Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Trade Values: Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram, Caris LeVert could be second-half difference-makers

Tyreke Evans New Orleans Pelicans PG

We've seen certainly seen flashes from Evans, but he pretty clearly hasn't been himself so far this season. That he hasn't played more than 28 minutes in any game certainly doesn't help his appeal, but Evans' minutes were trending up before an ankle sprain Monday. The Pelicans should be ready to unleash him without limitations before long, and if you can snag him for a cheap price, we already know Evans can be a difference maker. Take advantage of a disappointed owner who is growing impatient.

Chris Paul Los Angeles Clippers PG

Paul is out for at least the next five weeks as he recovers from a torn ligament in his left thumb, and the reeling Clippers may not have the luxury of working him back in slowly. Given the rash of injuries they've faced in recent years, this could be one of the most desperate teams in the league down the stretch, which could benefit Fantasy owners. You'll be wasting a bench spot through the All-Star break, but if Paul returns shortly after that, he's an obvious must-start option who can put you over the top.

Chandler Parsons Memphis Grizzlies SF

If I've had one failing this season in Fantasy, it has been my unwillingness to quit Parsons. He has been restricted to 19-22 minutes per game for nearly the entire season, and is shooting just 36.6 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from 3-point range in his first season in Memphis. He has hardly been worth a roster spot, and yet there he is, on my bench in nearly every league. That could turn out to be a wasteful decision -- you could argue it already has been -- but it's hard for me to give up on him when I know how his 2015-16 season went. Parsons struggled for months on end, but hit his stride beginning in February, as he averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 3-pointers and 1.2 steals per game in his final 20 appearances. He is still facing an uphill climb, but Parsons' minutes are climbing up slowly, and he can still be an all-around stud if he finds his stride. There may not be a better buy-low candidate, because wh0ever owns him in your league may not be as crazy as I am.

Brandon Ingram NBA Draft Draftees SF

There's no questioning Ingram's talent, as the No. 2 pick in the draft, but he has proven to be a lot less ready than many probably expected coming out of Duke. I for one thought he would be a useful Fantasy option from day one, especially if I knew he was going to be playing 28-plus minutes a night from the word "go." However, his shot has been a real hindrance, as he is making just 36.9 percent of his attempts from the field, and a very disappointing 29.7 percent on 3-pointers. He has shown solid playmaking ability, but on the whole, Ingram has been more of a role player for the Lakers this season, taking a back seat to fellow recent lottery picks D'Angelo Russell and Julius Randle. Still, the shot has been falling lately, and the Lakers' development of Ingram as a point guard might actually increase his eventual upside. If you want to bet on an elite talent figuring it out, Ingram is as good a place to look for the second half of the season.

Alex Len Phoenix Suns C

Given where they are in the standings and the amount of youth on the team, it remains surprising just how much Tyson Chandler plays. Not that Alex Len is necessarily a star, or even a sure-fire long term piece for the Suns, but shouldn't they be at least trying to figure out if he is? Chandler might be the better, more dependable player at this point in their careers, but Len at least has a chance to be on the roster the next time the Suns are relevant; Chandler doesn't. Maybe they are just auditioning Chandler for a trade, in the hopes that allowing him to continue racking up huge numbers will convince some contender to make a play for him. In that case, Len's limited role -- he has topped 25 minutes just once in the last month -- might just be a short-term thing. With Len averaging 13.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per-36 minutes, that's certainly the hope.

Caris LeVert Brooklyn Nets SG