Fantasy Basketball Today Podcast: Derrick Rose saga, DFS talk, sell-high candidates

Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Joe Polito discuss Wednesday's action, and look back at who might have been playing over their head recently.

Subscribe: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS

We love Wednesday's DFS slate, with a number of matchups to take advantage of, so we focused on that on Wednesday's Fantasy Basketball Today podcast.

Before that, however, we talked some of the big news items around the NBA, including Derrick Rose's saga in New York, and Ben Simmons' continued recovery. After that, we took a look at some category specialists who can help you out at each position, and then look for some sell-high candidates based on recent play.

Some of the questions we looked at Wednesday include:

Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories