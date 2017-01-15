Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire: Alec Burks returns just in time for another Jazz injury

Start & Sit: Top 150 for Week 13

Alec Burks ' return from an ankle injury has been hard to get excited about for Fantasy -- for a few reasons.

Injuries have really derailed what was once a promising career, as Burks has played just 1,731 minutes over the last three seasons, and he just hasn't developed the way we might have hoped after a promising beginning.

However, Burks is still young and skilled enough to be someone worth keeping an eye on in the right situation, but this is where it has been really tough for him to stand out. Burks has played barely more than 30 minutes total in his six games this season, because there just isn't anywhere for him to play.

Alec Burks SG / Utah Jazz OWNED: 12%

Sure, the Utah Jazz are bringing him back slowly after he underwent surgery on his ankle in November, but even if he was fully healthy, there hasn't been a ton of minutes available for him. The Jazz have had the depth to survive plenty of injury issues so far, which makes it tough to find minutes for their role players when everyone is healthy. This is a luxury, in that they don't have to risk re-injury for Burks by putting too much on his plate too early, but it also severely limits his role.

That might be less of a concern after Saturday's game, which saw Rodney Hood go down with a knee injury. He has been diagnosed with just a hyperextension and bone bruise in his knee -- good news, because it looked a lot worse when it initially happened -- but this could be a tricky injury. The Jazz are notoriously secretive when it comes to injuries, so it's hard to say just how long Hood might be out, but it wouldn't be surprising to see this limit him for a few weeks.

Burks is no sure thing, but he has improved as a shooter over the last few seasons when healthy, and can help replace some of the lost playmaking Hood's injury could cost the Jazz. Joe Ingles will likely see a boost in playing time with Hood injured, and could be worth a look in Fantasy, but if you want upside, Burks is the better bet. It may not lead to anything, and Hood might be back as soon as Friday -- the Jazz have three days off in a row in Week 13 -- but Burks has the kind of all-around upside to be worth betting on. Even if it may never pay off.

Add These Guys

Gary Harris SG / Denver Nuggets OWNED: 62%

The Denver Nuggets aren't nearly as good as the Jazz, but they have plenty of depth of their own, which has created plenty of headaches for Fantasy players this season. However, Gary Harris really hasn't had much trouble finding playing time, as he is averaging 30.1 minutes per game in the last 12 since returning from an injury. He isn't a must-start option in Fantasy -- especially H2H points leagues -- but he should be in Week 13, with five games on the schedule for the Nuggets. Harris should be able to make a huge impact this week, and with averages of 13.9 points, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 3-pointers, with strong percentages, Harris should be helpful even when the schedule isn't quite so beneficial. He was underowned before Week 13, and should be in all lineups this scoring period. .

Kelly Olynyk C / Boston Celtics OWNED: 25%

Kelly Olynyk may have caught a really bad break Sunday, suffering an ankle injury when he tripped over a ball boy during practice. The extent of the injury isn't known, but hopefully it isn't a serious one, because Olynyk has been trending upward in recent days. He forced his way into the starting lineup to begin the second half of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks , ultimately scoring 26 points. He has seen his role diminish this season in the wake of the Al Horford signing, but Olynyk is always going to be an interesting Fantasy option when he gets minutes, thanks to his unique skill set. Over the last four games, he is averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 3-pointers per game, while logging at least 22 minutes in each. Keep an eye on the ankle in the coming days, because Olynyk might be about to see a larger role for the Boston Celtics .

Tim Hardaway Jr. was already starting to see more chances before the Hawks traded Kyle Korver to Cleveland, but he has been a much bigger contributor of late. That doesn't translate to much production across the box score, because Hardaway is a fairly one-dimensional player, but that one dimension can still be pretty useful when he is on. Hardaway is averaging 18.2 points on 54.8 percent shooting in the month of January while adding 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Add in 3.5 3-pointers while turning the ball over just six times in as many games, and you're looking at a very valuable piece in your category-based leagues. Hardaway is an obvious trade chip for the Hawks down the line, as they don't seem likely to try to re-sign him this offseason, so there may come a point where he loses his role. For now, however, he is too productive not to be added.

Al-Farouq Aminu SF / Portland Trail Blazers OWNED: 54%

Al-Farouq Aminu has regressed from his breakout campaign a year ago, with his jumper reverting to it's previous clanky form after an uncharacteristically hot 36.1 percent mark from 3-point range last season. However, despite that issue, Aminu is still a hugely valuable piece for the Blazers, and he has actually quietly added more layers to his game, something that is becoming clear of late. Aminu is making up for his lack of range by improving his play across the board, particularly as a playmaker. Aminu is averaging 2.3 assists per game for the season, but has nudged that number up to 3.1 in seven January games. That he has done that while turning the ball over just nine times in seven games only makes it more impressive, and the 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 combined blocks and steals per game further help make up for his subpar shooting. Aminu will never be a star, but he is doing exactly what you want from a role player right now; moving the ball, hitting the boards, and working hard on defense. You won't get gaudy scoring numbers from him, but Aminu does enough else well to be worth your time.

Caris LeVert SG / Brooklyn Nets OWNED: 17%

I featured Caris LeVert in this spot a week ago, and though he hasn't done anything else that can quite measure up to his big performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, there continue to be positive signs for the talented rookie. The Brooklyn Nets have smartly brought him along slowly given his history of foot injuries, but LeVert enters play Sunday having logged at least 20 minutes in seven of his last nine, including 23.6 per game in five before Friday. LeVert's numbers don't pop off the page yet, but he is exactly the kind of player who could have a huge second half on a bad team. He might be the team's most promising prospect right now, and his ability to create for himself and others could make him a focal point of the offense before long. Talented players on bad teams are a good combination for Fantasy, and LeVert represents an opportunity to get in on the ground floor before he blows up.

Cut 'Em Loose

Jahlil Okafor C / Philadelphia 76ers OWNED: 75%

This may seem like bad timing, because Jahlil Okafor went off for a huge performance less than 24 hours before this writing, but his big game Saturday has to have his Fantasy owners more frustrated than anything. When he gets the opportunity, Okafor can obviously put up huge numbers, as his 26-point, nine-rebound showing against the Washington Wizards reminded us. However, though he can put up big numbers, Okafor just doesn't fit with the Philadelphia 76ers right now. With Joel Embiid playing at an All-Star level and Nerlens Noel finding his way, Okafor has been the odd-man out, playing just 10 minutes in the team's previous six games, and only getting the opportunity Saturday because Embiid was out on a back to back. If he gets a 30-MPG role, Okafor can obviously make an impact for Fantasy, but even then, he's just a points and rebounds guy, and those are the easiest stats to find. It's hard to give up on a player of Okafor's pedigree and potential, but the 76ers just aren't invested in getting him minutes ahead of Embiid and Noel, and i'm just not sure the upside is quite high enough to justify stashing in as many places as he is currently owned.