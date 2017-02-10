Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 17 Top 150 rankings

With the All-Star break looming, Chris Towers looks at the next few weeks of the Fantasy hoops schedule and how the Knicks and Rockets are getting the short end of it.

Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.

We're at a weird point in the season in terms of the schedule.

With the All-Star break set to begin this week, there are only four days of games in both Week 17 (Feb. 20-26) and Week 18 (Feb. 27-March 5), so no team will be playing more than three times in either scoring period. Of course, there are plenty of Fantasy leagues that simply throw both weeks together -- and this is the kind of league you should be playing in. Across the two weeks, each team plays at least three times, with many logging five games.

This puts us in a predicament when it comes to how we should approach the next few weeks. However, the schedule does make one thing pretty easy, because no matter how you divide the games up, the Knicks and Rockets get screwed.

In Week 17, the Knicks and Rockets play just once, the only team to feature that number of games. They come back in Week 18 to play twice, but that still leaves them as the only teams in the league with three games across both weeks.

James Harden SG / Houston Rockets

The Rockets will present you with at least one easy decision, because there's just no way you're sitting James Harden in any circumstances. He could easily drop 40 points Wednesday against the Heat, or a massive triple-double, and you aren't going to have someone on your bench likely to best that, even with three chances. Harden is schedule-proof.

Beyond that, you won't be starting anyone else on this roster in Week 17. The downside to Harden's style of play is there isn't much beyond him at times. Trevor Ariza and Patrick Beverley probably have some utility as low-end options in category-based leagues that stretch across both weeks, and Clint Capela and Eric Gordon could be worth using as well.

The picture is even less rosy for the Knicks. They have just one game against the Thunder in Week 17, and though it isn't the worst matchup, neither Kristaps Porzingis nor Carmelo Anthony is a sure-fire bet to produce enough to make up for the schedule. No one else is even in the discussion for Week 17, and even across the two weeks, it's hard to view Derrick Rose as anything more than a fringe option.

And those Knicks you've added of late, specifically Willy Hernangomez or Kyle O'Quinn? It's not crazy to think about dropping them, at least for now. Assuming activity around the league takes a dip during the break, you might be able to grab them back off waivers in a week or two, if you need help from a three-start player like C.J. Miles or Kelly Olynyk in Week 17.

Take a breath, collect yourself, and start looking toward the playoffs. Once the All-Star break ends, we're in the home stretch, and this thing turns into a sprint. Next week, we'll take a look at the schedule beyond Week 18, with an eye on which teams have the best and worst playoff schedules.

Week 17 Schedule
3 Games: BOS, IND
2 Games: MEM, PHO, MIN, GSW, MIL, LAL, PHI, MIA, TOR, SAS, SAC, CLE, UTA, ATL, CHA, WAS, OKC, CHI, DET, DAL, NOR, BKN, DEN, LAC, POR, ORL
2 Games: NYK, HOU

Week 17 + 18 Schedule
5 Games: DEN, CHA, NOR, BOS, LAC, IND
4 Games: MEM, GSW, SAC, PHO, OKC, SAS, MIA, TOR, MIN, CHI, PHI, DET, CLE, UTA, DAL, MIL, BKN, ATL, LAL, POR, ORL, WAS
3 Games: NYK, HOU

Week 17 Sportsline Projections
Rank Name G 3PM RPG APG SPG TOPG BPG PPG FPTS
1Isaiah Thomas, PG, BOS39.03.06.60.92.50.126.7124.3
2Russell Westbrook, PG, OKC24.210.510.11.65.00.430.9117.1
3DeMarcus Cousins, C, SAC23.012.74.91.63.41.528.5101.0
4Paul George, SF, IND36.56.53.61.62.90.420.9100.9
5Jeff Teague, PG, IND32.83.67.21.32.80.415.095.6
6LeBron James, SF, CLE22.97.78.01.63.90.625.494.8
7Al Horford, C, BOS33.27.34.30.81.31.314.593.3
8Kevin Durant, SF, GS24.68.55.21.12.41.626.190.7
9John Wall, PG, WAS22.34.810.12.04.00.621.590.0
10Stephen Curry, PG, GS28.84.97.01.92.80.226.689.2
11Damian Lillard, PG, POR26.15.06.60.93.20.326.485.0
12Karl-Anthony Towns, C, MIN22.111.62.70.82.51.524.983.0
13Anthony Davis, PF, NO20.811.42.11.22.42.324.181.6
14Blake Griffin, PF, LAC20.58.45.91.32.90.521.781.6
15Kyle Lowry, PG, TOR26.05.06.81.32.40.422.280.0
16Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF, MIL21.38.24.91.52.71.521.379.1
17Eric Bledsoe, PG, PHO23.05.86.61.33.10.521.578.4
18Myles Turner, PF, IND31.77.51.00.81.42.214.777.4
19Kyrie Irving, PG, CLE24.43.15.81.42.70.324.977.0
20Jimmy Butler, SG, CHI22.56.44.51.42.00.423.076.2
21Kawhi Leonard, SF, SA23.96.63.41.62.20.824.576.2
22Kemba Walker, PG, CHA25.03.95.81.42.20.322.474.8
23DeMar DeRozan, SG, TOR20.95.43.81.02.00.225.474.7
24Marc Gasol, C, MEM22.37.24.41.02.01.520.874.5
25Gordon Hayward, SF, UTA24.25.84.01.22.00.322.771.8
26Draymond Green, PF, GS22.69.36.71.72.21.612.171.4
27Mike Conley, PG, MEM24.83.76.51.62.00.319.171.4
28Goran Dragic, PG, MIA23.34.46.71.03.00.219.871.2
29Hassan Whiteside, C, MIA20.015.00.60.72.32.417.969.7
30Joel Embiid, C, PHI22.38.62.50.94.12.022.269.0
31Thaddeus Young, SF, IND32.06.51.81.71.50.511.767.6
32Jae Crowder, SF, BOS35.75.21.91.20.90.412.666.9
33CJ McCollum, SG, POR25.43.73.81.32.60.522.866.3
34Paul Millsap, PF, ATL22.28.23.71.52.31.117.366.1
35Marcus Smart, PG, BOS33.73.84.21.61.60.49.365.6
36Andre Drummond, C, DET20.014.01.11.42.11.515.264.3
37Nicolas Batum, SF, CHA23.46.46.11.12.70.614.363.7
38Dennis Schroder, PG, ATL22.53.16.80.93.20.117.163.2
39Nikola Vucevic, C, ORL20.49.82.80.91.70.915.962.8
40Kevin Love, PF, CLE24.410.42.20.81.90.417.462.7
41Jrue Holiday, PG, NO23.03.66.91.43.10.615.162.5
42LaMarcus Aldridge, PF, SA20.68.52.10.51.61.218.161.8
43Andrew Wiggins, SF, MIN22.14.12.40.92.20.523.061.8
44Ricky Rubio, PG, MIN21.84.18.41.82.40.110.561.7
45Reggie Jackson, PG, DET22.63.16.50.72.50.116.361.3
46Klay Thompson, SG, GS26.84.02.40.91.70.622.161.3
47Bradley Beal, SG, WAS25.13.43.41.12.00.220.760.3
48Nikola Jokic, PF, DEN21.27.83.80.91.80.715.060.1
49Dwyane Wade, SG, CHI21.24.93.91.12.40.718.160.0
50Devin Booker, SG, PHO23.73.23.40.82.50.321.059.2
51Jabari Parker, PF, MIL21.96.02.61.01.70.418.659.0
52George Hill, PG, UTA24.24.24.21.01.30.316.758.5
53James Harden, SG, HOU13.28.210.81.74.30.630.658.4
54Rudy Gobert, C, UTA20.012.31.30.81.72.412.758.1
55Brook Lopez, C, BKN22.16.02.00.62.51.619.257.7
56DeAndre Jordan, C, LAC20.013.61.30.91.51.811.257.0
57Dwight Howard, C, ATL20.012.11.40.82.21.313.556.5
58Victor Oladipo, SG, OKC23.55.22.91.31.80.617.456.4
59Zach Randolph, PF, MEM20.69.22.10.71.40.215.356.2
60Deron Williams, PG, DAL23.13.56.20.62.40.113.454.9
61Elfrid Payton, PG, ORL21.04.16.11.22.20.411.854.9
62Tobias Harris, SF, DET22.85.92.00.71.40.516.852.6
63Darren Collison, PG, SAC22.72.44.61.31.50.114.852.6
64D'Angelo Russell, PG, LAL23.63.94.71.22.70.314.152.3
65Kelly Olynyk, C, BOS33.04.61.80.71.20.59.052.0
66Marcin Gortat, C, WAS20.010.41.50.71.51.012.451.7
67Harrison Barnes, SF, DAL22.15.81.40.61.10.317.150.8
68Wilson Chandler, PF, DEN23.16.32.10.91.60.515.150.7
69Markieff Morris, PF, WAS21.86.62.01.11.90.514.950.5
70Mason Plumlee, C, POR20.08.23.41.01.81.010.150.4
71Tyreke Evans, PG, NO21.94.14.71.02.20.212.249.4
72Avery Bradley, SG, BOS24.24.72.21.31.40.215.649.4
73Tyler Johnson, SG, MIA22.54.23.31.11.10.613.449.3
74Ty Lawson, PG, SAC21.22.85.91.11.80.110.448.9
75Julius Randle, PF, LAL20.27.83.10.72.20.511.548.7
76Jonas Valanciunas, C, TOR20.010.00.80.41.21.112.548.7
77Lou Williams, SG, LAL24.12.32.91.01.80.216.948.7
78Otto Porter, SF, WAS24.06.11.61.40.80.514.048.6
79Tyson Chandler, C, PHO20.012.90.80.71.30.89.648.2
80Dion Waiters, SG, MIA23.03.33.60.91.90.414.148.0
81David Lee, PF, SA20.08.42.50.71.60.710.947.9
82Amir Johnson, PF, BOS30.85.31.60.61.00.86.947.4
83Evan Fournier, SF, ORL23.53.03.01.01.90.115.547.3
84Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, DEN22.23.44.71.02.30.312.047.2
85Marcus Morris, PF, DET23.24.92.40.71.20.214.247.1
86Serge Ibaka, PF, ORL22.76.71.00.61.21.513.946.8
87C.J. Miles, SG, IND36.33.00.70.60.70.410.746.4
88Gorgui Dieng, PF, MIN20.37.81.90.91.41.111.046.2
89Yogi Ferrell, PG, DAL23.92.93.91.01.90.413.046.1
90Brandon Knight, SG, PHO22.73.33.40.71.90.214.146.0
91Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, DET24.23.42.51.21.20.214.446.0
92Wesley Matthews, SG, DAL25.04.22.20.91.30.314.545.9
93Dirk Nowitzki, PF, DAL22.76.31.30.40.90.813.845.7
94Derrick Favors, PF, UTA20.07.31.30.91.31.112.245.6
95Greg Monroe, C, MIL20.06.72.01.11.50.411.945.3
96Will Barton, SG, DEN22.44.42.90.91.60.412.845.2
97Michael Carter-Williams, PG, CHI20.75.73.70.82.10.510.445.1
98Tony Parker, PG, SA20.82.24.90.61.70.111.544.8
99Austin Rivers, SG, LAC23.02.83.71.11.80.212.844.8
100Steven Adams, C, OKC20.08.61.10.81.61.210.943.7
101Malcolm Brogdon, SG, MIL21.92.84.51.41.50.29.542.6
102Seth Curry, SG, DAL24.13.12.60.91.50.113.542.6
103Rodney Hood, SG, UTA24.33.72.10.71.10.213.642.5
104Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF, CHA20.07.21.40.70.81.09.941.7
105Jordan Clarkson, PG, LAL22.42.92.41.21.80.113.641.4
106Al-Farouq Aminu, SF, POR22.57.11.91.01.60.79.140.1
107JaMychal Green, PF, MEM21.47.31.40.81.10.69.740.0
108Marvin Williams, PF, CHA23.65.51.30.80.70.711.239.9
109Cody Zeller, C, CHA20.06.21.50.71.21.010.239.6
110Ersan Ilyasova, PF, PHI23.35.31.50.51.30.312.039.5
111Chandler Parsons, SF, MEM22.64.02.30.90.90.311.039.5
112Tristan Thompson, C, CLE20.09.10.80.50.81.08.339.4
113Josh Richardson, SG, MIA23.63.32.70.91.40.511.139.3
114JJ Redick, SG, LAC24.92.21.60.81.30.114.639.0
115Jamal Crawford, SG, LAC22.81.83.00.91.80.212.438.9
116T.J. McConnell, PG, PHI20.43.15.61.11.80.15.838.7
117Taj Gibson, PF, CHI20.07.21.00.51.21.19.838.7
118Kenneth Faried, PF, DEN20.07.01.00.71.00.610.238.6
119Jameer Nelson, PG, DEN22.52.34.60.71.60.18.638.4
120Terrence Jones, PF, NO20.85.71.10.60.91.010.738.1
121P.J. Tucker, SF, PHO21.87.01.61.50.90.38.138.1
122Robin Lopez, C, CHI20.07.21.00.21.11.69.137.8
123Trevor Booker, PF, BKN20.67.01.81.01.70.48.737.7
124Shabazz Muhammad, SF, MIN22.43.70.70.30.90.114.237.6
125T.J. Warren, SF, PHO20.94.01.00.90.60.412.237.6
126Sean Kilpatrick, SG, BKN22.93.62.00.72.20.112.637.4
127Aaron Gordon, PF, ORL21.74.81.80.70.90.510.137.3
128Tony Allen, SG, MEM20.45.41.42.01.30.59.137.1
129Tim Hardaway, Jr., |23.52.42.20.61.10.212.037.0
130Raymond Felton, PG, LAC21.53.33.51.01.30.48.236.9
131Frank Kaminsky, PF, CHA22.54.22.00.70.90.410.036.7
132Kent Bazemore, SF, ATL22.53.52.31.11.60.510.236.5
133Al Jefferson, C, IND30.03.60.70.30.50.46.936.4
134Luol Deng, SF, LAL22.45.01.50.91.00.310.036.3
135Matt Barnes, SF, SAC22.85.42.30.81.30.48.336.2
136Gary Harris, SG, DEN22.52.72.11.11.20.211.236.2
137DeMarre Carroll, SF, TOR23.34.61.11.00.80.410.535.8
138Jon Leuer, PF, DET21.55.11.60.40.80.49.635.6
139Matthew Dellavedova, SG, MIL21.82.14.80.71.50.06.935.4
140Bojan Bogdanovic, SG, BKN23.53.31.40.51.80.112.835.3
141Andre Iguodala, SF, GS21.73.83.31.00.80.36.634.8
142Kyle Korver, SG, CLE25.23.31.70.61.10.310.834.6
143Brandon Ingram, SF, LAL21.74.32.20.61.30.68.734.2
144Danny Green, SG, SA23.83.81.91.01.10.98.433.8
145Marco Belinelli, SG, CHA23.12.22.00.61.00.110.933.6
146Alex Len, C, PHO20.07.30.70.41.11.37.633.6
147Robert Covington, SF, PHI23.05.11.31.11.50.69.033.6
148Arron Afflalo, SG, SAC22.62.81.70.60.90.110.633.0
149Monta Ellis, SG, IND31.11.62.00.71.10.25.733.0
150Carmelo Anthony, SF, NY11.86.62.60.81.90.521.733.0
