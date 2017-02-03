Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 16 Top 150 rankings

Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.

After making a surprise run to the second round of the playoffs last season, the Portland Trail Blazers doubled down on their quick rebuild, shelling out a series of increasingly unbelievable contracts in free agency. After shocking the NBA world with their run to the playoffs despite one of the lowest payrolls in the NBA last season, the Blazers entered 2016-17 with the second-highest payroll in the sport.

They are not the second-best team in the NBA, and they aren't the third-best either. With 22 wins entering play Friday, they find themselves six games under .500, with the 16th-best record in the NBA to show for their millions spent. This isn't how the season was supposed to go.

And Fantasy players aren't thrilled about the Blazers either. C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard are obvious must-start options, and Mason Plumlee 's unorthodox role and style make him a very useful option for Fantasy, too. But beyond that there isn't one player who has consistently contributed top-100 Fantasy value this season.

And things aren't likely to get much better in Week 16 (Feb. 6-12) with the Blazers set to play just two games. They are the only team in the league with only two games in the upcoming scoring period, which is going to make it tough to rely on anyone beyond McCollum and Lillard. Beyond that, is there much for Fantasy players to concern themselves with?

Sure, though there isn't much to be excited about:

If you need assists, Evan Turner is a nice source, averaging 4.8 per game since returning to the starting lineup six games ago. He is owned in just 61 percent of CBSSports.com leagues, and with assists worth extra in points leagues, it's hard to leave him on waivers.

is a nice source, averaging 4.8 per game since returning to the starting lineup six games ago. He is owned in just 61 percent of CBSSports.com leagues, and with assists worth extra in points leagues, it's hard to leave him on waivers. The Blazers moved Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu to the bench six games ago, with Turner and Noah Vonleh replacing them. And, while Vonleh still doesn't do enough to justify Fantasy appeal, and Harkless has taken a step back as well, Aminu is still averaging 30-plus minutes per game in his current role, putting up 8.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.8 combined blocks. He should remain a useful Fantasy option in category-based formats.

and to the bench six games ago, with Turner and replacing them. And, while Vonleh still doesn't do enough to justify Fantasy appeal, and Harkless has taken a step back as well, Aminu is still averaging 30-plus minutes per game in his current role, putting up 8.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.8 combined blocks. He should remain a useful Fantasy option in category-based formats. Allen Crabbe is also helping out off the bench, averaging 12.3 points and 1.5 3-pointers per game in the past six. He remains a solid option for 3-pointers, even if he doesn't do much else.

There isn't much else of note here, unfortunately. With McCollum and Lillard dominating the scoring, there just isn't much room for anyone else to score here. The Lillard-McCollum combination is one of the best in the league, but the Blazers have struggled to find the right combination of players around them.

They are 4-2 since making the lineup change, so maybe this is the right move. However, it doesn't change things for Fantasy owners, who won't find much help from the Blazers in Week 16.

4 Games: MIA, SAC, CLE, NYK, IND, CHI, DAL, UTA, DEN, PHO, DET, NOR, MIN, SAS

3 Games: PHI, WAS, CHA, HOU, MIL, LAC, LAL, OKC, ATL, BKN, ORL, BOS, TOR, GSW, MEM

2 Games: POR