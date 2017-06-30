Furkan Korkmaz: Signs Turkish release forms, can join 76ers
Korkmaz has signed the required forms to be released from Anadolu Efes, the Turkish club he played for last season. As a result, he will be able to join the 76ers for the upcoming 2017-18 season if he so chooses, though he won't play in Summer League, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
Korkmaz, the 26th overall pick by the 76ers in the 2016 draft, has now put himself in position to come over to the States and play for Philadelphia this upcoming season. The 6-foot-8 forward is known for being a good spot up shooter, capable of spreading the floor for the 76ers. The rest of his game is likely a work in progress, but the 76ers haven't shied away from projects recently.
