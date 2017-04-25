Ntilikina officially submitted his paperwork Monday to enter the 2017 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of Draft Express reports.
Ntilikina, an 18-year-old point guard from France, is widely considered the top international prospect of the draft class. At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Ntilikina brings excellent size to the position and pairs his physical advantages with elite court vision and ball handling. He still needs more refinement as a shooter and could stand to add weight if he hopes to hold his own defensively against bigger guards, but his upside is likely too high for him to fall out of the draft lottery. Don't expect him to make much an impact as a rookie, but he'll be a highly intriguing developmental option no matter where he lands.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...