.81.91.918.187.3
72Dwight Howard, C, ATL30.012.11.40.82.01.313.986.7
73Klay Thompson, SG, GS39.43.82.10.81.70.620.885.9
74Will Barton, SG, DEN44.64.32.70.81.50.411.985.0
75Jrue Holiday, PG, NO34.43.16.11.22.60.413.784.0
76Myles Turner, PF, IND31.78.61.00.71.42.415.182.0
77Marcin Gortat, C, WAS30.011.41.40.61.41.112.681.7
78Sean Kilpatrick, SG, BKN45.83.92.30.72.20.113.080.8
79Ersan Ilyasova, PF, PHI47.85.31.40.51.30.312.480.1
80Markieff Morris, PF, WAS32.77.22.11.11.70.615.179.9
81Julius Randle, PF, LAL30.39.03.30.72.40.512.279.6
82D'Angelo Russell, PG, LAL35.54.34.41.32.80.314.679.2
83Harrison Barnes, SF, DAL33.75.31.60.81.20.218.078.7
84Aaron Gordon, PF, ORL44.04.81.90.81.00.510.878.0
85Tyler Johnson, SG, MIA34.24.13.31.41.00.614.177.6
86Trevor Booker, PF, BKN41.26.91.91.01.50.48.576.3
87JaMychal Green, PF, MEM43.46.51.30.81.20.69.675.8
88Chandler Parsons, SF, MEM45.53.42.01.01.00.311.275.4
89Eric Gordon, SG, HOU310.33.02.90.81.70.416.875.3
90T.J. McConnell, PG, PHI40.83.05.61.21.80.15.174.7
91Tony Parker, PG, SA31.52.25.40.61.50.112.674.5
92Mason Plumlee, C, POR30.07.73.30.81.51.19.873.6
93Kenneth Faried, PF, DEN40.06.81.00.61.10.69.473.0
94Otto Porter, SF, WAS35.76.11.51.30.70.613.872.5
95DeMarre Carroll, SF, TOR46.44.71.01.20.80.410.672.4
96David Lee, PF, SA30.08.02.60.71.30.710.972.4
97Dirk Nowitzki, PF, DAL34.45.81.50.61.00.615.172.2
98Jimmy Butler, SG, CHI22.66.04.11.82.10.421.871.9
99Bojan Bogdanovic, SG, BKN47.63.21.50.51.50.112.771.6
100Thaddeus Young, SF, IND32.27.11.91.71.40.512.071.6
101Wesley Matthews, SG, DAL38.93.42.31.31.30.315.571.4
102Lou Williams, SG, LAL35.82.32.71.01.80.216.670.9
103Kelly Olynyk, C, BOS44.54.91.90.61.20.59.070.5
104Patrick Beverley, PG, HOU35.55.43.91.51.20.49.770.4
105Jeff Green, PF, ORL44.53.41.40.61.30.311.770.4
106Joakim Noah, C, NY30.010.33.20.71.61.06.469.9
107Tony Allen, SG, MEM40.94.81.42.01.50.48.969.2
108P.J. Tucker, SF, PHO43.36.31.41.31.10.27.669.0
109T.J. Warren, SF, PHO41.73.50.90.90.90.311.568.6
110Trevor Ariza, SF, HOU37.45.52.21.91.00.211.968.6
111Jon Leuer, PF, DET42.95.21.50.40.80.49.068.3
112Gordon Hayward, SF, UTA24.55.53.71.22.20.322.068.2
113Dion Waiters, SG, MIA34.22.93.31.11.60.313.367.6
114Malcolm Brogdon, SG, MIL33.53.04.81.21.60.110.267.5
115Austin Rivers, SG, LAC35.12.63.41.11.70.213.367.2
116Gary Harris, SG, DEN44.62.52.00.91.10.210.367.2
117Matt Barnes, SF, SAC45.24.62.10.81.50.48.066.7
118Clint N'Dumba-Capela, C, HOU30.08.61.00.61.01.410.666.6
119D.J. Augustin, PG, ORL45.51.53.50.61.30.08.866.5
120Amir Johnson, PF, BOS41.15.91.80.51.11.06.866.5
121Robert Covington, SF, PHI46.74.91.21.21.60.69.266.4
122Ryan Anderson, PF, HOU38.05.31.00.71.00.314.665.7
123Jared Sullinger, C, TOR41.76.21.10.70.80.67.565.5
124Evan Turner, SF, POR31.54.73.90.71.90.49.864.5
125Arron Afflalo, SG, SAC45.22.71.50.61.10.110.864.4
126Jordan Clarkson, PG, LAL33.83.22.41.21.80.113.863.8
127Alex Len, C, PHO40.07.00.60.31.41.17.463.8
128Patrick Patterson, PF, TOR45.25.41.50.70.70.57.063.0
129Greg Monroe, C, MIL30.06.21.91.01.40.410.962.1
130Garrett Temple, SG, SAC44.72.92.01.30.90.48.062.1
131JJ Redick, SG, LAC38.02.11.70.81.30.115.260.9
132Gerald Henderson, SG, PHI43.22.71.70.51.10.39.059.4
133Bismack Biyombo, C, ORL40.07.00.70.41.21.35.959.3
134Dwyane Wade, SG, CHI21.44.13.81.32.70.618.458.7
135Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF, CHA30.06.91.30.80.90.89.258.3
136Jamal Crawford, SG, LAC34.01.83.10.91.70.212.058.1
137Luol Deng, SF, LAL33.55.81.60.91.00.410.158.1
138Al-Farouq Aminu, SF, POR33.56.61.80.81.30.78.657.1
139Raymond Felton, PG, LAC32.52.93.61.21.40.48.656.9
140George Hill, PG, UTA24.24.14.11.11.50.316.356.6
141Tristan Thompson, C, CLE30.09.20.70.50.81.17.556.5
142Marvin Williams, PF, CHA35.15.11.30.80.70.510.455.8
143Spencer Dinwiddie, PG, BKN41.62.43.10.51.40.45.755.3
144Cody Zeller, C, CHA30.05.81.30.71.10.89.555.1
145Zaza Pachulia, C, GS30.07.22.10.91.30.46.954.9
146Rudy Gobert, C, UTA20.011.81.20.81.92.511.954.8
147Kent Bazemore, SF, ATL33.53.62.31.01.50.510.054.7
148Terrence Jones, PF, NO31.35.41.00.50.91.010.254.6
149Seth Curry, SG, DAL35.62.32.31.21.30.111.254.0
150Cory Joseph, PG, TOR41.32.32.20.60.90.16.953.8
0.510.657.2
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories