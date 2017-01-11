Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Trade Values: Jeff Teague, Ricky Rubio headline sell-high candidates
Chris Towers takes a closer look at some players who might be playing over their heads, providing a nice opportunity to find value.
The Pacers decided a few years back they needed to get smaller and faster, and Larry Bird went about remaking the team in that image. Gone were hulking behemoths David West and Roy Hibbert, who anchored the team's last iteration as a contender, but who also played a big part in the team's limited ceiling against other top-tier teams.
This new version of the Pacers was to be built around Paul George, and though they couldn't quite get the right pieces around him in 2015-16, they did win 45 games while stumbling onto a cornerstone piece in Myles Turner. This offseason was supposed to be where things came together after Bird had two full offseasons to see his vision through.
And then the Pacers stumbled to a 12-12 start to the season with a retooled roster that didn't quite fit. The addition of Jeff Teague gave them a more dynamic option at the point, but Teague found himself stymied in his new role. He shot just 41.8 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from 3-point range, while averaging just 14.8 points and 6.8 assists per game. Those weren't bad numbers, but we had hoped for more, and the fit next to Monta Ellis just wasn't working.
Ellis went down with an injury in early December, however, and the Pacers seem to have figured something out. They are 8-6 in their past 14 in the last month, but more importantly for Fantasy players, Teague has really taken off. He is averaging 9.8 assists per game over that span, and the Pacers have been the 10th-best offense in basketball in that span.
Good things happened when the Pacers have put the ball in Teague's hands, and his Fantasy players have reaped the rewards as well. Of course, the fact that Teague might be relatively situation-dependent makes him a perfect sell-high candidate. If he keeps playing this well, he is going to be a borderline top-10 point guard, but as we saw earlier in the season, there's some downside here.
Teague also just happens to play the easiest position in Fantasy to fill. If he keeps filling it up with nearly 10 assists per game, he's going to be tough to replace, but if he reverts back to the 6-7 range he has spent most of his career, you won't necessarily miss him. This is the perfect opportunity to start shopping Teague, and if you could get a player like Rudy Gobert, Gordon Hayward, or C.J. McCollum at a harder to fill position, you could really come out ahead.
Here are some other players to consider selling high on as we move into the second half of the season:
|
Tyler Johnson Miami Heat SG
|Johnson is taking full advantage of his opportunity this season, posting by far the best numbers of his career. However, he has been a top-40 Fantasy option lately, averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 combined blocks and steals with only 0.9 turnovers per game over the last month. He is in a great situation to continue taking advantage, but it's asking an awful lot, especially with his value never higher.
|
Ricky Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves PG
|Like Teague, Rubio is enjoying a nice run of late, averaging 8.6 assists per game over the past month. He still has his shortcomings, however, and with the Timberwolves seemingly headed nowhere fast yet again, he remains a candidate for either a trade or a reduced role as the team could look to get a closer look at rookie Kris Dunn down the stretch.
|
Jae Crowder Boston Celtics SF
|Crowder is an underrated Fantasy option, because he doesn't put up big scoring numbers but does pretty much everything else well. That includes shooting, at least this season, as he has increased his 3-point percentage from 33.6 percent last year to 41.6 so far. Crowder should have little trouble remaining a useful Fantasy option, but his value might never be higher thanks to his hot shooting.
|
Julius Randle Los Angeles Lakers PF
|It's hard to replace the kind of playmaking you're getting from Randle, and he has fit in well as the Draymond Green analog in Luke Walton's offense. However, with Brandon Ingram still being groomed as a playmaker and D'Angelo Russell continuing to bloom, it might be tough for him to keep up his 4.5 assists per game rate from the last month.
Point Guards
|Player
|H2H
|ROTO
|James Harden
|45
|52
|Russell Westbrook
|45
|41
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|36
|51
|John Wall
|28
|28
|Chris Paul
|26
|30
|Damian Lillard
|25
|26
|Stephen Curry
|24
|41
|Kyle Lowry
|23
|27
|Isaiah Thomas
|23
|22
|Kemba Walker
|21
|22
|Kyrie Irving
|20
|20
|Jeff Teague
|19
|20
|CJ McCollum
|17
|21
|Eric Bledsoe
|16
|17
|Goran Dragic
|15
|14
|Dennis Schroder
|15
|11
|Mike Conley
|14
|18
|Zach LaVine
|14
|17
|Jrue Holiday
|14
|12
|Reggie Jackson
|14
|12
|D'Angelo Russell
|14
|11
|Ricky Rubio
|11
|14
|George Hill
|11
|12
|Elfrid Payton
|11
|6
|Jeremy Lin
|10
|9
|Derrick Rose
|8
|4
|Darren Collison
|7
|6
|Tyreke Evans
|7
|8
|Marcus Smart
|6
|6
|Deron Williams
|6
|4
|Eric Gordon
|4
|10
|Malcolm Brogdon
| 4
|6
|Patrick Beverley
|4
|9
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|4
|5
Shooting Guards
|Player
|H2H
|ROTO
|James Harden
|45
|52
|Jimmy Butler
|26
|27
|DeMar DeRozan
|26
|23
|CJ McCollum
|17
|21
|Nicolas Batum
|16
|16
|Andrew Wiggins
|15
|8
|Zach LaVine
|14
|17
|Klay Thompson
|12
|18
|Avery Bradley
|12
|13
|Devin Booker
|12
|6
|Bradley Beal
|11
|15
|Victor Oladipo
|10
|12
|Evan Fournier
|10
|10
|Jeremy Lin
|10
|9
|Dwyane Wade
|9
|7
|Tyler Johnson
|6
|8
|Wesley Matthews
|6
|7
|Gary Harris
|6
|7
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|6
|6
|Marcus Smart
|6
|6
|Will Barton
|5
|5
|Brandon Knight
|5
|4
|Lou Williams
|5
|4
|Tim Hardaway
|5
|3
|Eric Gordon
|4
|10
|Malcolm Brogdon
|4
|6
|Jamal Crawford
|4
|3
|Buddy Hield
|4
|3
|Brandon Ingram
|4
|3
|Patrick Beverley
|4
|9
|Nick Young
|3
|6
|JJ Redick
|3
|7
Small Forwards
|Player
|H2H
|ROTO
|Player
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|36
|51
|LeBron James
|35
|34
|Kevin Durant
|33
|50
|Jimmy Butler
|26
|27
|Kawhi Leonard
|22
|44
|Paul George
|20
|28
|Gordon Hayward
|20
|21
|Carmelo Anthony
|18
|15
|Jabari Parker
|17
|16
|Nicolas Batum
|16
|13
|Andrew Wiggins
|15
|8
|Harrison Barnes
|13
|11
|Rudy Gay
|11
|13
|Evan Fournier
|10
|10
|Markieff Morris
|8
|6
|Otto Porter
|7
|18
|Trevor Ariza
|6
|16
|Jae Crowder
|6
|16
|Wesley Matthews
|6
|7
|Danilo Gallinari
|6
|6
|Marcus Smart
|6
|4
|Thaddeus Young
|5
|7
|Tobias Harris
|5
|5
|Ben Simmons
|5
|6
|Chandler Parsons
|4
|5
|James Johnson
|4
|6
|Brandon Ingram
|4
|3
|Josh Richardson
|4
|1
|Aaron Gordon
|4
|6
|Moe Harkless
|3
|6
|Robert Covington
|3
|7
Power Forwards
|Player
|H2H
|ROTO
|Anthony Davis
|34
|44
|DeMarcus Cousins
|32
|28
|Kevin Love
|20
|33
|Paul George
|20
|28
|Draymond Green
|16
|29
|Nikola Jokic
|18
|27
|Paul Millsap
|18
|19
|Jabari Parker
|17
|16
|Joel Embiid
|16
|22
|Blake Griffin
|14
|8
|Kristaps Porzingis
|14
|20
|Harrison Barnes
|13
|11
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|13
|15
|Rudy Gay
|11
|13
|Gorgui Dieng
|10
|17
|Julius Randle
|10
|5
|Serge Ibaka
|9
|15
|Myles Turner
|9
|17
|Trevor Booker
|6
|9
|Markieff Morris
|8
|9
|Otto Porter
|7
|18
|Wilson Chandler
|7
|3
|Trevor Ariza
|6
|16
|Danilo Gallinari
|6
|6
|Derrick Favors
|6
|8
|Tobias Harris
|5
|5
|Thaddeus Young
|5
|7
|Dirk Nowitzki
|5
|6
|Ersan Ilyasova
|4
|2
|Nikola Mirotic
|4
|8
|James Johnson
|4
|4
|Aaron Gordon
|4
|6
|Moe Harkless
|3
|6
|Nerlens Noel
|3
|8
|Ryan Anderson
|4
|12
Centers
|Player
|H2H
|ROTO
|Player
|Anthony Davis
|34
|44
|DeMarcus Cousins
|32
|28
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|28
|33
|Nikola Jokic
|18
|27
|Hassan Whiteside
|16
|25
|Joel Embiid
|16
|22
|Al Horford
|16
|21
|Andre Drummond
|16
|10
|Marc Gasol
|15
|23
|Brook Lopez
|15
|20
|DeAndre Jordan
|12
|12
|Mason Plumlee
|12
|9
|Marcin Gortat
|11
|15
|Myles Turner
|10
|22
|Rudy Gobert
|10
|22
|Nikola Vucevic
|10
|9
|Dwight Howard
|10
|8
|Pau Gasol
|10
|7
|Enes Kanter
|7
|8
|Steven Adams
|6
|11
|Greg Monroe
|6
|8
|Jonas Valanciunas
|6
|8
|Derrick Favors
|6
|8
|Tristan Thompson
|5
|2
|Nerlens Noel
|4
|8
|Robin Lopez
|4
|7
|Cody Zeller
|4
|6
