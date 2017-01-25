Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Trade Values: Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram, Caris LeVert could be second-half difference-makers
Whether you're trying to solidify your playoff chances or looking to make a push down the stretch, Chris Towers offers six players who might be able help carry your team.
The All-Star break and trade deadline are less than a month away, so if you're going to make the playoffs it's already starting to become pretty clear. Still, just because things are looking good right now doesn't mean you can afford to stand pat.
You should still look for every opportunity to improve your standing, especially if you're in good enough shape that you can afford to potentially take a small step backward in the next few weeks in order to improve your upside down the stretch.
The good thing about building an early lead is you can afford to take a few risks that may increase your chances of taking home the title.
So, whether it's just underperforming or injured stars, or young guys with a chance to snag a bigger role in the second half, here are six players you should target in trades with an eye on the playoffs and a championship run.
|
Tyreke Evans New Orleans Pelicans PG
|We've seen certainly seen flashes from Evans, but he pretty clearly hasn't been himself so far this season. That he hasn't played more than 28 minutes in any game certainly doesn't help his appeal, but Evans' minutes were trending up before an ankle sprain Monday. The Pelicans should be ready to unleash him without limitations before long, and if you can snag him for a cheap price, we already know Evans can be a difference maker. Take advantage of a disappointed owner who is growing impatient.
|
Chris Paul Los Angeles Clippers PG
|Paul is out for at least the next five weeks as he recovers from a torn ligament in his left thumb, and the reeling Clippers may not have the luxury of working him back in slowly. Given the rash of injuries they've faced in recent years, this could be one of the most desperate teams in the league down the stretch, which could benefit Fantasy owners. You'll be wasting a bench spot through the All-Star break, but if Paul returns shortly after that, he's an obvious must-start option who can put you over the top.
|
Chandler Parsons Memphis Grizzlies SF
|If I've had one failing this season in Fantasy, it has been my unwillingness to quit Parsons. He has been restricted to 19-22 minutes per game for nearly the entire season, and is shooting just 36.6 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from 3-point range in his first season in Memphis. He has hardly been worth a roster spot, and yet there he is, on my bench in nearly every league. That could turn out to be a wasteful decision -- you could argue it already has been -- but it's hard for me to give up on him when I know how his 2015-16 season went. Parsons struggled for months on end, but hit his stride beginning in February, as he averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 3-pointers and 1.2 steals per game in his final 20 appearances. He is still facing an uphill climb, but Parsons' minutes are climbing up slowly, and he can still be an all-around stud if he finds his stride. There may not be a better buy-low candidate, because wh0ever owns him in your league may not be as crazy as I am.
|
Brandon Ingram NBA Draft Draftees SF
|There's no questioning Ingram's talent, as the No. 2 pick in the draft, but he has proven to be a lot less ready than many probably expected coming out of Duke. I for one thought he would be a useful Fantasy option from day one, especially if I knew he was going to be playing 28-plus minutes a night from the word "go." However, his shot has been a real hindrance, as he is making just 36.9 percent of his attempts from the field, and a very disappointing 29.7 percent on 3-pointers. He has shown solid playmaking ability, but on the whole, Ingram has been more of a role player for the Lakers this season, taking a back seat to fellow recent lottery picks D'Angelo Russell and Julius Randle. Still, the shot has been falling lately, and the Lakers' development of Ingram as a point guard might actually increase his eventual upside. If you want to bet on an elite talent figuring it out, Ingram is as good a place to look for the second half of the season.
|
Alex Len Phoenix Suns C
|Given where they are in the standings and the amount of youth on the team, it remains surprising just how much Tyson Chandler plays. Not that Alex Len is necessarily a star, or even a sure-fire long term piece for the Suns, but shouldn't they be at least trying to figure out if he is? Chandler might be the better, more dependable player at this point in their careers, but Len at least has a chance to be on the roster the next time the Suns are relevant; Chandler doesn't. Maybe they are just auditioning Chandler for a trade, in the hopes that allowing him to continue racking up huge numbers will convince some contender to make a play for him. In that case, Len's limited role -- he has topped 25 minutes just once in the last month -- might just be a short-term thing. With Len averaging 13.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per-36 minutes, that's certainly the hope.
|
Caris LeVert Brooklyn Nets SG
|As the president of the Caris LeVert fan club, my infatuation with his game should come as no surprise. The Nets are still being careful with his minutes, and even sat him out Monday in an efford to limit his exposure after he played in both halves of a back-to-back last week. Still, there is clearly a lot to like about him, as LeVert is averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 3-pointers and 1.7 steals per-36 minutes in his first 23 NBA games. He will likely never get above 30 MPG this season, but if he can consistently get to the 28 mark in the second half, you've got yourself a reliable Fantasy option for cheap. Given that he might just be the team's most interesting long-term asset, don't be surprised if the Nets feature him more and more as the season goes on.
Point Guards
|Player
|ROTO
|H2H
|James Harden
|49
|45
|Russell Westbrook
|41
|45
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|44
|31
|John Wall
|25
|26
|Isaiah Thomas
|24
|26
|Stephen Curry
|38
|24
|Damian Lillard
|22
|23
|Kyle Lowry
|28
|21
|Kemba Walker
|20
|21
|Kyrie Irving
|23
|20
|Jeff Teague
|19
|19
|Eric Bledsoe
|17
|17
|Goran Dragic
|11
|17
|Mike Conley
|17
|16
|CJ McCollum
|22
|15
|Dennis Schroder
|10
|15
|Zach LaVine
|16
|14
|Reggie Jackson
|10
|14
|Jrue Holiday
|11
|13
|Ricky Rubio
|12
|12
|Elfrid Payton
|5
|11
|Derrick Rose
|4
|10
|Tyreke Evans
|6
|8
|Deron Williams
|4
|8
|George Hill
|9
|7
|Marcus Smart
|6
|6
|D'Angelo Russell
|5
|6
|Eric Gordon
|8
|5
|Darren Collison
|4
|5
|Malcolm Brogdon
|6
|4
|Chris Paul
|5
|4
|Patrick Beverley
|7
|3
Shooting Guards
|Player
|ROTO
|H2H
|James Harden
|49
|45
|DeMar DeRozan
|20
|25
|Jimmy Butler
|27
|23
|Nicolas Batum
|14
|16
|CJ McCollum
|22
|15
|Andrew Wiggins
|11
|15
|Zach LaVine
|16
|14
|Devin Booker
|6
|14
|Klay Thompson
|17
|13
|Bradley Beal
|14
|13
|Dwyane Wade
|9
|12
|Victor Oladipo
|14
|11
|Avery Bradley
|12
|11
|Evan Fournier
|8
|9
|Gary Harris
|9
|7
|Will Barton
|4
|7
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|9
|6
|Wesley Matthews
|8
|6
|Marcus Smart
|6
|6
|Lou Williams
|4
|6
|Eric Gordon
|8
|5
|Caris LeVert
|4
|5
|Tyler Johnson
|6
|4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|6
|4
|Brandon Ingram
|4
|4
|Brandon Knight
|3
|4
|Patrick Beverley
|7
|3
|JJ Redick
|7
|3
Small Forwards
|Player
|ROTO
|H2H
|LeBron James
|33
|33
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|44
|31
|Kevin Durant
|44
|28
|Jimmy Butler
|27
|23
|Kawhi Leonard
|36
|20
|Paul George
|28
|20
|Carmelo Anthony
|14
|18
|Gordon Hayward
|19
|17
|Jabari Parker
|15
|17
|Nicolas Batum
|14
|16
|Andrew Wiggins
|11
|15
|Harrison Barnes
|11
|15
|Markieff Morris
|9
|10
|Evan Fournier
|8
|9
|Otto Porter
|17
|8
|Danilo Gallinari
|6
|7
|Trevor Ariza
|15
|6
|Thaddeus Young
|15
|6
|Jae Crowder
|12
|6
|Tobias Harris
|9
|6
|Wesley Matthews
|8
|6
|James Johnson
|7
|6
|Marcus Smart
|6
|6
|Aaron Gordon
|3
|5
|Robert Covington
|7
|4
|Ben Simmons
|4
|4
|Brandon Ingram
|4
|4
|Moe Harkless
|3
|3
Power Forwards
|Player
|ROTO
|H2H
|DeMarcus Cousins
|28
|32
|Anthony Davis
|34
|27
|Nikola Jokic
|31
|27
|Paul George
|28
|20
|Kevin Love
|23
|20
|Paul Millsap
|22
|20
|Draymond Green
|26
|19
|Blake Griffin
|12
|18
|Jabari Parker
|15
|17
|Harrison Barnes
|11
|15
|Joel Embiid
|16
|14
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|13
|14
|Julius Randle
|6
|13
|Kristaps Porzingis
|17
|11
|Serge Ibaka
|15
|10
|Gorgui Dieng
|14
|10
|Markieff Morris
|9
|10
|Myles Turner
|19
|9
|Otto Porter
|17
|8
|Derrick Favors
|7
|7
|Danilo Gallinari
|6
|7
|Trevor Ariza
|15
|6
|Thaddeus Young
|15
|6
|Tobias Harris
|9
|6
|Trevor Booker
|7
|6
|Dirk Nowitzki
|7
|6
|James Johnson
|7
|6
|Ryan Anderson
|7
|6
|Wilson Chandler
|2
|6
|Ersan Ilyasova
|5
|5
|Aaron Gordon
|3
|5
|Nerlens Noel
|7
|4
Centers
|Player
|ROTO
|H2H
|DeMarcus Cousins
|28
|32
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|32
|28
|Anthony Davis
|33
|27
|Nikola Jokic
|31
|27
|Al Horford
|22
|18
|Hassan Whiteside
|21
|17
|Andre Drummond
|9
|16
|Marc Gasol
|23
|15
|Brook Lopez
|19
|15
|Joel Embiid
|16
|14
|DeAndre Jordan
|13
|14
|Mason Plumlee
|8
|14
|Rudy Gobert
|16
|11
|Marcin Gortat
|12
|11
|Enes Kanter
|9
|11
|Nikola Vucevic
|8
|11
|Greg Monroe
|9
|10
|Dwight Howard
|8
|10
|Myles Turner
|19
|9
|Steven Adams
|12
|8
|Jonas Valanciunas
|8
|7
|Derrick Favors
|7
|7
|Clint Capela
|2
|6
|Cody Zeller
|7
|5
|Tristan Thompson
|3
|5
|Nerlens Noel
|7
|4
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Week 14 waiver wire
With Pau Gasol sidelined for at least a month, Fantasy players need to go grab David Lee.
-
Week 14 Top 150 rankings
The Pistons and Lakers are in the midst of disappointing seasons as they hit the midway point....
-
Stock Watch: Embiid, Jokic
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have been two of the league's best players over the past month....
-
How to replace Chris Paul
It's going to be tough to replace Chris Paul, but Fantasy owners have to find a way. Chris...
-
Week 13 waiver wire
An injury could open up an opportunity for Alec Burks. After years of his own injury issues,...
-
Week 13 Top 150 rankings
With five games on their schedule, the Nuggets are the team Fantasy players should look to...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre