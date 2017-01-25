Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Trade Values: Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram, Caris LeVert could be second-half difference-makers

Whether you're trying to solidify your playoff chances or looking to make a push down the stretch, Chris Towers offers six players who might be able help carry your team.

The All-Star break and trade deadline are less than a month away, so if you're going to make the playoffs it's already starting to become pretty clear. Still, just because things are looking good right now doesn't mean you can afford to stand pat.

You should still look for every opportunity to improve your standing, especially if you're in good enough shape that you can afford to potentially take a small step backward in the next few weeks in order to improve your upside down the stretch.

The good thing about building an early lead is you can afford to take a few risks that may increase your chances of taking home the title.

So, whether it's just underperforming or injured stars, or young guys with a chance to snag a bigger role in the second half, here are six players you should target in trades with an eye on the playoffs and a championship run.


Tyreke Evans New Orleans Pelicans PG
We've seen certainly seen flashes from Evans, but he pretty clearly hasn't been himself so far this season. That he hasn't played more than 28 minutes in any game certainly doesn't help his appeal, but Evans' minutes were trending up before an ankle sprain Monday. The Pelicans should be ready to unleash him without limitations before long, and if you can snag him for a cheap price, we already know Evans can be a difference maker. Take advantage of a disappointed owner who is growing impatient.
Chris Paul Los Angeles Clippers PG
Paul is out for at least the next five weeks as he recovers from a torn ligament in his left thumb, and the reeling Clippers may not have the luxury of working him back in slowly. Given the rash of injuries they've faced in recent years, this could be one of the most desperate teams in the league down the stretch, which could benefit Fantasy owners. You'll be wasting a bench spot through the All-Star break, but if Paul returns shortly after that, he's an obvious must-start option who can put you over the top.
Chandler Parsons Memphis Grizzlies SF
If I've had one failing this season in Fantasy, it has been my unwillingness to quit Parsons. He has been restricted to 19-22 minutes per game for nearly the entire season, and is shooting just 36.6 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from 3-point range in his first season in Memphis. He has hardly been worth a roster spot, and yet there he is, on my bench in nearly every league. That could turn out to be a wasteful decision -- you could argue it already has been -- but it's hard for me to give up on him when I know how his 2015-16 season went. Parsons struggled for months on end, but hit his stride beginning in February, as he averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 3-pointers and 1.2 steals per game in his final 20 appearances. He is still facing an uphill climb, but Parsons' minutes are climbing up slowly, and he can still be an all-around stud if he finds his stride. There may not be a better buy-low candidate, because wh0ever owns him in your league may not be as crazy as I am.
Brandon Ingram NBA Draft Draftees SF
There's no questioning Ingram's talent, as the No. 2 pick in the draft, but he has proven to be a lot less ready than many probably expected coming out of Duke. I for one thought he would be a useful Fantasy option from day one, especially if I knew he was going to be playing 28-plus minutes a night from the word "go." However, his shot has been a real hindrance, as he is making just 36.9 percent of his attempts from the field, and a very disappointing 29.7 percent on 3-pointers. He has shown solid playmaking ability, but on the whole, Ingram has been more of a role player for the Lakers this season, taking a back seat to fellow recent lottery picks D'Angelo Russell and Julius Randle. Still, the shot has been falling lately, and the Lakers' development of Ingram as a point guard might actually increase his eventual upside. If you want to bet on an elite talent figuring it out, Ingram is as good a place to look for the second half of the season.
Alex Len Phoenix Suns C
Given where they are in the standings and the amount of youth on the team, it remains surprising just how much Tyson Chandler plays. Not that Alex Len is necessarily a star, or even a sure-fire long term piece for the Suns, but shouldn't they be at least trying to figure out if he is? Chandler might be the better, more dependable player at this point in their careers, but Len at least has a chance to be on the roster the next time the Suns are relevant; Chandler doesn't. Maybe they are just auditioning Chandler for a trade, in the hopes that allowing him to continue racking up huge numbers will convince some contender to make a play for him. In that case, Len's limited role -- he has topped 25 minutes just once in the last month -- might just be a short-term thing. With Len averaging 13.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per-36 minutes, that's certainly the hope.
Caris LeVert Brooklyn Nets SG
As the president of the Caris LeVert fan club, my infatuation with his game should come as no surprise. The Nets are still being careful with his minutes, and even sat him out Monday in an efford to limit his exposure after he played in both halves of a back-to-back last week. Still, there is clearly a lot to like about him, as LeVert is averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 3-pointers and 1.7 steals per-36 minutes in his first 23 NBA games. He will likely never get above 30 MPG this season, but if he can consistently get to the 28 mark in the second half, you've got yourself a reliable Fantasy option for cheap. Given that he might just be the team's most interesting long-term asset, don't be surprised if the Nets feature him more and more as the season goes on.

Point Guards

Player ROTO H2H
James Harden4945
Russell Westbrook4145
Giannis Antetokounmpo4431
John Wall2526
Isaiah Thomas2426
Stephen Curry3824
Damian Lillard2223
Kyle Lowry2821
Kemba Walker2021
Kyrie Irving2320
Jeff Teague1919
Eric Bledsoe1717
Goran Dragic1117
Mike Conley1716
CJ McCollum2215
Dennis Schroder1015
Zach LaVine1614
Reggie Jackson1014
Jrue Holiday1113
Ricky Rubio1212
Elfrid Payton511
Derrick Rose410
Tyreke Evans68
Deron Williams48
George Hill97
Marcus Smart66
D'Angelo Russell56
Eric Gordon85
Darren Collison45
Malcolm Brogdon64
Chris Paul54
Patrick Beverley73

Shooting Guards

Player ROTO H2H
James Harden4945
DeMar DeRozan2025
Jimmy Butler2723
Nicolas Batum1416
CJ McCollum2215
Andrew Wiggins1115
Zach LaVine1614
Devin Booker614
Klay Thompson1713
Bradley Beal1413
Dwyane Wade912
Victor Oladipo1411
Avery Bradley1211
Evan Fournier89
Gary Harris97
Will Barton47
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope96
Wesley Matthews86
Marcus Smart66
Lou Williams46
Eric Gordon85
Caris LeVert45
Tyler Johnson64
Malcolm Brogdon64
Brandon Ingram44
Brandon Knight34
Patrick Beverley73
JJ Redick73

Small Forwards

Player ROTO H2H
LeBron James3333
Giannis Antetokounmpo4431
Kevin Durant4428
Jimmy Butler2723
Kawhi Leonard3620
Paul George2820
Carmelo Anthony1418
Gordon Hayward1917
Jabari Parker1517
Nicolas Batum1416
Andrew Wiggins1115
Harrison Barnes1115
Markieff Morris910
Evan Fournier89
Otto Porter178
Danilo Gallinari67
Trevor Ariza156
Thaddeus Young156
Jae Crowder126
Tobias Harris96
Wesley Matthews86
James Johnson76
Marcus Smart66
Aaron Gordon35
Robert Covington74
Ben Simmons44
Brandon Ingram44
Moe Harkless33

Power Forwards

Player ROTO H2H
DeMarcus Cousins2832
Anthony Davis3427
Nikola Jokic3127
Paul George2820
Kevin Love2320
Paul Millsap2220
Draymond Green2619
Blake Griffin1218
Jabari Parker1517
Harrison Barnes1115
Joel Embiid1614
LaMarcus Aldridge1314
Julius Randle613
Kristaps Porzingis1711
Serge Ibaka1510
Gorgui Dieng1410
Markieff Morris910
Myles Turner199
Otto Porter178
Derrick Favors77
Danilo Gallinari67
Trevor Ariza156
Thaddeus Young156
Tobias Harris96
Trevor Booker76
Dirk Nowitzki76
James Johnson76
Ryan Anderson76
Wilson Chandler26
Ersan Ilyasova55
Aaron Gordon35
Nerlens Noel74

Centers

Player ROTO H2H
DeMarcus Cousins2832
Karl-Anthony Towns3228
Anthony Davis3327
Nikola Jokic3127
Al Horford2218
Hassan Whiteside2117
Andre Drummond916
Marc Gasol2315
Brook Lopez1915
Joel Embiid1614
DeAndre Jordan1314
Mason Plumlee814
Rudy Gobert1611
Marcin Gortat1211
Enes Kanter911
Nikola Vucevic811
Greg Monroe910
Dwight Howard810
Myles Turner199
Steven Adams128
Jonas Valanciunas87
Derrick Favors77
Clint Capela26
Cody Zeller75
Tristan Thompson35
Nerlens Noel74
