Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Trade Values: Jeff Teague, Ricky Rubio headline sell-high candidates

The Pacers decided a few years back they needed to get smaller and faster, and Larry Bird went about remaking the team in that image. Gone were hulking behemoths David West and Roy Hibbert, who anchored the team's last iteration as a contender, but who also played a big part in the team's limited ceiling against other top-tier teams.

This new version of the Pacers was to be built around Paul George, and though they couldn't quite get the right pieces around him in 2015-16, they did win 45 games while stumbling onto a cornerstone piece in Myles Turner. This offseason was supposed to be where things came together after Bird had two full offseasons to see his vision through.

And then the Pacers stumbled to a 12-12 start to the season with a retooled roster that didn't quite fit. The addition of Jeff Teague gave them a more dynamic option at the point, but Teague found himself stymied in his new role. He shot just 41.8 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from 3-point range, while averaging just 14.8 points and 6.8 assists per game. Those weren't bad numbers, but we had hoped for more, and the fit next to Monta Ellis just wasn't working.

Ellis went down with an injury in early December, however, and the Pacers seem to have figured something out. They are 8-6 in their past 14 in the last month, but more importantly for Fantasy players, Teague has really taken off. He is averaging 9.8 assists per game over that span, and the Pacers have been the 10th-best offense in basketball in that span.

Good things happened when the Pacers have put the ball in Teague's hands, and his Fantasy players have reaped the rewards as well. Of course, the fact that Teague might be relatively situation-dependent makes him a perfect sell-high candidate. If he keeps playing this well, he is going to be a borderline top-10 point guard, but as we saw earlier in the season, there's some downside here.

Teague also just happens to play the easiest position in Fantasy to fill. If he keeps filling it up with nearly 10 assists per game, he's going to be tough to replace, but if he reverts back to the 6-7 range he has spent most of his career, you won't necessarily miss him. This is the perfect opportunity to start shopping Teague, and if you could get a player like Rudy Gobert, Gordon Hayward, or C.J. McCollum at a harder to fill position, you could really come out ahead.

Here are some other players to consider selling high on as we move into the second half of the season:

Tyler Johnson Miami Heat SG Johnson is taking full advantage of his opportunity this season, posting by far the best numbers of his career. However, he has been a top-40 Fantasy option lately, averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 combined blocks and steals with only 0.9 turnovers per game over the last month. He is in a great situation to continue taking advantage, but it's asking an awful lot, especially with his value never higher. Ricky Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves PG Like Teague, Rubio is enjoying a nice run of late, averaging 8.6 assists per game over the past month. He still has his shortcomings, however, and with the Timberwolves seemingly headed nowhere fast yet again, he remains a candidate for either a trade or a reduced role as the team could look to get a closer look at rookie Kris Dunn down the stretch. Jae Crowder Boston Celtics SF Crowder is an underrated Fantasy option, because he doesn't put up big scoring numbers but does pretty much everything else well. That includes shooting, at least this season, as he has increased his 3-point percentage from 33.6 percent last year to 41.6 so far. Crowder should have little trouble remaining a useful Fantasy option, but his value might never be higher thanks to his hot shooting. Julius Randle Los Angeles Lakers PF It's hard to replace the kind of playmaking you're getting from Randle, and he has fit in well as the Draymond Green analog in Luke Walton's offense. However, with Brandon Ingram still being groomed as a playmaker and D'Angelo Russell continuing to bloom, it might be tough for him to keep up his 4.5 assists per game rate from the last month.

Point Guards

Player H2H ROTO James Harden 45 52 Russell Westbrook 45 41 Giannis Antetokounmpo 36 51 John Wall 28 28 Chris Paul 26 30 Damian Lillard 25 26 Stephen Curry 24 41 Kyle Lowry 23 27 Isaiah Thomas 23 22 Kemba Walker 21 22 Kyrie Irving 20 20 Jeff Teague 19 20 CJ McCollum 17 21 Eric Bledsoe 16 17 Goran Dragic 15 14 Dennis Schroder 15 11 Mike Conley 14 18 Zach LaVine 14 17 Jrue Holiday 14 12 Reggie Jackson 14 12 D'Angelo Russell 14 11 Ricky Rubio 11 14 George Hill 11 12 Elfrid Payton 11 6 Jeremy Lin 10 9 Derrick Rose 8 4 Darren Collison 7 6 Tyreke Evans 7 8 Marcus Smart 6 6 Deron Williams 6 4 Eric Gordon 4 10 Malcolm Brogdon 4



6 Patrick Beverley 4 9 Emmanuel Mudiay 4 5

Shooting Guards

Player H2H ROTO James Harden 45 52 Jimmy Butler 26 27 DeMar DeRozan 26 23 CJ McCollum 17 21 Nicolas Batum 16 16 Andrew Wiggins 15 8 Zach LaVine 14 17 Klay Thompson 12 18 Avery Bradley 12 13 Devin Booker 12 6 Bradley Beal 11 15 Victor Oladipo 10 12 Evan Fournier 10 10 Jeremy Lin 10 9 Dwyane Wade 9 7 Tyler Johnson 6 8 Wesley Matthews 6 7 Gary Harris 6 7 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 6 6 Marcus Smart 6 6 Will Barton 5 5 Brandon Knight 5 4 Lou Williams 5 4 Tim Hardaway 5 3 Eric Gordon 4 10 Malcolm Brogdon 4 6 Jamal Crawford 4 3 Buddy Hield 4 3 Brandon Ingram 4 3 Patrick Beverley 4 9 Nick Young 3 6 JJ Redick 3 7

Small Forwards

Player H2H ROTO Player Giannis Antetokounmpo 36 51 LeBron James 35 34 Kevin Durant 33 50 Jimmy Butler 26 27 Kawhi Leonard 22 44 Paul George 20 28 Gordon Hayward 20 21 Carmelo Anthony 18 15 Jabari Parker 17 16 Nicolas Batum 16 13 Andrew Wiggins 15 8 Harrison Barnes 13 11 Rudy Gay 11 13 Evan Fournier 10 10 Markieff Morris 8 6 Otto Porter 7 18 Trevor Ariza 6 16 Jae Crowder 6 16 Wesley Matthews 6 7 Danilo Gallinari 6 6 Marcus Smart 6 4 Thaddeus Young 5 7 Tobias Harris 5 5 Ben Simmons 5 6 Chandler Parsons 4 5 James Johnson 4 6 Brandon Ingram 4 3 Josh Richardson 4 1 Aaron Gordon 4 6 Moe Harkless 3 6 Robert Covington 3 7

Power Forwards

Player H2H ROTO Anthony Davis 34 44 DeMarcus Cousins 32 28 Kevin Love 20 33 Paul George 20 28 Draymond Green 16 29 Nikola Jokic 18 27 Paul Millsap 18 19 Jabari Parker 17 16 Joel Embiid 16 22 Blake Griffin 14 8 Kristaps Porzingis 14 20 Harrison Barnes 13 11 LaMarcus Aldridge 13 15 Rudy Gay 11 13 Gorgui Dieng 10 17 Julius Randle 10 5 Serge Ibaka 9 15 Myles Turner 9 17 Trevor Booker 6 9 Markieff Morris 8 9 Otto Porter 7 18 Wilson Chandler 7 3 Trevor Ariza 6 16 Danilo Gallinari 6 6 Derrick Favors 6 8 Tobias Harris 5 5 Thaddeus Young 5 7 Dirk Nowitzki 5 6 Ersan Ilyasova 4 2 Nikola Mirotic 4 8 James Johnson 4 4 Aaron Gordon 4 6 Moe Harkless 3 6 Nerlens Noel 3 8 Ryan Anderson 4 12

Centers