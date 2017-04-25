Ntilikina officially submitted his paperwork Monday to enter the 2017 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of Draft Express reports.

Ntilikina, an 18-year-old point guard from France, is widely considered the top international prospect of the draft class. At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Ntilikina brings excellent size to the position and pairs his physical advantages with elite court vision and ball handling. He still needs more refinement as a shooter and could stand to add weight if he hopes to hold his own defensively against bigger guards, but his upside is likely too high for him to fall out of the draft lottery. Don't expect him to make much an impact as a rookie, but he'll be a highly intriguing developmental option no matter where he lands.