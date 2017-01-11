Fantasy Basketball Today Podcast: Derrick Rose saga, DFS talk, sell-high candidates
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Joe Polito discuss Wednesday's action, and look back at who might have been playing over their head recently.
We love Wednesday's DFS slate, with a number of matchups to take advantage of, so we focused on that on Wednesday's Fantasy Basketball Today podcast.
Before that, however, we talked some of the big news items around the NBA, including Derrick Rose's saga in New York, and Ben Simmons' continued recovery. After that, we took a look at some category specialists who can help you out at each position, and then look for some sell-high candidates based on recent play.
Some of the questions we looked at Wednesday include:
- Can Tyler Johnson continue to play well for the Heat?
- Is Ricky Rubio's recent turnaround real?
- Is Jeff Teague's recent spike in assists legit?
- Can Julius Randle continue to rack up numbers on a crowded Lakers' roster?
