Fantasy Basketball Today Podcast: All I want for Christmas is Anthony Davis to stay healthy
Chris Towers and Joe Polito look through players whose stock is going up, and identify what they want to see from the NBA in 2017.
We got in the holiday spirit Wednesday as Joe Polito and I put together our wishlists for 2017 in the NBA.
All we want is for Anthony Davis to stay healthy, and maybe for the Nuggets to figure out a trade that can clear out their roster glut. Is that too much to ask?
We also talk some Wednesday night NBA DFS, and look for players whose stock is going up or down over the past few weeks, and whether we buy their recent swings Some of the players we talk about include:
- Can Dennis Schroder maintain his recent hot streak?
- Has John Henson finally found a role?
- Will Jordan Clarkson find his way in L.A.?
- Can the Jazz find enough shots for Rodney Hood to turn his season around?
