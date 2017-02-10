Fantasy Basketball Start and Sit: Week 17 Top 150 rankings
With the All-Star break looming, Chris Towers looks at the next few weeks of the Fantasy hoops schedule and how the Knicks and Rockets are getting the short end of it.
Editor's Note: Every week we will release the Top 150 players based on their projections for that scoring period. Use this list to compare players and help make those really tough decisions.
We're at a weird point in the season in terms of the schedule.
With the All-Star break set to begin this week, there are only four days of games in both Week 17 (Feb. 20-26) and Week 18 (Feb. 27-March 5), so no team will be playing more than three times in either scoring period. Of course, there are plenty of Fantasy leagues that simply throw both weeks together -- and this is the kind of league you should be playing in. Across the two weeks, each team plays at least three times, with many logging five games.
This puts us in a predicament when it comes to how we should approach the next few weeks. However, the schedule does make one thing pretty easy, because no matter how you divide the games up, the Knicks and Rockets get screwed.
In Week 17, the Knicks and Rockets play just once, the only team to feature that number of games. They come back in Week 18 to play twice, but that still leaves them as the only teams in the league with three games across both weeks.
The Rockets will present you with at least one easy decision, because there's just no way you're sitting James Harden in any circumstances. He could easily drop 40 points Wednesday against the Heat, or a massive triple-double, and you aren't going to have someone on your bench likely to best that, even with three chances. Harden is schedule-proof.
Beyond that, you won't be starting anyone else on this roster in Week 17. The downside to Harden's style of play is there isn't much beyond him at times. Trevor Ariza and Patrick Beverley probably have some utility as low-end options in category-based leagues that stretch across both weeks, and Clint Capela and Eric Gordon could be worth using as well.
The picture is even less rosy for the Knicks. They have just one game against the Thunder in Week 17, and though it isn't the worst matchup, neither Kristaps Porzingis nor Carmelo Anthony is a sure-fire bet to produce enough to make up for the schedule. No one else is even in the discussion for Week 17, and even across the two weeks, it's hard to view Derrick Rose as anything more than a fringe option.
And those Knicks you've added of late, specifically Willy Hernangomez or Kyle O'Quinn? It's not crazy to think about dropping them, at least for now. Assuming activity around the league takes a dip during the break, you might be able to grab them back off waivers in a week or two, if you need help from a three-start player like C.J. Miles or Kelly Olynyk in Week 17.
Take a breath, collect yourself, and start looking toward the playoffs. Once the All-Star break ends, we're in the home stretch, and this thing turns into a sprint. Next week, we'll take a look at the schedule beyond Week 18, with an eye on which teams have the best and worst playoff schedules.
Week 17 Schedule
3 Games: BOS, IND
2 Games: MEM, PHO, MIN, GSW, MIL, LAL, PHI, MIA, TOR, SAS, SAC, CLE, UTA, ATL, CHA, WAS, OKC, CHI, DET, DAL, NOR, BKN, DEN, LAC, POR, ORL
2 Games: NYK, HOU
Week 17 + 18 Schedule
5 Games: DEN, CHA, NOR, BOS, LAC, IND
4 Games: MEM, GSW, SAC, PHO, OKC, SAS, MIA, TOR, MIN, CHI, PHI, DET, CLE, UTA, DAL, MIL, BKN, ATL, LAL, POR, ORL, WAS
3 Games: NYK, HOU
|
|Rank
|Name
|G
|3PM
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|TOPG
|BPG
|PPG
|FPTS
|1
|Isaiah Thomas, PG, BOS
|3
|9.0
|3.0
|6.6
|0.9
|2.5
|0.1
|26.7
|124.3
|2
|Russell Westbrook, PG, OKC
|2
|4.2
|10.5
|10.1
|1.6
|5.0
|0.4
|30.9
|117.1
|3
|DeMarcus Cousins, C, SAC
|2
|3.0
|12.7
|4.9
|1.6
|3.4
|1.5
|28.5
|101.0
|4
|Paul George, SF, IND
|3
|6.5
|6.5
|3.6
|1.6
|2.9
|0.4
|20.9
|100.9
|5
|Jeff Teague, PG, IND
|3
|2.8
|3.6
|7.2
|1.3
|2.8
|0.4
|15.0
|95.6
|6
|LeBron James, SF, CLE
|2
|2.9
|7.7
|8.0
|1.6
|3.9
|0.6
|25.4
|94.8
|7
|Al Horford, C, BOS
|3
|3.2
|7.3
|4.3
|0.8
|1.3
|1.3
|14.5
|93.3
|8
|Kevin Durant, SF, GS
|2
|4.6
|8.5
|5.2
|1.1
|2.4
|1.6
|26.1
|90.7
|9
|John Wall, PG, WAS
|2
|2.3
|4.8
|10.1
|2.0
|4.0
|0.6
|21.5
|90.0
|10
|Stephen Curry, PG, GS
|2
|8.8
|4.9
|7.0
|1.9
|2.8
|0.2
|26.6
|89.2
|11
|Damian Lillard, PG, POR
|2
|6.1
|5.0
|6.6
|0.9
|3.2
|0.3
|26.4
|85.0
|12
|Karl-Anthony Towns, C, MIN
|2
|2.1
|11.6
|2.7
|0.8
|2.5
|1.5
|24.9
|83.0
|13
|Anthony Davis, PF, NO
|2
|0.8
|11.4
|2.1
|1.2
|2.4
|2.3
|24.1
|81.6
|14
|Blake Griffin, PF, LAC
|2
|0.5
|8.4
|5.9
|1.3
|2.9
|0.5
|21.7
|81.6
|15
|Kyle Lowry, PG, TOR
|2
|6.0
|5.0
|6.8
|1.3
|2.4
|0.4
|22.2
|80.0
|16
|Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF, MIL
|2
|1.3
|8.2
|4.9
|1.5
|2.7
|1.5
|21.3
|79.1
|17
|Eric Bledsoe, PG, PHO
|2
|3.0
|5.8
|6.6
|1.3
|3.1
|0.5
|21.5
|78.4
|18
|Myles Turner, PF, IND
|3
|1.7
|7.5
|1.0
|0.8
|1.4
|2.2
|14.7
|77.4
|19
|Kyrie Irving, PG, CLE
|2
|4.4
|3.1
|5.8
|1.4
|2.7
|0.3
|24.9
|77.0
|20
|Jimmy Butler, SG, CHI
|2
|2.5
|6.4
|4.5
|1.4
|2.0
|0.4
|23.0
|76.2
|21
|Kawhi Leonard, SF, SA
|2
|3.9
|6.6
|3.4
|1.6
|2.2
|0.8
|24.5
|76.2
|22
|Kemba Walker, PG, CHA
|2
|5.0
|3.9
|5.8
|1.4
|2.2
|0.3
|22.4
|74.8
|23
|DeMar DeRozan, SG, TOR
|2
|0.9
|5.4
|3.8
|1.0
|2.0
|0.2
|25.4
|74.7
|24
|Marc Gasol, C, MEM
|2
|2.3
|7.2
|4.4
|1.0
|2.0
|1.5
|20.8
|74.5
|25
|Gordon Hayward, SF, UTA
|2
|4.2
|5.8
|4.0
|1.2
|2.0
|0.3
|22.7
|71.8
|26
|Draymond Green, PF, GS
|2
|2.6
|9.3
|6.7
|1.7
|2.2
|1.6
|12.1
|71.4
|27
|Mike Conley, PG, MEM
|2
|4.8
|3.7
|6.5
|1.6
|2.0
|0.3
|19.1
|71.4
|28
|Goran Dragic, PG, MIA
|2
|3.3
|4.4
|6.7
|1.0
|3.0
|0.2
|19.8
|71.2
|29
|Hassan Whiteside, C, MIA
|2
|0.0
|15.0
|0.6
|0.7
|2.3
|2.4
|17.9
|69.7
|30
|Joel Embiid, C, PHI
|2
|2.3
|8.6
|2.5
|0.9
|4.1
|2.0
|22.2
|69.0
|31
|Thaddeus Young, SF, IND
|3
|2.0
|6.5
|1.8
|1.7
|1.5
|0.5
|11.7
|67.6
|32
|Jae Crowder, SF, BOS
|3
|5.7
|5.2
|1.9
|1.2
|0.9
|0.4
|12.6
|66.9
|33
|CJ McCollum, SG, POR
|2
|5.4
|3.7
|3.8
|1.3
|2.6
|0.5
|22.8
|66.3
|34
|Paul Millsap, PF, ATL
|2
|2.2
|8.2
|3.7
|1.5
|2.3
|1.1
|17.3
|66.1
|35
|Marcus Smart, PG, BOS
|3
|3.7
|3.8
|4.2
|1.6
|1.6
|0.4
|9.3
|65.6
|36
|Andre Drummond, C, DET
|2
|0.0
|14.0
|1.1
|1.4
|2.1
|1.5
|15.2
|64.3
|37
|Nicolas Batum, SF, CHA
|2
|3.4
|6.4
|6.1
|1.1
|2.7
|0.6
|14.3
|63.7
|38
|Dennis Schroder, PG, ATL
|2
|2.5
|3.1
|6.8
|0.9
|3.2
|0.1
|17.1
|63.2
|39
|Nikola Vucevic, C, ORL
|2
|0.4
|9.8
|2.8
|0.9
|1.7
|0.9
|15.9
|62.8
|40
|Kevin Love, PF, CLE
|2
|4.4
|10.4
|2.2
|0.8
|1.9
|0.4
|17.4
|62.7
|41
|Jrue Holiday, PG, NO
|2
|3.0
|3.6
|6.9
|1.4
|3.1
|0.6
|15.1
|62.5
|42
|LaMarcus Aldridge, PF, SA
|2
|0.6
|8.5
|2.1
|0.5
|1.6
|1.2
|18.1
|61.8
|43
|Andrew Wiggins, SF, MIN
|2
|2.1
|4.1
|2.4
|0.9
|2.2
|0.5
|23.0
|61.8
|44
|Ricky Rubio, PG, MIN
|2
|1.8
|4.1
|8.4
|1.8
|2.4
|0.1
|10.5
|61.7
|45
|Reggie Jackson, PG, DET
|2
|2.6
|3.1
|6.5
|0.7
|2.5
|0.1
|16.3
|61.3
|46
|Klay Thompson, SG, GS
|2
|6.8
|4.0
|2.4
|0.9
|1.7
|0.6
|22.1
|61.3
|47
|Bradley Beal, SG, WAS
|2
|5.1
|3.4
|3.4
|1.1
|2.0
|0.2
|20.7
|60.3
|48
|Nikola Jokic, PF, DEN
|2
|1.2
|7.8
|3.8
|0.9
|1.8
|0.7
|15.0
|60.1
|49
|Dwyane Wade, SG, CHI
|2
|1.2
|4.9
|3.9
|1.1
|2.4
|0.7
|18.1
|60.0
|50
|Devin Booker, SG, PHO
|2
|3.7
|3.2
|3.4
|0.8
|2.5
|0.3
|21.0
|59.2
|51
|Jabari Parker, PF, MIL
|2
|1.9
|6.0
|2.6
|1.0
|1.7
|0.4
|18.6
|59.0
|52
|George Hill, PG, UTA
|2
|4.2
|4.2
|4.2
|1.0
|1.3
|0.3
|16.7
|58.5
|53
|James Harden, SG, HOU
|1
|3.2
|8.2
|10.8
|1.7
|4.3
|0.6
|30.6
|58.4
|54
|Rudy Gobert, C, UTA
|2
|0.0
|12.3
|1.3
|0.8
|1.7
|2.4
|12.7
|58.1
|55
|Brook Lopez, C, BKN
|2
|2.1
|6.0
|2.0
|0.6
|2.5
|1.6
|19.2
|57.7
|56
|DeAndre Jordan, C, LAC
|2
|0.0
|13.6
|1.3
|0.9
|1.5
|1.8
|11.2
|57.0
|57
|Dwight Howard, C, ATL
|2
|0.0
|12.1
|1.4
|0.8
|2.2
|1.3
|13.5
|56.5
|58
|Victor Oladipo, SG, OKC
|2
|3.5
|5.2
|2.9
|1.3
|1.8
|0.6
|17.4
|56.4
|59
|Zach Randolph, PF, MEM
|2
|0.6
|9.2
|2.1
|0.7
|1.4
|0.2
|15.3
|56.2
|60
|Deron Williams, PG, DAL
|2
|3.1
|3.5
|6.2
|0.6
|2.4
|0.1
|13.4
|54.9
|61
|Elfrid Payton, PG, ORL
|2
|1.0
|4.1
|6.1
|1.2
|2.2
|0.4
|11.8
|54.9
|62
|Tobias Harris, SF, DET
|2
|2.8
|5.9
|2.0
|0.7
|1.4
|0.5
|16.8
|52.6
|63
|Darren Collison, PG, SAC
|2
|2.7
|2.4
|4.6
|1.3
|1.5
|0.1
|14.8
|52.6
|64
|D'Angelo Russell, PG, LAL
|2
|3.6
|3.9
|4.7
|1.2
|2.7
|0.3
|14.1
|52.3
|65
|Kelly Olynyk, C, BOS
|3
|3.0
|4.6
|1.8
|0.7
|1.2
|0.5
|9.0
|52.0
|66
|Marcin Gortat, C, WAS
|2
|0.0
|10.4
|1.5
|0.7
|1.5
|1.0
|12.4
|51.7
|67
|Harrison Barnes, SF, DAL
|2
|2.1
|5.8
|1.4
|0.6
|1.1
|0.3
|17.1
|50.8
|68
|Wilson Chandler, PF, DEN
|2
|3.1
|6.3
|2.1
|0.9
|1.6
|0.5
|15.1
|50.7
|69
|Markieff Morris, PF, WAS
|2
|1.8
|6.6
|2.0
|1.1
|1.9
|0.5
|14.9
|50.5
|70
|Mason Plumlee, C, POR
|2
|0.0
|8.2
|3.4
|1.0
|1.8
|1.0
|10.1
|50.4
|71
|Tyreke Evans, PG, NO
|2
|1.9
|4.1
|4.7
|1.0
|2.2
|0.2
|12.2
|49.4
|72
|Avery Bradley, SG, BOS
|2
|4.2
|4.7
|2.2
|1.3
|1.4
|0.2
|15.6
|49.4
|73
|Tyler Johnson, SG, MIA
|2
|2.5
|4.2
|3.3
|1.1
|1.1
|0.6
|13.4
|49.3
|74
|Ty Lawson, PG, SAC
|2
|1.2
|2.8
|5.9
|1.1
|1.8
|0.1
|10.4
|48.9
|75
|Julius Randle, PF, LAL
|2
|0.2
|7.8
|3.1
|0.7
|2.2
|0.5
|11.5
|48.7
|76
|Jonas Valanciunas, C, TOR
|2
|0.0
|10.0
|0.8
|0.4
|1.2
|1.1
|12.5
|48.7
|77
|Lou Williams, SG, LAL
|2
|4.1
|2.3
|2.9
|1.0
|1.8
|0.2
|16.9
|48.7
|78
|Otto Porter, SF, WAS
|2
|4.0
|6.1
|1.6
|1.4
|0.8
|0.5
|14.0
|48.6
|79
|Tyson Chandler, C, PHO
|2
|0.0
|12.9
|0.8
|0.7
|1.3
|0.8
|9.6
|48.2
|80
|Dion Waiters, SG, MIA
|2
|3.0
|3.3
|3.6
|0.9
|1.9
|0.4
|14.1
|48.0
|81
|David Lee, PF, SA
|2
|0.0
|8.4
|2.5
|0.7
|1.6
|0.7
|10.9
|47.9
|82
|Amir Johnson, PF, BOS
|3
|0.8
|5.3
|1.6
|0.6
|1.0
|0.8
|6.9
|47.4
|83
|Evan Fournier, SF, ORL
|2
|3.5
|3.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.9
|0.1
|15.5
|47.3
|84
|Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, DEN
|2
|2.2
|3.4
|4.7
|1.0
|2.3
|0.3
|12.0
|47.2
|85
|Marcus Morris, PF, DET
|2
|3.2
|4.9
|2.4
|0.7
|1.2
|0.2
|14.2
|47.1
|86
|Serge Ibaka, PF, ORL
|2
|2.7
|6.7
|1.0
|0.6
|1.2
|1.5
|13.9
|46.8
|87
|C.J. Miles, SG, IND
|3
|6.3
|3.0
|0.7
|0.6
|0.7
|0.4
|10.7
|46.4
|88
|Gorgui Dieng, PF, MIN
|2
|0.3
|7.8
|1.9
|0.9
|1.4
|1.1
|11.0
|46.2
|89
|Yogi Ferrell, PG, DAL
|2
|3.9
|2.9
|3.9
|1.0
|1.9
|0.4
|13.0
|46.1
|90
|Brandon Knight, SG, PHO
|2
|2.7
|3.3
|3.4
|0.7
|1.9
|0.2
|14.1
|46.0
|91
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, DET
|2
|4.2
|3.4
|2.5
|1.2
|1.2
|0.2
|14.4
|46.0
|92
|Wesley Matthews, SG, DAL
|2
|5.0
|4.2
|2.2
|0.9
|1.3
|0.3
|14.5
|45.9
|93
|Dirk Nowitzki, PF, DAL
|2
|2.7
|6.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.9
|0.8
|13.8
|45.7
|94
|Derrick Favors, PF, UTA
|2
|0.0
|7.3
|1.3
|0.9
|1.3
|1.1
|12.2
|45.6
|95
|Greg Monroe, C, MIL
|2
|0.0
|6.7
|2.0
|1.1
|1.5
|0.4
|11.9
|45.3
|96
|Will Barton, SG, DEN
|2
|2.4
|4.4
|2.9
|0.9
|1.6
|0.4
|12.8
|45.2
|97
|Michael Carter-Williams, PG, CHI
|2
|0.7
|5.7
|3.7
|0.8
|2.1
|0.5
|10.4
|45.1
|98
|Tony Parker, PG, SA
|2
|0.8
|2.2
|4.9
|0.6
|1.7
|0.1
|11.5
|44.8
|99
|Austin Rivers, SG, LAC
|2
|3.0
|2.8
|3.7
|1.1
|1.8
|0.2
|12.8
|44.8
|100
|Steven Adams, C, OKC
|2
|0.0
|8.6
|1.1
|0.8
|1.6
|1.2
|10.9
|43.7
|101
|Malcolm Brogdon, SG, MIL
|2
|1.9
|2.8
|4.5
|1.4
|1.5
|0.2
|9.5
|42.6
|102
|Seth Curry, SG, DAL
|2
|4.1
|3.1
|2.6
|0.9
|1.5
|0.1
|13.5
|42.6
|103
|Rodney Hood, SG, UTA
|2
|4.3
|3.7
|2.1
|0.7
|1.1
|0.2
|13.6
|42.5
|104
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF, CHA
|2
|0.0
|7.2
|1.4
|0.7
|0.8
|1.0
|9.9
|41.7
|105
|Jordan Clarkson, PG, LAL
|2
|2.4
|2.9
|2.4
|1.2
|1.8
|0.1
|13.6
|41.4
|106
|Al-Farouq Aminu, SF, POR
|2
|2.5
|7.1
|1.9
|1.0
|1.6
|0.7
|9.1
|40.1
|107
|JaMychal Green, PF, MEM
|2
|1.4
|7.3
|1.4
|0.8
|1.1
|0.6
|9.7
|40.0
|108
|Marvin Williams, PF, CHA
|2
|3.6
|5.5
|1.3
|0.8
|0.7
|0.7
|11.2
|39.9
|109
|Cody Zeller, C, CHA
|2
|0.0
|6.2
|1.5
|0.7
|1.2
|1.0
|10.2
|39.6
|110
|Ersan Ilyasova, PF, PHI
|2
|3.3
|5.3
|1.5
|0.5
|1.3
|0.3
|12.0
|39.5
|111
|Chandler Parsons, SF, MEM
|2
|2.6
|4.0
|2.3
|0.9
|0.9
|0.3
|11.0
|39.5
|112
|Tristan Thompson, C, CLE
|2
|0.0
|9.1
|0.8
|0.5
|0.8
|1.0
|8.3
|39.4
|113
|Josh Richardson, SG, MIA
|2
|3.6
|3.3
|2.7
|0.9
|1.4
|0.5
|11.1
|39.3
|114
|JJ Redick, SG, LAC
|2
|4.9
|2.2
|1.6
|0.8
|1.3
|0.1
|14.6
|39.0
|115
|Jamal Crawford, SG, LAC
|2
|2.8
|1.8
|3.0
|0.9
|1.8
|0.2
|12.4
|38.9
|116
|T.J. McConnell, PG, PHI
|2
|0.4
|3.1
|5.6
|1.1
|1.8
|0.1
|5.8
|38.7
|117
|Taj Gibson, PF, CHI
|2
|0.0
|7.2
|1.0
|0.5
|1.2
|1.1
|9.8
|38.7
|118
|Kenneth Faried, PF, DEN
|2
|0.0
|7.0
|1.0
|0.7
|1.0
|0.6
|10.2
|38.6
|119
|Jameer Nelson, PG, DEN
|2
|2.5
|2.3
|4.6
|0.7
|1.6
|0.1
|8.6
|38.4
|120
|Terrence Jones, PF, NO
|2
|0.8
|5.7
|1.1
|0.6
|0.9
|1.0
|10.7
|38.1
|121
|P.J. Tucker, SF, PHO
|2
|1.8
|7.0
|1.6
|1.5
|0.9
|0.3
|8.1
|38.1
|122
|Robin Lopez, C, CHI
|2
|0.0
|7.2
|1.0
|0.2
|1.1
|1.6
|9.1
|37.8
|123
|Trevor Booker, PF, BKN
|2
|0.6
|7.0
|1.8
|1.0
|1.7
|0.4
|8.7
|37.7
|124
|Shabazz Muhammad, SF, MIN
|2
|2.4
|3.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.9
|0.1
|14.2
|37.6
|125
|T.J. Warren, SF, PHO
|2
|0.9
|4.0
|1.0
|0.9
|0.6
|0.4
|12.2
|37.6
|126
|Sean Kilpatrick, SG, BKN
|2
|2.9
|3.6
|2.0
|0.7
|2.2
|0.1
|12.6
|37.4
|127
|Aaron Gordon, PF, ORL
|2
|1.7
|4.8
|1.8
|0.7
|0.9
|0.5
|10.1
|37.3
|128
|Tony Allen, SG, MEM
|2
|0.4
|5.4
|1.4
|2.0
|1.3
|0.5
|9.1
|37.1
|129
|Tim Hardaway, Jr., |
|2
|3.5
|2.4
|2.2
|0.6
|1.1
|0.2
|12.0
|37.0
|130
|Raymond Felton, PG, LAC
|2
|1.5
|3.3
|3.5
|1.0
|1.3
|0.4
|8.2
|36.9
|131
|Frank Kaminsky, PF, CHA
|2
|2.5
|4.2
|2.0
|0.7
|0.9
|0.4
|10.0
|36.7
|132
|Kent Bazemore, SF, ATL
|2
|2.5
|3.5
|2.3
|1.1
|1.6
|0.5
|10.2
|36.5
|133
|Al Jefferson, C, IND
|3
|0.0
|3.6
|0.7
|0.3
|0.5
|0.4
|6.9
|36.4
|134
|Luol Deng, SF, LAL
|2
|2.4
|5.0
|1.5
|0.9
|1.0
|0.3
|10.0
|36.3
|135
|Matt Barnes, SF, SAC
|2
|2.8
|5.4
|2.3
|0.8
|1.3
|0.4
|8.3
|36.2
|136
|Gary Harris, SG, DEN
|2
|2.5
|2.7
|2.1
|1.1
|1.2
|0.2
|11.2
|36.2
|137
|DeMarre Carroll, SF, TOR
|2
|3.3
|4.6
|1.1
|1.0
|0.8
|0.4
|10.5
|35.8
|138
|Jon Leuer, PF, DET
|2
|1.5
|5.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.8
|0.4
|9.6
|35.6
|139
|Matthew Dellavedova, SG, MIL
|2
|1.8
|2.1
|4.8
|0.7
|1.5
|0.0
|6.9
|35.4
|140
|Bojan Bogdanovic, SG, BKN
|2
|3.5
|3.3
|1.4
|0.5
|1.8
|0.1
|12.8
|35.3
|141
|Andre Iguodala, SF, GS
|2
|1.7
|3.8
|3.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.3
|6.6
|34.8
|142
|Kyle Korver, SG, CLE
|2
|5.2
|3.3
|1.7
|0.6
|1.1
|0.3
|10.8
|34.6
|143
|Brandon Ingram, SF, LAL
|2
|1.7
|4.3
|2.2
|0.6
|1.3
|0.6
|8.7
|34.2
|144
|Danny Green, SG, SA
|2
|3.8
|3.8
|1.9
|1.0
|1.1
|0.9
|8.4
|33.8
|145
|Marco Belinelli, SG, CHA
|2
|3.1
|2.2
|2.0
|0.6
|1.0
|0.1
|10.9
|33.6
|146
|Alex Len, C, PHO
|2
|0.0
|7.3
|0.7
|0.4
|1.1
|1.3
|7.6
|33.6
|147
|Robert Covington, SF, PHI
|2
|3.0
|5.1
|1.3
|1.1
|1.5
|0.6
|9.0
|33.6
|148
|Arron Afflalo, SG, SAC
|2
|2.6
|2.8
|1.7
|0.6
|0.9
|0.1
|10.6
|33.0
|149
|Monta Ellis, SG, IND
|3
|1.1
|1.6
|2.0
|0.7
|1.1
|0.2
|5.7
|33.0
|150
|Carmelo Anthony, SF, NY
|1
|1.8
|6.6
|2.6
|0.8
|1.9
|0.5
|21.7
|33.0
