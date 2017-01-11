Fantasy Basketball Today Podcast: Derrick Rose saga, DFS talk, sell-high candidates

Subscribe: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS

We love Wednesday's DFS slate, with a number of matchups to take advantage of, so we focused on that on Wednesday's Fantasy Basketball Today podcast.

Before that, however, we talked some of the big news items around the NBA, including Derrick Rose's saga in New York, and Ben Simmons' continued recovery. After that, we took a look at some category specialists who can help you out at each position, and then look for some sell-high candidates based on recent play.

Some of the questions we looked at Wednesday include: