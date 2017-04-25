Festus Ezeli: Will be let go by Trail Blazers
Trail Blazers' GM Neil Olshey said Ezeli's contract for the 2017-18 season won't be guaranteed, making him an unrestricted free agent, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Ezeli was expected to bring the Trail Blazers a much-needed defensive presence in the frontcourt this past season, but a previous left knee injury continued to hamper his availability to take the court. Despite originally expecting to miss just six weeks after receiving a pain injection early in year, Ezeli eventually suffered a setback in his rehab and would go on to miss the entire 2016-17 campaign, finishing with yet another season-ending surgery in March. With a non-guaranteed $7.73 million contract for next season on tap, GM Neil Olshey wasted no time making the decision to drop him, as just a day after the Trail Blazers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Warriors, he announced the team wouldn't keep Ezeli around. Ezeli will be an unrestricted free agent and can sign with anyone, although his most recent knee surgery could hold him out for a good chunk of the 2017-18 season as well, which will likely keep most teams away for the time being.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Festus Ezeli: Undergoes surgery Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Festus Ezeli: Recovery from surgery could take a full year•
-
Trail Blazers' Festus Ezeli: Will undergo season-ending knee surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Festus Ezeli: Not traveling with team, surgery still undecided•
-
Trail Blazers' Festus Ezeli: Considering season-ending surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Festus Ezeli: Will seek second opinion on knee•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...