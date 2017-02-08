Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Trade Values: Khris Middleton's return creates room for opportunity

Did you pick up Khris Middleton? With his return from a torn hamstring set for Wednesday, adding him in the last few weeks has been one of the most obvious moves anyone could make in Fantasy this season. It didn't take an expert to see that.

Middleton is a really good player. His national profile isn't terribly high, but he has been a key piece for the Bucks, coming off a season where he averaged 18.2 points, rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo might have had higher high's, but Middleton also might have been the Bucks' best player last season.

And yet, having said all of that, I think you should trade him. Right now. Before he plays his first minute of the season. Am I crazy? Maybe.

Middleton's emergence as the Bucks' most reliable player last season was something of a surprise, but it made sense. Antetokounmpo was still very much a work in progress, still trying to figure out how to harness those lanky limbs and incredible athleticism into something like an actual basketball player. Jabari Parker was even further off, a solid scorer who was still working on the rest of his game. The Bucks desperately needed Middleton's combination of playmaking last season.

This season, however, they've started to figure some things out. Antetokounmpo has blossomed into some un-Godly combination of Magic Johnson, Grant Hill, and David Robinson, and Parker has begun to blossom into the go-to scorer for the Bucks, averaging 20.2 points on 48.9 percent shooting, and even extending his range consistently beyond the 3-point line for the first time. Add in newcomers Malcolm Brogdon (42.2 percent on 3-pointers, 4.2 assists per game) and Matthew Dellavedova (35.4 percent, 5.4 APG), and the need for what Middleton brings to the table looks a bit less desperate than it did in the beginning of the season.

That doesn't mean the Bucks aren't going to lean on him, of course. Brogdon and Dellavedova are filling a solid role, but with their limited center rotation and Antetokounmpo's real deficiencies as a shooter, another player who can spot up or create in a pinch is always welcome. Assuming he is healthy.

That might be the even bigger risk here. When Middleton initially suffered his torn hamstring, he was given a six-month timetable, which put him out until at least March. He is, instead, returning less than five months removed from the surgery, which makes me wary. Sometimes, players can return from injury quicker than expected without issue, but this feels a lot like Michael Kidd-Gilchrist last season, who rushed back from his shoulder injury, only to suffer a recurrence of that injury after just seven games.

There's no guarantee of that, but there's also no guarantee Middleton returns at 100 percent or even hits that point before long. This is a long layoff, and it's asking a lot for him to step back into the rotation and play at a high level. As we've seen this season with players like Chandler Parsons or Derrick Favors, there's no guarantee that a return goes smoothly.

So, you should look to trade Middleton right now, because there's a chance his value is never higher than it is right now. He was a fourth or fifth-round pick before the injury, and there might be someone in your league still willing to view him that way right now. And while Middleton can certainly be that good, there are a lot of risk factors working against him right now.

If I have Middleton right now, I'm looking to move him for someone like Jae Crowder or Otto Porter in a Roto league, or LaMarcus Aldridge or Dennis Schroder in a H2H points league. Middleton might end up better than all of them, and he's found money at this point. However, if you have the chance to turn him into a more sure thing, I think it's the right move these days.

Point Guards

Player ROTO H2H Russell Westbrook 38 48 James Harden 44 43 Giannis Antetokounmpo 41 33 Stephen Curry 42 32 Isaiah Thomas 32 32 John Wall 24 27 Kyle Lowry 28 24 Kyrie Irving 26 24 Damian Lillard 20 24 Kemba Walker 22 22 Eric Bledsoe 22 22 Jeff Teague 22 20 Goran Dragic 16 18 Ricky Rubio 19 16 Jrue Holiday 17 16 CJ McCollum 23 15 Mike Conley 14 14 D'Angelo Russell 9 13 Dennis Schroder 8 13 George Hill 11 10 Reggie Jackson 6 10 Elfrid Payton 5 9 Chris Paul 9 7 Deron Williams 3 6 Derrick Rose 3 6 Marcus Smart 7 4 Eric Gordon 7 4 Darren Collison 7 4 Jeremy Lin 4 4 Tyreke Evans 3 4 Raymond Felton 3 4 T.J. McConnell 5 3 Yogi Ferrell 4 3 Patrick Beverley 6 2

Shooting Guards

Player ROTO H2H James Harden 44 43 DeMar DeRozan 19 25 Jimmy Butler 25 24 Andrew Wiggins 9 16 CJ McCollum 23 15 Nicolas Batum 14 15 Devin Booker 10 14 Klay Thompson 19 13 Bradley Beal 13 11 Dwyane Wade 9 11 Victor Oladipo 12 8 Dion Waiters 8 8 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11 7 Tyler Johnson 7 5 Seth Curry 7 5 Wesley Matthews 7 4 Marcus Smart 7 4 Eric Gordon 7 4 Evan Fournier 5 4 Jeremy Lin 4 4 Gary Harris 8 4 Khris Middleton 7 3 Avery Bradley 8 3 Lou Williams 6 3 JJ Redick 6 3 Kent Bazemore 5 3 Austin Rivers 4 3 Patrick Beverley 6 2

Small Forwards

Player ROTO H2H LeBron James 33 36 Kevin Durant 44 33 Giannis Antetokounmpo 41 33 Kawhi Leonard 34 24 Jimmy Butler 25 24 Paul George 28 22 Jabari Parker 16 17 Andrew Wiggins 9 16 Gordon Hayward 16 15 Nicolas Batum 14 15 Carmelo Anthony 9 14 Markieff Morris 12 9 Harrison Barnes 8 9 Otto Porter 19 7 James Johnson 11 7 Jae Crowder 15 6 Marcus Morris 4 6 Wesley Matthews 7 4 Trevor Ariza 9 4 Marcus Smart 7 4 Thaddeus Young 12 4 Evan Fournier 5 4 Danilo Gallinari 6 4 Ben Simmons 3 4 Robert Covington 12 3 Kent Bazemore 5 3 Austin Rivers 4 3 Tobias Harris 5 2 Al-Farouq Aminu 5 2

Power Forwards

Player ROTO H2H Nikola Jokic 31 27 DeMarcus Cousins 23 26 Anthony Davis 28 25 Paul George 28 22 Kevin Love 23 21 Draymond Green 27 19 Blake Griffin 12 19 Paul Millsap 19 18 Jabari Parker 16 17 LaMarcus Aldridge 14 13 Myles Turner 21 9 Joel Embiid 17 9 Markieff Morris 12 9 Harrison Barnes 8 9 Otto Porter 19 7 Julius Randle 5 7 James Johnson 11 7 Kristaps Porzingis 12 6 Serge Ibaka 14 6 Marcus Morris 4 6 Gorgui Dieng 13 6 Dirk Nowitzki 7 5 Wilson Chandler 5 5 Trevor Ariza 9 4 Thaddeus Young 12 4 Ersan Ilyasova 5 4 Danilo Gallinari 6 4 Derrick Favors 3 4 Marvin Williams 7 3 Nerlens Noel 8 3 Tobias Harris 5 2 Al-Farouq Aminu 5 2

Centers