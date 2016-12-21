Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Stock Watch: Myles Turner, Dennis Schroder discovering their ceilings

Every Wednesday, Chris Towers will take a look at the Fantasy landscape with either a trade values column -- here's last week's -- or a stock watch. This week, he looks at the players whose stock has risen or fallen over the past two weeks.

Dennis Schroder : In the early going, Schroder's breakout season did not seem to go as planned. Schroder ranks as just the No. 97 player overall in Rotisserie scoring for the season, but was just 150th in November. The 23-year-old shot just 42.6 percent with 3.3 turnovers per game, and didn't do quite enough to make up for his flaws elsewhere, meaning he was hurting more than helping for the first month-plus.

However, he scored 55 points and had 15 assists in his last two games of November, and hasn't slowed down since. Schroder ranks as the No. 31 player since the calendar turned to December, while averaging 20.6 points and 7.7 assists per game. He's riding a bit of a hot streak as a shooter, and obviously won't be able to continue hitting more than half of his shots from the field or 3-point range, but it's been nice to see Schroder start to return some value on your investment. As the No. 55 player off the board in FantasyPros.com's average ADP, he counts as one of the biggest busts in the league right now overall. Hold.

Myles Turner : In a league full of mold-breaking big men, Turner can sometimes get lost in the shuffle. That's more a testament to how good players like Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis are than any kind of knock on Turner, who shows plenty of superstar potential himself. The 20-year-old big man has averaged 18.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game over the past 10, with 1.3 3-pointers and 3.0 blocks per game. That shooting is what has made Turner stand out of late because he has made 12 3-pointers in his past 10 games after making just six in his first 19.

This could just be a hot streak, but Turner currently ranks as a top-15 player overall in Roto, and this recent stretch shows he might even have room to grow. How does, "Myles Turner, First-Round Fantasy Pick" sound to you? Buy.

Nikola Jokic : When you aren't likely to make the playoffs, it makes some sense to experiment with the regular season. Long-term goals can supersede winning in the short run, especially when you want to figure out how to make the disparate pieces on your roster fit together in the long run. So, I don't exactly blame Mike Malone for not just leaning on Jokic early and often this season, especially now that he has figured out the right rotation for Fantasy players -- and his own team.

Jokic slumped to start the season, stuck in an awkward role next to Jusuf Nurkic in the frontcourt, and Malone compounded Jokic's troubles by benching him in mid-November, However, Jokic has proven, once again, that he needs to be on the floor for the Denver Nuggets , and has been a difference maker again in the month of December, averaging 16.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Jokic is still playing just 25 minutes per game, and has even been held under 21 in three of four games since returning to the starting lineup. You can take that as a sign that Jokic may end up buried again before long, but I will take the optimistic stance: There is room to grow as his minutes increase. Buy.

John Henson : Jason Kidd's restless lineup syndrome appears to have settled down, and Henson has secured a consistent role for the team. That doesn't mean he's guaranteed to see the same amount of minutes every night, but barring foul trouble, Henson should be out there for between 15 and 25 minutes every night. That's all he needs to be Fantasy relevant because Henson ranks as a top-75 player in Roto scoring over the last three weeks. He isn't a star, but Henson is a very useful player when he can get Kidd to stop messing with his minutes.

Henson is averaging 24.0 minutes per game as a starter in 10 December games, averaging 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game and, while it's natural to wonder what he can do with 30-plus minutes every night, the Milwaukee Bucks still have to find room for a resurgent Greg Monroe in the rotation too. It's hard to trust anyone to stay in the same role for Kidd, but the Bucks seem to have something that works, and they should stick with it. Buy.

Goran Dragic : He hasn't quite hit 2013-14 levels, but Dragic is having a terrific season as the Miami Heat 's primary ballhandler after having the share the spotlight in recent years. The 30-year-old is averaging 19.1 points and 6.7 assists per game, the best numbers of his career with the exception of that All-NBA season with the Suns, and he has been even better since returning from an injury in late-November.

Over his past 13 games, Dragic is averaging 22.3 points, 7.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds, while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, canning 1.5 3-pointers, and getting to the line 5.2 times per game. We've been waiting years to see this level from Dragic, however it has come on a Heat team that is dealing with injuries up and down the roster.

You have to expect his numbers to regress a bit as other ballhandlers like Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters get back to full strength, making Dragic a sell-high candidate without even taking into account the possibility of a trade to a less useful destination. Sell.

Jordan Clarkson : Clarkson is showing signs of life over the past few games, riding a barrage of 3-pointers to 45 points on 25 shots in his last two games. That makes his recent numbers look a bit better, which is good, because things had really been going south for Clarkson. In his previous 10 games before the last two, Clarkson was averaging 12.9 points per game with 2.2 assists and 2.0 turnovers, while shooting just 39.6 percent from the field and 24.2 percent on 3-pointers. That just isn't enough scoring and playmaking to make up for everything else Clarkson wasn't doing.

And the problem is, it's hard to see how Clarkson sustains a high level of play. The Los Angeles Lakers are deep on the wings with both young guys and veterans, and it's been hard for Clarkson to stand out in the crowd. He doesn't do enough playmaking to justify a consistently larger role, and Lou Williams already fills the role of gunner off the bench better than Clarkson does. He looks a bit lost this season, and probably needs the Lakers to make a trade to live up to his potential. You can't really rely on him as a starter, so his role on your team depends on whether you can afford to hold him waiting for a trade. Sell.

Tobias Harris : The month of December hasn't been kind to Harris, who enters play Wednesday averaging just 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Harris hasn't been playing all that poorly, but he's seen his volume decline. That has been enough to drop him from the top 50 for the season as a whole to just 130th overall in the month of December in Roto scoring.

And this is the problem with a player like Harris, because he really needs to be scoring well to have much value. In the first month-plus of the season, he averaged 17.1 points per game, but was still providing little in the way of secondary numbers -- 1.2 3-pointers and 1.8 assists help, but a low turnover rate really boosted his numbers. Harris will never turn the ball over much, but he is a player with a razor thin margin for error in his game, because he really doesn't have much to fall back on if his shot isn't falling. Of course, he's still a supremely skilled scorer who fits in perfectly in Detroit, so you have to assume he will bounce back before long. Buy.

Kenneth Faried : Fantasy players just can't quit Faried, but I finally managed to this offseason. In the right role, he has proven he can be a big-time contributor, but hardly anyone is in the right role in Denver these days given the depth there. Faried might play 28 minutes one night, followed by an eight-minute stint without foul trouble, which makes it hard to trust him even if he was a more productive player. However, that really isn't the case anymore; in the month of December, he is averaging 10.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 19.9 minutes per game.

The Nuggets need about five trades before they make sense for Fantasy purposes, and Faried isn't going to be much more than a fringe player on this roster. He ranks just 163rd in Roto scoring since the start of December. Sell.

Jonas Valanciunas : I've long been a big believer in Valanciunas. His combination of size, strength and touch make him a tough cover in the post, but he is also a skilled pick-and-roll player, with enough ball skills to put it on the floor in isolation too. He isn't a DeMarcus Cousins-esque offensive tentpole, but Valanciunas has long had more potential than he is often allowed to show in Toronto.

Unfortunately, consistent minutes continue to be tough to come by, and Valanciunas is rarely featured in the offense for more than a few possessions at a time. Things have settled down for Valanciunas lately, but his performance has been lacking, as he is averaging 10.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, with little else of note in the month of December. Barring an injury to Kyle Lowry or DeMar DeRozan , Valanciunas seems stuck in the same place he's been in for years in Toronto. He is a fine starting center option, but hardly a difference maker, and it's hard to see how that changes. Hold.

Rodney Hood : Along with Devin Booker , Hood is the so-captain of the "Should Be A Better Shooter Than He Is All-Stars." I continue to believe in Hood's upside and skill set, but he still isn't capable of putting it all together. The stroke looks nice, and he'll go through stretches where it seems like he can't miss, but he is shooting just 35.4 percent on 3-pointers for the season, and things have been even worse lately. In seven games to open the month of December, Hood is shooting just 38.6 percent from the field and 29.3 percent on 3-pointers, while averaging 12.7 points per game, with just 1.9 assists per game.

A hamstring injury has bothered him at times, and could explain some of his shooting woes, but it isn't unfair to assume Hood may not end up living up to breakout hype this season. The Jazz are set to get Alec Burks back in a few weeks, and George Hill 's eventual return from a toe injury will only cut into Hood's opportunities further. This is a deep Jazz team, and though Hood got off to a nice start, he seems to be coming back down to Earth, and might just settle in as a role player this season. He currently ranks outside of the top-100 overall for the season in Roto scoring, his stronger format, and there might not be much room to realize his upside on this team. Sell.