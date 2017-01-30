Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Waiver Wire: Ivica Zubac, Seth Curry carving out roles

Start & Sit: Top 150 for Week 15

Some weeks, you can't find difference makers on the waiver wire, but I feel pretty good about this crop.

Injuries and under-performance have opened up opportunities around the league, and as we head into the second half of the season, we should see more situations where teams are willing to entrust younger players with big roles. If you want to get ahead of them, there are a few options here this week to look for.

Add These Guys

Terrence Jones PF / New Orleans Pelicans OWNED: 75%

Even when things are going well, it can be hard to get excited about Terrence Jones , and the last few games show us exactly why. Last Monday, he logged 36 minutes and scored 36 points, while filling up the box score with 11 boards and five combined blocks and steals. We know what he's capable of in the good times, but just six days later, he provided a reminder of how fleeting those good times tend to be by scoring just two points in 10 minutes.

If you can afford it, it's best not to have to rely on Jones. But here's the contradiction: He's probably a must-own player in Fantasy.

The concept of handcuffs doesn't have as much utility in hoops as in football, but this is one exception, given how fragile Anthony Davis remains. Davis was doing so well, averaging 37.3 minutes while appearing in 36 of the New Orleans Pelicans ' first 38 games, but has played fewer than 30 in three of his past eight, while missing two other games with injuries.

Jones is the rare relevant hoops handcuff, and with the bumps and bruises starting to catch up to Davis, it's just another reminder how necessary Jones is as an insurance policy.

Seth Curry SG / Dallas Mavericks OWNED: 55%

Seth Curry has been a useful piece off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks all season, but they've put him into the starting lineup of late, and he has responded by stepping up his game. Not just a deep-range contributor, Curry has averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in nine starts, and is now getting more playmaking opportunities with Deron Williams sidelined by a toe injury.

It's not clear how long Williams will be out, but Curry should see increased production as long as Williams is sidelined, and he is a viable option moving forward even when Williams comes back. That's because the Mavericks might just give Curry an even bigger role in the second half as they continue to head toward a lottery pick.

It's also worth noting that Yogi Ferrell got the start in the last game Williams missed, his first appearance with the Mavericks, and had nine points and seven assists in 36 minutes. If you're desperate for help in Week 15, Ferrell can be of some assistance.

Ivica Zubac C / Los Angeles Lakers OWNED: 41%

Nobody but the most die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan or draft expert knew much about Ivica Zubac before the season. The Lakers took a chance on the 19-year-old out of Croatia who wasn't really known even in NBA circles until about a year before he was drafted. But he jumped onto enough radars to eventually go 32nd overall to the Lakers, and he has made that selection look like an absolute steal so far.

Zubac didn't have a consistent role for the Lakers until the middle of January, but he has appeared in eight straight games, averaging 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just 16.3 minutes per game. He has been even better of late, recording double-doubles in three of his past five games, while playing at least 26 in three.

The Lakers are still invested in Timofey Mozgov -- for three more years -- but Zubac has shown enough in recent weeks to at least make them consider making a change there. Don't be surprised if Zubac breaks into the starting lineup before long, and if you're looking for a stash candidate, he looks like a good one right now.

Brandon Jennings PG / New York Knicks OWNED: 51%

It doesn't sound like Derrick Rose 's ankle injury is going to keep him sidelined for long, but you can never be too careful when it comes to someone with Rose's injury history. Right now, he is simply considered day-to-day, but was in a walking boot Sunday, so it looks like Brandon Jennings is going to get some run as the New York Knicks ' starter at point guard.

Jennings is pretty much a known quantity at this point, but he has performed well when put into the starting lineup this season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 assists per game. Jennings can often be his own worst enemy, derailing the offense with off-balance jumpers, but he has managed to rein in his worst impulses. He's sporting just a 21.3 percent usage rate even as a starter.

In this instance, less is more, and Jennings should continue to fit in well with the starters in New York, making him a worthy option as a fill in as long as Rose is sidelined or limited.

Cut 'Em Loose

Enes Kanter C / Oklahoma City Thunder OWNED: 77%

We're at the point of the season where injuries can really derail things. In November, you can live with a six-week absence, because so much of the season is left, but with just about 10 weeks left in the Fantasy hoops season, you have to be a really special player to be worth stashing with an expected absence of a month or more. Chris Paul is that kind of special player. Enes Kanter isn't.

That is too bad, because Kanter was really starting to find his stride in recent weeks. He's the kind of player you need to produce a heavy volume of points and rebounds to make up for the lack of production elsewhere, and he was really starting to turn it on of late.

Kanter had averaged 16.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in the month of January, and was averaging 17.6 and 8.6 in his last nine, before suffering a fractured forearm while hitting a chair in frustration last week. That injury will keep him out 6-8 weeks, which just barely gives him enough time to get back in time for the Fantasy playoffs without a setback. If you're guaranteed a spot, maybe you can afford to hang on to him, but with better options like Chris Paul, Ben Simmons and Khris Middleton potentially set to return before him, there are better ways to use even an IR spot at this point.

There is no obvious beneficiary to this injury who will be Fantasy relevant, but keep an eye on Joffrey Lauvergen and Domantas Sabonis , both of whom could step in and fill larger roles with Kanter sidelined.